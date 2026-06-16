There are no direct equivalents in German for emotions like “saudade,” “kilig,” or “wabi-sabi”—yet most people have experienced them anyway. Image: blue News

From Japan to South Africa to the southern tip of South America: Many languages have terms for emotions that we all recognize but cannot name in German. We highlight some of the most fascinating terms.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many languages have words for emotions that are difficult to describe in German.

These words offer insight into cultural nuances and ways of thinking.

Some describe feelings that almost everyone knows but for which hardly anyone has a name. Show more

Sometimes we know a feeling very well—and yet the right word for it is missing. While German has produced terms like “Fernweh” or “Torschlusspanik,” other languages have emotional states that are difficult to express with a single German word.

Linguists and psychologists have been studying for years whether language influences how we perceive emotions. One thing is certain: those who can name an emotion often recognize it more easily in themselves.

That’s why terms that exist quite naturally in one language, while elsewhere can only be explained with long descriptions, are so fascinating. In the photo gallery, you’ll find some of the best examples.