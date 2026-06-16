Foreign languages bridge language gapsThere is no German word for these 17 feelings
Jenny Keller
16.6.2026
From Japan to South Africa to the southern tip of South America: Many languages have terms for emotions that we all recognize but cannot name in German. We highlight some of the most fascinating terms.
16.06.2026, 04:30
Jenny Keller
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Many languages have words for emotions that are difficult to describe in German.
These words offer insight into cultural nuances and ways of thinking.
Some describe feelings that almost everyone knows but for which hardly anyone has a name.
Sometimes we know a feeling very well—and yet the right word for it is missing. While German has produced terms like “Fernweh” or “Torschlusspanik,” other languages have emotional states that are difficult to express with a single German word.
Linguists and psychologists have been studying for years whether language influences how we perceive emotions. One thing is certain: those who can name an emotion often recognize it more easily in themselves.
That’s why terms that exist quite naturally in one language, while elsewhere can only be explained with long descriptions, are so fascinating. In the photo gallery, you’ll find some of the best examples.
There is no German word for these 14 emotions
“Saudade” / Portuguese A deep longing for something or someone that has been lost or remains out of reach. The feeling uniquely combines love, memory, and pain. Example: Thinking of a loved one who lives far away or has passed away evokes both warmth and sadness.
Image: IMAGO/Chromoorange
“Wabi-Sabi” / Japanese The beauty of the imperfect and the transient. Wabi-Sabi reminds us that nothing lasts forever and is valuable precisely because of that. Instead of seeking perfection, the focus is on authenticity, age, and the traces of life. Example: An old wooden bench with signs of wear appears more beautiful and full of character than a flawless new piece of furniture.
Image: IMAGO/imagebroker
“Forelsket” / Norwegian The euphoric high at the beginning of falling in love. Everything seems more exciting, lighter, and more beautiful than usual. Example: You wake up in the morning and immediately think of the other person.
Image: Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa
“Yuanfen” / Mandarin The invisible force of fate that brings people together. The term describes the idea that some encounters are predestined. Example: Two people keep bumping into each other by chance in different places and eventually develop a close bond.
Image: IMAGO/imagebroker
“Mono no aware” / Japanese The gentle melancholy in the face of the transience of beautiful moments. It is the awareness that something is moving precisely because it is fleeting. Example: The last evening of a trip feels both happy and sad because you know that this moment will not return.
Image: IMAGO/imagebroker
“Hiraeth” / Welsh Longing for a home that no longer exists or perhaps never did. This often carries with it the idea of an ideal place or a better time. Example: The feeling of searching for a past or a home that one has never truly experienced.
Image: IMAGO/Emil Umdorf
“Toska” / Russian A hard-to-define mixture of melancholy, longing, inner emptiness, and thoughtfulness. The feeling can range from mild sadness to existential despair. Example: You feel that something is missing, but you can’t say exactly what is missing or what you’re longing for.
Image: Fabian Sommer/dpa
“Koi no yokan” / Japanese The certainty, upon first meeting someone, that you will fall in love with them at some point. It is not love at first sight, but rather a premonition of future love. Example: After a conversation, you have the feeling that this encounter will play an important role in your life.
Image: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa
“Onsra” / Boro (Tibeto-Burman) The realization that love for a person continues even though the relationship has ended. It describes the painful transition between love and letting go. Example: You know you have to go your separate ways, but you still feel deep affection and connection.
Image: IMAGO/Shotshop
“Mamihlapinatapai” / Yaghan (Tierra del Fuego) The exchange of glances between two people who both want the same thing, but neither dares to take the first step. A moment full of tension, hope, and uncertainty. Example: Two people want to kiss, but both are waiting for the other to take the initiative.
Image: IMAGO/Zoonar
“Mudita” / Sanskrit and Pali (India) Sincere joy at the happiness of others. It’s about experiencing the success or joy of others not as a threat, but as something positive. Example: You’re genuinely happy about a friend’s promotion, even though you didn’t get one yourself.
Image: IMAGO/imagebroker
“Natsukashii” / Japanese The warm joy of recalling beautiful moments from the past. Unlike pure nostalgia, the focus here is on the positive feeling. Example: An old song instantly transports you back to your school days and brings long-forgotten memories back to life.
Image: IMAGO/Westend61
“Ubuntu” / Zulu and Xhosa (South Africa) The feeling of deep human connection based on the motto: “I am because we are.” The individual is understood as part of a community. Example: A neighborhood comes together to support a family facing a difficult situation.
Image: IMAGO/Westend61
“Kilig” / Tagalog (Philippines) The tingling sensation and excitement that falling in love can trigger. The feeling often manifests physically as a racing heart or nervousness. Example: The heart beats faster when a message from a loved one suddenly appears on the smartphone.
Image: IMAGO/Zoonar
“Iktsuarpok” / Inuktitut (Canada) The impatient anticipation that makes you keep looking outside to see if someone is finally coming. A mixture of expectation and impatience. Example: You’re waiting for a visitor and constantly check the street in front of the house, even though nothing has changed for minutes.
Image: IMAGO/imagebroker
“Jayus” / Indonesian A joke so bad that it becomes funny precisely because of that. Often, the laughter stems more from embarrassment than from genuine enthusiasm. Example: No one really finds the joke funny—and yet, in the end, the whole table laughs at the absurdity of the situation.
Image: IMAGO/Depositphotos
“Yūgen” / Japanese A profound sense of awe in the face of the world’s vastness and mystery. It describes the sense that there is more than we can comprehend. Example: Gazing at a starry sky far from any city makes you feel small and connected to the universe.
Image: IMAGO/Westend61
There is no German word for these 14 emotions
“Saudade” / Portuguese A deep longing for something or someone that has been lost or remains out of reach. The feeling uniquely combines love, memory, and pain. Example: Thinking of a loved one who lives far away or has passed away evokes both warmth and sadness.
Image: IMAGO/Chromoorange
“Wabi-Sabi” / Japanese The beauty of the imperfect and the transient. Wabi-Sabi reminds us that nothing lasts forever and is valuable precisely because of that. Instead of seeking perfection, the focus is on authenticity, age, and the traces of life. Example: An old wooden bench with signs of wear appears more beautiful and full of character than a flawless new piece of furniture.
Image: IMAGO/imagebroker
“Forelsket” / Norwegian The euphoric high at the beginning of falling in love. Everything seems more exciting, lighter, and more beautiful than usual. Example: You wake up in the morning and immediately think of the other person.
Image: Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa
“Yuanfen” / Mandarin The invisible force of fate that brings people together. The term describes the idea that some encounters are predestined. Example: Two people keep bumping into each other by chance in different places and eventually develop a close bond.
Image: IMAGO/imagebroker
“Mono no aware” / Japanese The gentle melancholy in the face of the transience of beautiful moments. It is the awareness that something is moving precisely because it is fleeting. Example: The last evening of a trip feels both happy and sad because you know that this moment will not return.
Image: IMAGO/imagebroker
“Hiraeth” / Welsh Longing for a home that no longer exists or perhaps never did. This often carries with it the idea of an ideal place or a better time. Example: The feeling of searching for a past or a home that one has never truly experienced.
Image: IMAGO/Emil Umdorf
“Toska” / Russian A hard-to-define mixture of melancholy, longing, inner emptiness, and thoughtfulness. The feeling can range from mild sadness to existential despair. Example: You feel that something is missing, but you can’t say exactly what is missing or what you’re longing for.
Image: Fabian Sommer/dpa
“Koi no yokan” / Japanese The certainty, upon first meeting someone, that you will fall in love with them at some point. It is not love at first sight, but rather a premonition of future love. Example: After a conversation, you have the feeling that this encounter will play an important role in your life.
Image: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa
“Onsra” / Boro (Tibeto-Burman) The realization that love for a person continues even though the relationship has ended. It describes the painful transition between love and letting go. Example: You know you have to go your separate ways, but you still feel deep affection and connection.
Image: IMAGO/Shotshop
“Mamihlapinatapai” / Yaghan (Tierra del Fuego) The exchange of glances between two people who both want the same thing, but neither dares to take the first step. A moment full of tension, hope, and uncertainty. Example: Two people want to kiss, but both are waiting for the other to take the initiative.
Image: IMAGO/Zoonar
“Mudita” / Sanskrit and Pali (India) Sincere joy at the happiness of others. It’s about experiencing the success or joy of others not as a threat, but as something positive. Example: You’re genuinely happy about a friend’s promotion, even though you didn’t get one yourself.
Image: IMAGO/imagebroker
“Natsukashii” / Japanese The warm joy of recalling beautiful moments from the past. Unlike pure nostalgia, the focus here is on the positive feeling. Example: An old song instantly transports you back to your school days and brings long-forgotten memories back to life.
Image: IMAGO/Westend61
“Ubuntu” / Zulu and Xhosa (South Africa) The feeling of deep human connection based on the motto: “I am because we are.” The individual is understood as part of a community. Example: A neighborhood comes together to support a family facing a difficult situation.
Image: IMAGO/Westend61
“Kilig” / Tagalog (Philippines) The tingling sensation and excitement that falling in love can trigger. The feeling often manifests physically as a racing heart or nervousness. Example: The heart beats faster when a message from a loved one suddenly appears on the smartphone.
Image: IMAGO/Zoonar
“Iktsuarpok” / Inuktitut (Canada) The impatient anticipation that makes you keep looking outside to see if someone is finally coming. A mixture of expectation and impatience. Example: You’re waiting for a visitor and constantly check the street in front of the house, even though nothing has changed for minutes.
Image: IMAGO/imagebroker
“Jayus” / Indonesian A joke so bad that it becomes funny precisely because of that. Often, the laughter stems more from embarrassment than from genuine enthusiasm. Example: No one really finds the joke funny—and yet, in the end, the whole table laughs at the absurdity of the situation.
Image: IMAGO/Depositphotos
“Yūgen” / Japanese A profound sense of awe in the face of the world’s vastness and mystery. It describes the sense that there is more than we can comprehend. Example: Gazing at a starry sky far from any city makes you feel small and connected to the universe.