Always coveted on board: the space in the overhead bins above the seats.

There is plenty of space for hand luggage in modern aircraft cabins. But the airlines find many reasons why they don't want to free up the overhead compartments across the board.

European associations are taking joint action against airlines to enforce free hand baggage in the IATA standard size.

Many airlines restrict free hand luggage to very small bags in order to charge additional fees.

Airlines argue with more efficient boarding and higher revenues, while consumer advocates point to sufficient storage space on airplanes. Show more

The eternal dispute over hand luggage on airplanes has landed in court. Together with European partners, the German Federation of Consumer Organizations (vzbv) is fighting for air passengers to be allowed to bring more hand luggage into the cabin free of charge than before. But most airlines and their associations are stonewalling. They would rather use the available space in overhead compartments for additional revenue.

At the heart of the matter is the question of how large "reasonable hand baggage" may be, as the relevant EU regulations remain vague on this point. The answers vary depending on the perspective.

Europe's largest low-cost airline Ryanair, for example, only allows one small bag, maximum external dimensions 40x30x20 centimeters. Anything more costs money. It becomes particularly expensive for customers if they only notice this at the gate. The vzbv board member Ramona Pop therefore speaks of "cost traps".

Typical suitcases have been on sale for a long time

The consumer advocates want to force airlines to also accept a cabin suitcase with the external dimensions of 115 centimetres (e.g. 55x40x20) recommended by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Typical wheeled suitcases of this size have been sold as cabin baggage for years, but can cost a hefty surcharge on most direct flights. The European consumer association BEUC has found that cabin suitcases cost between 6 and 75 euros.

At the Lufthansa Group, to which Swiss also belongs, a bag and small suitcase are included in the ticket price because the airline does not want to make a difference to long-haul flights for the many transfer passengers. Condor also always includes a trolley and a small bag on new city flights. If, on the other hand, the flight is to a tourist destination or a long-haul flight, only the small bag is included in the lowest fare.

Direct flyers warned

The vzbv has warned the direct airlines Norwegian Air, Ryanair, Transavia, Volotea, Easyjet, Wizz and Vueling about their hand baggage policies. In addition, lawsuits have been filed against Easyjet, Wizz and Vueling in German courts. In Brussels, a dispute is also raging between the Parliament and member states over future air passenger rights.

Industry associations such as the A4E at European level reject additional rules. Their central argument: the low fares with a mini baggage allowance are booked by millions of consumers. A few weeks ago, A4E members declared that they would implement a uniform minimum size of 40x30x15 centimetres after the summer season. More generous regulations from the past will remain in force at the discretion of the airlines.

Storage space is available

Space in the so-called bins above the rows of seats would certainly be available. Aircraft manufacturer Boeing states a capacity of 174 pieces of luggage for Ryanair's standard 737 Max 8 aircraft with 197 seats. Competitor Airbus offers even larger overhead bins, which can also be retrofitted and advertises with the statement "There's enough space for everyone".

However, airlines do not necessarily have to distribute this space to passengers free of charge: Airbus promises up to 500,000 dollars in additional revenue per aircraft if larger compartments are installed. However, the exact configuration of the cabin and the prices for additional services are the sole responsibility of the airlines.

Lots of baggage delays check-in

Easyjet, which has been criticized by the vzbv, does not want to officially comment on the current proceedings, but internally points to operational advantages if less hand luggage is brought into the cabin. Since the hand baggage rules were changed, boarding has been more efficient and punctuality has increased. The aircraft is ready for take-off more quickly if there is more space.

This is because many passengers get it wrong as soon as they board the plane: small items of luggage should actually be placed under the seat in front and not in the large compartments above the seats. In winter, thick jackets, umbrellas and coats also end up there, and the coveted space becomes even scarcer.

