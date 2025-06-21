Bettina Bestgen emigrated to Berlin eight years ago. blue News accompanied her for a day with the camera. A conversation about low wages, high taxes and the most beautiful place in the German capital.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Aargau journalist Bettina Bestgen' emigrated to Berlin in August 2017.

She now works as a podcast producer and tries to bring singles together through her dating format "Candlelight Döner".

"You can easily meet people in Berlin who like to party and party the night away," says Bestgen in an interview with blue News. She, on the other hand, met most of her Berlin friends through work.

However, the journalist has never lost touch with Switzerland in all these years. For blue News, Bestgen reports on the festival summer of 2025 - the Open Air in Frauenfeld, Moon & Stars in Locarno, the Gurtenfestival in Bern and the Open Air in Gampel VS. Show more

Bettina Bestgen emigrated to Berlin on August 28, 2017.

The former SRF3 presenter didn't actually want to emigrate - but she has now been living in the German capital for eight years.

What happened? blue News was allowed to accompany the 37-year-old with the camera for a day.

Happiness abroad Thousands of Swiss people leave their home country every year. They realize their dream and emigrate. This summer, blue News editors Christian Christian Thumshirn and Bruno Bötschi are following three young people who have moved to Berlin: The series starts with journalist Bettina Bestgen. This is followed by actress and restaurateur Jeniffer Mulinde-Schmid and opera singer Äneas Humm.

The first part of the video report, which was published last weekend, dealt with the rough manners in the German capital and the key to happiness.

Bestgen wants to bring Berlin singles together

In the second part of the report, we accompany Bettina Bestgen to one of her workplaces and she gives us an insight into her everyday working life.

She regularly works as a freelance podcast producer at Studio 25 in Holzmarkt.

She talks about her dating format "Candlelight Döner", which she uses to bring Berlin singles together. That's not so easy in a metropolis where many people travel mainly because they want to party. "There's a great danger that this city will swallow you up."

Bettina Bestgen also tells us why she was almost struck by a blow after receiving her first health insurance bill in Berlin and openly admits that not everything always runs so smoothly in the city that was once considered poor and sexy.

Why did Bettina Bestgen move to Berlin? You can watch the first part of the video report here: