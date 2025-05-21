These 10 men leave the black suit at home Greg Tarzan Davis (right) and Theo Christine (left) must have done a pants swap. Image: Imago (rechts), Keystone (links) Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee seem to have been inspired by a canary. Image: IMAGO/Italy Photo Press On the right and in the middle the pijama combination, someone probably didn't want to get out of bed and on the left the child's bracelet - cute. Despite the rainy weather, sunglasses are a must - the camera light is quite dazzling. Image: Keystone Gael Garcia Bernal is on his way to a beach vacation - take off your jacket, put on your swimming trunks and you're ready to go. Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red Alexander Skarsgård dresses his legs in huge boots and glitter pants, ready for the dance floor. Image: Keystone This time it's not the lady, but the man in red - a little spice from Taher Rahim. Image: Imago Sope Dirisu appears in a kind of designer kimono and cowboy boots - does anyone recognize what it says? Image: sda Anyone who knows him as Edward knows that vampires don't age. And so do Robert Pattinson and his looks. The Converse will always be in fashion. Image: sda Greg Tarzan Davis keeps it simple, but still a change from the classic 0815 suit and very appropriate for spring. Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red Bono (left) and The Edge go for black, but The Edge seems to have something cold around his ears. The head is not so chic, but a bit of bling-bling underneath. Image: EPA These 10 men leave the black suit at home Greg Tarzan Davis (right) and Theo Christine (left) must have done a pants swap. Image: Imago (rechts), Keystone (links) Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee seem to have been inspired by a canary. Image: IMAGO/Italy Photo Press On the right and in the middle the pijama combination, someone probably didn't want to get out of bed and on the left the child's bracelet - cute. Despite the rainy weather, sunglasses are a must - the camera light is quite dazzling. Image: Keystone Gael Garcia Bernal is on his way to a beach vacation - take off your jacket, put on your swimming trunks and you're ready to go. Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red Alexander Skarsgård dresses his legs in huge boots and glitter pants, ready for the dance floor. Image: Keystone This time it's not the lady, but the man in red - a little spice from Taher Rahim. Image: Imago Sope Dirisu appears in a kind of designer kimono and cowboy boots - does anyone recognize what it says? Image: sda Anyone who knows him as Edward knows that vampires don't age. And so do Robert Pattinson and his looks. The Converse will always be in fashion. Image: sda Greg Tarzan Davis keeps it simple, but still a change from the classic 0815 suit and very appropriate for spring. Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red Bono (left) and The Edge go for black, but The Edge seems to have something cold around his ears. The head is not so chic, but a bit of bling-bling underneath. Image: EPA

While transparent dresses and sneakers are newly banned from the carpet, this year in Cannes it's the men who are showing that style also works beyond the classic 0815 tuxedo.

Selena Bao

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Festival de Cannes runs from May 14 to 25 - The stars appear on the red carpet in haute couture.

New dress code rules: Nudity, transparent dresses & sneakers are forbidden. Until now, freedom of movement has been the norm in Cannes.

Men break out of the monotony of tuxedos and ensure more individuality on the carpet.

Tom Cruise is back in Cannes - perhaps for the last time in his "Mission: Impossible" parade role as Ethan Hunt. Show more

Every year in May, the film world meets in the south of France for what is probably the most glamorous industry gathering of the year: the Cannes International Film Festival. This year, the festival takes place from May 14 to 25 - and, as usual, brings not only cinematic art but also haute couture to the red carpet. Luxury brands such as Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada and Balenciaga dress the stars in specially made creations. Only this year, new rules applied.

«For reasons of decency, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet and in all other areas of the festival.»

This year, anyone who wants to go on the carpet with their shirt on will have to stay at home. The dress code has been made more formal and stricter. For example, transparent dresses with visible underwear or overly casual looks are no longer officially welcome. Sneakers - once a fashionable style break for men's outfits - were also officially excluded from the protocol this year.

The aim: to preserve the glamor and exclusivity of the festival. The implementation? Controversial - especially among young stars who advocate more fashion freedom.

In 1988, La Cicciolina caused a scandal with probably the most naked appearance of the festival when she appeared on the carpet with her breasts exposed. This was no exception on the carpet - women regularly appeared half-naked in Cannes in previous years. Perhaps the reason for the new rules.

An insight into the Cannes history of the most naked looks Bella Hadid poses in a Saint Laurent dress in 2024, showing more than just her dress. Image: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP Julia Fox wore a see-through plastic gown to Cannes in 2023. Image: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP French film director Luc Besson (left) appeared at the 1997 film festival with American actress Milla Jovovich and actor Chris Tucker. Image: sda

But what about the men's looks?

You often hear: "Men have it easier - a black jacket, done." But that's exactly what many feel is a fashion corset. That's why some actors and singers have deliberately gone against the tuxedo standard this year. Perhaps one or two of them will be inspired to break the norms.

And while we're on the subject of men: Incidentally, Tom Cruise is appearing at the festival this year for his - probably last - appearance as Ethan Hunt in "Mission: Impossible". At the age of 62, he has once again provided a full action program.