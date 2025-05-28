Irina Beller has been banned from Globus. imago/Horst Galuschka

Zurich millionaire heiress Irina Beller has been banned from Globus for five years following the toilet scandal. She is not alone with this "red card" - other celebrities have also been banned from shopping malls, hotels and high-end restaurants.

These 10 celebrities have also been banned, according to Buzzfeed:

Will Smith

Will Smith is currently banned from the Oscars for ten years - a drastic step by the Academy, triggered by his now infamous slap in the face against Chris Rock on stage. A moment that caused a worldwide sensation and permanently damaged Smith's career.

Madonna

No entry: Madonna is persona non grata at a US movie theater chain. Evan Agostini/AP/dpa

In 2013, pop icon Madonna made headlines. During a screening of the drama "12 Years a Slave" at an Alamo Drafthouse movie theater, the singer was typing messages on her cell phone.

When another visitor asked her to put the device away, she apparently reacted indignantly. The cinema chain, known for its uncompromising zero-tolerance policy towards cell phone use during screenings, took action: Madonna was promptly expelled and banned from the premises.

Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant is banned from the "Daily Show". sda

Hugh Grant has been a fixture in British cinema for years - but he is no longer welcome on Jon Stewart's "Daily Show". The reason? An unglamorous appearance by the actor behind the scenes of the US late-night show.

Jon Stewart, host of the show at the time, later reported that Grant had complained incessantly about having other commitments during his visit to the studio.

He was also consistently uncooperative on set. "He just made life difficult for everyone," said Stewart, who in retrospect described Grant as a "pain in the ass" - and promptly excluded him from future invitations.

Jamie Foxx

After an argument, the Hollywood star is no longer welcome at a trendy celebrity restaurant in West Hollywood. Billy Bennight/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

An incident in a celebrity restaurant in Hollywood in 2017 upset the film star: Jamie Foxx was thrown out of a restaurant - even though he had allegedly been attacked himself beforehand.

The trigger was apparently an argument with another guest who complained about the noise level of Foxx and his companion. According to eyewitnesses, the man is said to have approached the actor's table provocatively and said: "You don't want to mess with me, I'm from New York."

The answer came promptly - and just as confrontational: "F*ck you. I'm from Oakland," a friend of Foxx's is said to have replied. What followed was a scuffle. Observers report that the New Yorker physically attacked Jamie Foxx. The restaurant management then decided to expel everyone involved - including Foxx.

Rita Ora

Singer Rita was dressed too casually for a restaurant visit. Despite her celebrity bonus, she was not allowed in. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Pop star Rita Ora once wanted to treat herself to an exclusive dinner with TV celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay - and was promptly turned away. The reason: her outfit did not comply with the restaurant's strict dress code.

As Ora revealed in an interview, she turned up for dinner in jogging bottoms and sneakers - a look that was not tolerated in Ramsay's upmarket establishment. The staff's reaction was accordingly clear: no admission for guests in casual clothing.

"I was actually not allowed in," Ora explained in retrospect - and took the whole thing with humor. A lesson in style awareness, even for international pop stars.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' appearance in the Dominican Republic was too much for the authorities. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

Miley Cyrus is known for her provocative performances - but in the Dominican Republic it was too much of a good thing. In 2014, the authorities banned the pop singer from a planned concert in the capital Santo Domingo.

The reason given was that Cyrus was performing "acts that were contrary to morals and good manners". This included her provocative dance moves, explicit gestures and outfits, which had already caused controversy in other countries.

The responsible government commission declared that such performances were "not compatible with the norms and values of the country".

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton was also banned after an incident. Evan Agostini/Invision via AP/dpa

A reach for the lip balm - with an explosive outcome: in 2010, Paris Hilton was arrested by the police at the Wynn Las Vegas Resort after a bag of cocaine allegedly fell out of her handbag. The heiress and It girl later explained that the bag did not belong to her. The authorities saw it differently: Hilton was charged with drug possession.

The hotel management of the Wynn reacted quickly and distanced itself from the incident: Hilton was expelled from the resort. Contrary to what is often assumed, however, she was not banned from the family-run Hilton hotel - she is still welcome there.

Kanye West

Kanye West has already been involved in several incidents, the list is long. Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

Back in 2022, Kanye West - now officially known as "Ye" - was banned from performing at the Grammy Awards. The reason: his increasingly disturbing behavior on social networks.

The rapper had hurled racist insults at presenter Trevor Noah after he publicly criticized West's treatment of ex-partner Kim Kardashian.

Noah accused West of publicly harassing Kardashian and putting her under emotional pressure. The Grammys then pulled the emergency brake and banned the artist from the line-up. The incident was just a harbinger of further scandals.

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne was not allowed to perform at an afterparty. KEYSTONE

In 2010, Lil Wayne was supposed to make a surprise appearance on Drake's tour - but the planned afterparty at the Wynn Las Vegas ended for the rapper before he even got in. The luxury resort denied him access, even though he had not even entered the hotel.

The reason: Lil Wayne was subject to strict probation conditions at the time. One of the conditions banned him from consuming any alcohol for three years - and in the exclusive atmosphere of the Wynn, where drinks are part of the ambience, they didn't want to take any risks.

The resort's security officers reacted resolutely and banned the rapper from attending the party.

James Corden

Uppsi: Entertainer James Corden is no longer allowed in the Balthazar restaurant. Instead, he is (probably) allowed into Globus, where Irina Beller was banned. sda

British presenter James Corden has not left a lasting positive impression on the New York gastronomy scene - at least not at the renowned restaurant Balthazar. In 2022, the owner of the restaurant publicly banned him from the premises.

The accusation: disrespectful behavior towards the staff. After Corden apologized, the ban was later lifted - but the damage to his image had already been done.

