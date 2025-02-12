Cape Town combines the best of both worlds: This is where mountains meet the sea. Picture: Vanessa Büchel

Haven't booked your vacation for this year yet? Then it's high time you did. Some destinations are particularly recommended right now as they offer good deals thanks to the favorable exchange rate.

Have you always wanted to go to Japan, like me? The island nation in East Asia is currently experiencing a real hype - and a trip there is doubly worthwhile thanks to the favorable exchange rate.

But it's not just the Japanese yen that has depreciated significantly against the Swiss franc in recent years; currencies in other countries have also become comparatively weaker. Argentina, for example, has been in an inflation crisis for a long time.

Due to the high cost of living in Switzerland, most travel destinations are already quite affordable for the Swiss, but many destinations are now even cheaper to book.

An overview from Skyscanner shows you where you should travel this year if you want to get the best value for money. The travel app has collected ten vacation destinations near and far that offer a great deal for your vacation budget. And many of the destinations can be reached with Edelweiss on a direct flight from Switzerland, such as Antalya or Bodrum in Turkey and Cape Town in South Africa.

Turkey

Turkey has a lot to offer: There are countless turquoise-blue bays, the bustling metropolitan life in Istanbul or spectacular nature in the interior of the country. And, of course, not forgetting the culinary delights that make your mouth water just thinking about them.

Vacations in Turkey have always been popular with the Swiss, as the country is not only particularly diverse, but the good exchange rate from the franc to the lira also offers a lot for the planned budget.

A trip there in 2025 is also worthwhile - be it in the form of a city trip to the city on the Bosporus, to the Sünnelen on the Turkish Riviera or for a hot-air balloon flight in Cappadocia, where views of the Mars-like landscape will amaze you. The hills of the central Turkish region are my personal tip: Cappadocia may be a somewhat overcrowded tourist hotspot, but the synchronized ascent of countless hot-air balloons at sunrise is simply a spectacle.

According to Skyscanner, return flights from Zurich to Istanbul are available from as little as 106 francs in March and from 146 francs in July.

Egypt

Growing up in the land of the pharaohs right on the Nile, listening to the call to prayer while the rising sun shrouds the pyramids in an orange haze in the distance - I've been dreaming of this for a while now. Egypt is one of the most historic countries in the world, has so much cultural heritage on offer and is therefore so much more than just a beach vacation on the Red Sea.

In any case, according to Skyscanner, the price level there is currently right. There, too, "holidaymakers can look forward to predominantly attractive prices", writes the travel app in its press release.

There are particularly attractive offers for the vacation resorts of Hurghada and Marsa Alam, but prices for food and other expenses are also "extremely moderate" in the capital Cairo. In more luxurious resorts such as Soma Bay or El Gouna, however, the price level is a little higher. Return flights from Basel to Hurghada cost from CHF 300 at the beginning of September.

Hungary

Budapest enjoys a reputation as one of the most beautiful capitals in Europe, or so they say. I have been tempted by a city trip there for some time. The pearl on the Danube impresses with its magnificent buildings, historic thermal baths and famous sights such as the Chain Bridge.

Away from the capital, there are also beautiful spots to discover in Hungary. Skyscanner calls Debrecen, the country's second largest city, an insider tip, as most tourists are drawn to hectic Budapest.

A trip to Hungary benefits from the good exchange rate to the forint. According to the travel app, you can fly there and back from Geneva for as little as CHF 65 in April. There are also good offers from 86 francs in the peak summer month of August.

Romania

Further east, Romania beckons as a nearby vacation destination in Europe. An often underestimated gem that boasts untouched nature and centuries-old traditions. When traveling to Romania, you should definitely pay a visit to the huge Palace of Parliament in the capital Bucharest - also known as the "Paris of the East".

Away from the cities, adventurous tourists will find mystical forests with wild bears and rugged mountain ranges. In the home of Count Dracula, travelers will find plenty of hospitality and true cultural treasures.

According to Skyscanner, the country is "currently very trendy". One of the reasons for this is the low price level and the favorable exchange rate between our currency and the leu. Return flights from Basel to Bucharest are available from as little as 59 francs in May.

Albania

Anyone traveling to Albania will be greeted with unspoilt landscapes, paradisiacal beaches, picturesque villages and lots of hospitality. Although the exciting Balkan country is currently experiencing a real boom, it is still a real insider tip and is still not on many people's radar.

In the south of the country, there are beautiful beaches on the Ionian Sea, which is reminiscent of the Caribbean with its crystal-clear water. Ksamil is known as the pearl of the south and is one of the most beautiful seaside resorts in the country, although many tall apartment blocks dominate the town's skyline.

Buildings steeped in history, lush green nature, fjord-like lakes, impressive towns - Albania is an attractive hotspot, and not just because of the attractive exchange rate between the franc and the local currency, the lek.

As Skyscanner knows, the capital Tirana is ideal for a cheap city trip. But hotels and restaurants on the long Adriatic coast should also offer something for the budget. A return flight from Zurich to Tirana costs from 106 francs in March and from 170 francs in August.

South Africa

Oh, South Africa took my heart by storm. I was particularly taken with Cape Town back then. My heart beats strongly for Camps Bay with its fantastic view of this imposing mountain range, the many cafés and restaurants. The long white sandy beaches, lined with large rocks, and the incomparable sunsets make you want to dream. The light in Camps Bay is somehow different - golden and magical.

Only on Table Mountain itself is it even more beautiful to watch the setting sun. When it bathes the surrounding cliffs in these dreamlike colors. Or on a trip up Chapman's Peak. This surreal picture can make you catch your breath.

But South Africa is so much bigger than just Cape Town. Safaris and lodges are another real highlight, but something for travelers with a bigger budget. As Skyscanner writes, "all in all, hotels such as bed & breakfasts and transportation services are very affordable". The same applies to gastronomy and a good drop of wine from one of the local wineries.

South Africa is calling - and you can answer the call with a return trip from Zurich in April from 642 francs. December is a popular month to travel. It can be more expensive then, but if you book early you can find flights from 700 francs.

Argentina

Although hyper-inflation in Argentina has fallen significantly in recent months, the exchange rate between the Swiss franc and the peso is still attractive - making a trip to the South American country all the more appealing.

The country is known for its endless expanses in Patagonia, the barren plains and jagged mountain peaks, but also for its rich wine regions, bustling cities and the thundering waters of Iguazú in the north. Buenos Aires draws visitors into a maelstrom of wild tango, culinary delights and historic corners.

There are good offers for hotels and transportation, but the long-distance flight from Zurich to Buenos Aires also impresses with attractive prices from CHF 747 in September, for example.

Mexico

Mexico is the largest country in Central America and one of those places that immediately casts a spell over you. At least that's how it was for me. Love at first sight, so to speak. In addition to charming colonial towns, impressive Mayan ruins and paradisiacal beaches, the Yucatán Peninsula is home to a multitude of mysterious caves filled with fresh water.

The country tastes of tequila, tacos and guacamole. Rhythmic Latin beats can be heard in the alleyways, colorful little houses stand in rows while even more colorful flags wave in the breeze. With Mexico City, the Central American country has one of the largest cities in the world to offer and romantic places such as Cabo San Lucas or Isla Holbox are perfect for a couple's vacation.

In Mexico, culture, history, good food and fantastic beaches are the order of the day. Here, too, the local currency is the peso and, according to Skyscanner, the exchange rate against the Swiss franc is favorable. "The beaches in the Yucatán, from Cancún to the famous sites in Tulum, offer correspondingly cheap vacations," says the travel app. The price for flights from Zurich to Mexico City and back is from CHF 565 in April and from CHF 594 in the vacation month of August.

Vietnam

The view of the green rocks of Halong Bay is forever etched in my memory. A wonder of nature that leaves you in awe - and for me the most spectacular highlight of Vietnam. Although there are quite a few: the romantic lantern city of Hội An, impressive bridges in Da Nang, the unique rice fields of the Sa Pa mountain region or the relaxed Caribbean feeling on Phú Quốc Island.

I also love the food - summer rolls and pho soup are simply delicious. And everything is affordable too, as the dong is favorable to the franc. The Southeast Asian country offers good deals for city breaks, beach vacations, massages and culinary delights. From Basel to Ho Chi Minh City and back again in March for as little as 528 francs, as Skyscanner knows.

Japan

My dream destination for a long time and probably a place many people have been longing to visit for a while: Japan is currently enjoying great popularity.

Why only now? Because the Far Eastern country has long been considered very "high-priced", according to Skyscanner. But you're in luck, because the yen has depreciated significantly against the US dollar, euro and franc in recent years. And boom, suddenly Japan has appeared on the scene.

The church blossom season is particularly popular, but also a little more expensive. The other seasons are just as beautiful and offer just as many experiences in the land of contrasts. The travel app recommends a trip on the high-speed train from Tokyo to Osaka - past the legendary Mount Fuji and a detour to the old imperial city of Kyoto.

Return flights from Geneva to Osaka cost from around CHF 622 in March and from around CHF 908 in the vacation month of August.

