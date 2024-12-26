Helene Fischer presented her show yesterday with many stars from the Düsseldorf exhibition hall. To ensure that TV viewers could experience a perfect evening, the TV channel ZDF reached into its bag of tricks.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "Helene Fischer Show" 2024 was recorded on December 6 and 7 in the exhibition hall in Düsseldorf.

To ensure that viewers get to see a perfect show in front of the flicker box, the TV station ZDF reaches deep into its bag of tricks before and after the recording.

This TV show outshone everything - in the truest sense of the word: ZDF broadcast the "Helene Fischer Show" last night. And as every year, the 40-year-old pop star had a host of stars as guests.

In addition to German artists such as Marianne Rosenberg, Maite Kelly, Hape Kerkeling, Nino de Angelo and Reinhard Mey, Helene Fischer also invited a world star this year in the form of Robbie Williams.

However, Swiss fans were particularly interested in Leo Lemmerich 's performance (see video above). The 13-year-old leading actor from the musical "Billy Elliot" in Zurich experienced a childhood dream in the "Helene Fischer Show" and was able to perform together with his idol.

But there is also a drop of bitterness to report: The "Helene Fischer Show" is not broadcast live every time. This time, the concert, which lasted several hours, was recorded on December 6 and 7 at the Messehalle Düsseldorf.

To ensure that TV viewers get to see a perfect show on their screens later, ZDF resorts to a few tricks during and after the recording.

Specifically, this means that the viewers in front of the flicker boxes sometimes see a different show than the live audience. According to merkur.de, ZDF edited out various mishaps and fits of laughter from Helene Fischer and her guests. But some things were also edited in.

1. audience must clap on command

Even before the recording of the "Helene Fischer Show" started, ZDF was busy collecting footage for the TV broadcast. The recording of the show began at 7.30 pm, with the warm-up starting half an hour earlier.

Warm-upper Robino Rich was not only supposed to get the 13,000 fans in the right mood, but also had the task of supplying edited images for the TV broadcast. This meant that the audience had to clap loudly on command and then jump up enthusiastically again and again.

2. fans have to switch on their cell phone flashlight

During the warm-up by Robino Rich, the audience in the exhibition hall in Düsseldorf was also asked to switch on their cell phone flashlights and move their arms from left to right. ZDF cut these images into Giovanni Zarrella's performance, as the fans were informed.

3. spontaneous fan moments are rehearsed

The seemingly spontaneous fan moments during Gregor Hägele's performance were also rehearsed in advance. Robino Rich informed the fans what they should sing and when. Helene Fischer would then give them a signal during the show so that the audience could then sing "Ein bisschen mehr".

His appearance on the "Helene Fischer Show" was a sensation: Reinhard Mey appeared on television for the first time in a quarter of a century. Picture: ZDF und Sascha Baumann

But whether cut out or cut in: The mood among the live audience was splendid during the recording of this year's "Helene Fischer Show" in the Düsseldorf exhibition hall.

And momoll, there were also some bizarre scenes on stage: For example, when Florian Silbereisen laughs while his double undresses his ex-girlfriend Helene Fischer on stage.

