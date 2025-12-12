Taylor Swift during her "Eras" tour at Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich in summer 2024. Keystone

After 149 shows and billions in sales, Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour is now coming to a cinematic close. She is releasing a concert film and a documentary series on Disney+.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you On December 12, two new Taylor Swift productions will be released on Disney+: a concert film and a six-part documentary series.

The releases mark the end of her record-breaking "Eras" tour, which became the most successful concert series of all time with 2.2 billion US dollars and made Swift a billionaire.

Swift has no new tour planned for 2026, but her wedding to Travis Kelce is on the cards. Show more

What exactly is it about?

On December 12, two new productions about Taylor Swift will be released on Disney+: the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show" and the documentary series "The End of an Era".

The film "The Eras Tour: The Final Show" shows the recording of the last concert of her record-breaking "The Eras Tour". The final concert took place in December 2024 in Vancouver, Canada.

'The End of an Era' is a six-part documentary series that offers a look behind the scenes of Swift's touring life. In addition to the singer herself, family members, her fiancé Travis Kelce and artists such as Gracie Abrams and Sabrina Carpenter also have their say. The first two episodes will be released on December 12, with the remaining episodes appearing in the following weeks.

Have there already been Taylor Swift documentaries and films?

Yes, in addition to her twelve studio albums, Taylor Swift has also released several films and documentaries.

Most recently, the film "Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" was released, which was shown in cinemas worldwide for three days on October 3, 2025 to coincide with the release of her twelfth album "The Life of a Showgirl". The production included the music video for the single "The Fate of Ophelia", lyric videos for all twelve songs as well as behind-the-scenes footage and comments from the singer on the creation and inspiration behind the album.

In December 2024, Swift brought her first concert film to Disney+, after it had initially been shown in cinemas in October of the same year. The film documented key parts of her "Eras" tour.

Before that, Netflix released the documentary "Miss Americana" in 2020, which highlighted Swift's journey from country girl to pop star. Also in 2020, the film "Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions" was released on Disney+, in which Swift sang and discussed the songs from her then current album "Folklore".

There have already been concert films "Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour" in 2018, "The 1989 World Tour Live" in 2015, "Speak Now World Tour Live" in 2011 and "Journey to Fearless" in 2010.

Isn't the new movie just the same again?

The new film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show" actually closely follows on from the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour", which was released in December 2023. The key difference is that the complete set of the album "The Tortured Poets Department", which was integrated into the tour after its release in 2024, can be seen for the first time. However, if you've already seen the first film or attended the concert at Letzigrund (where she played the set), you shouldn't expect much that's new.

The documentary series "The End of an Era" offers much more. In addition to insights behind the scenes of the tour, the film also promises personal impressions of the relationship between Swift and Travis Kelce, for example.

Why are Swift and Disney+ following up now?

The "Eras" tour, which took Taylor Swift to 21 countries for almost two years, where she played 149 shows, was the biggest and most successful concert tour ever. "It was the end of an era, and we knew it," Swift wrote on Instagram for the documentary series trailer. "We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives." So the productions are effectively the end of it.

But it has to be said: Taylor Swift isn't just a pop phenomenon, she's also a commercial wonder. The concert film for the "Eras" tour was the most financially successful concert film of all time, grossing over 260 million dollars.

The "Eras" tour generated over 2.2 billion US dollars and made Swift a billionaire. Her fans showed an enormous willingness to pay: the cheapest tickets for the show at Zurich's Letzigrund in summer 2024 cost 170 francs, while prices in the USA often climbed into the four-digit range.

Swift knows how to take advantage of this. Her latest album "The Life of a Showgirl" was released in no fewer than 34 different versions in the first week - in different formats, with different covers and sometimes even bonus songs. If you wanted to own all versions, you had to dig deep into your pockets.

The new releases are therefore not only the conclusion of a record-breaking tour, but also new products from Swift - from a pop phenomenon that always manages to create demand, diversify supply and mobilize its audience.

What's next for Swift?

After the end of the "Eras" tour, Swift has announced a phase of "coming down". She will not be giving a new tour in 2026 at least. "I'm so tired when I think about doing it again," she explained in an interview this October. "Because I would want to do it really, really well again."

But at least in her private life, Swift has a big date coming up: her wedding. She and Travis Kelce got engaged this August and , according to media reports, the big celebration will take place on June 13 at a hotel in Rhode Island on the US East Coast. Swift is even said to have paid another couple to postpone their wedding so that Swift and Kelce can get married there on the exact date. The 13 is Swift's favorite number.

