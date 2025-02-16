Stretch before you start your morning. Christin Klose/dpa-tmn

Get up quickly, check your emails, have a coffee - sounds like a good start to the day? Experts say: better not. The wrong morning routines can lead to stress, tiredness and concentration problems in the long term.

It's better not to jump out of bed straight away

When the alarm goes off, you should stay in bed for a while. Getting up quickly puts your body in a state of alert. KEYSTONE

The alarm goes off and you jump out of bed straight away - sounds like an energetic start to the day, doesn't it? But that could be doing you more harm than good.

According to Dr. Catherine Jackson, psychologist and neurotherapist, getting up abruptly puts the body in a stressful situation. She explains to the portal "Bustle" that this sudden state of alarm causes unnecessary stress and can even trigger anxiety.

Those who often have a hectic start to the day should get into the habit of pausing for a moment first. A conscious transition from sleep to wakefulness - through deep breathing, gentle stretching or a short meditation - can help to start the day in a calmer and more balanced way.

The snooze button is counterproductive

If you keep pressing the snooze button in the morning, you're not doing yourself any favors. KEYSTONE

Pressing the snooze button seems like a harmless morning ritual - but it can actually have a negative impact on your entire day. Every time you fall asleep again, your brain enters a new sleep cycle that is abruptly interrupted.

"A sleep cycle lasts about 75 to 90 minutes," explains psychotherapist Dr. Lin Anderson. "On average, you go through three to five of these cycles in one night." But if you press "snooze" after the first alarm clock rings, your brain enters a new sleep mode - only to be disturbed again nine minutes later. The result: sleep inertia. This means that you can feel tired and sluggish throughout the day.

Another problem: your body gets used to the repeated snoozing. Over time, it can happen that your alarm clock no longer wakes you up reliably.

The best strategy is therefore to set the alarm clock to a later time instead of pressing the snooze button several times. If you want to get out of the habit, you can try a new alarm sound or place the alarm clock out of reach - this will force you to get up.

Consuming social media? Better to meditate briefly

Take a walk or meditate instead of using your smartphone to start the day, the expert advises. KEYSTONE

Many people start their day with a glance at their smartphone - but this can trigger stress and anxiety. "Often, looking at missed notifications, emails and updates can trigger stress and anxiety and change your mindset from calm to confused," explains Dr. Kristamarie Collman.

Instead, the expert advises taking a conscious approach to the morning and starting with an activity that is better suited to your needs.

Small rituals such as a walk, meditation, listening to music or a cup of tea can help you start the day in a more relaxed way. These alternatives not only promote a healthy mindset, but also ensure a stress-free start to the day, reports "fitforfun.de".

Better whole fruit than a glass of juice

Eating the fruit whole is better than fruit juice. KEYSTONE

Juice is considered a healthy choice for breakfast - but it can make you feel tired in the late morning. The reason: almost all the fiber is lost when juicing, explains certified health coach Marissa Szabo.

"Fiber, however, helps slow the absorption of sugar from fruit so it doesn't dramatically affect blood sugar," says Szabo. Without these fibers, the blood sugar level rises rapidly due to the fructose - and falls again just as quickly. The result: low energy and tiredness.

If you want to feel fit for longer, you should therefore opt for whole fruit. In addition to vitamins, they also contain fiber, which ensures a more stable energy supply.

Hot showers are poison for your skin

Hot showers are not a good idea. (symbolic image) Annette Riedl/dpa

A hot shower can be wonderfully relaxing - but it also has disadvantages. "Hot showers are relaxing and can help increase your alertness. But they also damage the skin," explains Dr. Thanu Jey, Clinic Director at Yorkville Sports Medicine Clinic.

Especially if you have dry skin, hot water can make the condition worse, as it draws additional moisture from the skin.

But that's not the only disadvantage: a hot shower can also be problematic for injuries. It increases the body's inflammatory response and can therefore slow down healing. A cooler shower, on the other hand, can reduce this effect.

Another advantage of a cold shower is that it wakes you up and stimulates your circulation - perfect for tired mornings. So if you want to do something good for your skin and body, you should turn down the temperature at least temporarily.

Breakfast helps you perform better

Breakfast makes you more efficient. Christin Klose/dpa-tmn

Whether you should have breakfast or not often depends on how your body feels. If you're not hungry in the morning, you can postpone breakfast until later or just have a snack - that's perfectly fine. However, deliberately skipping the first meal of the day in the hope of living healthier or losing weight is not a good idea.

During sleep, the body fasts for several hours. Afterwards, it urgently needs nutrients to remain efficient. "Skipping a meal is not a good practice," explains Dr. Jackson. "Your brain already needs fuel to start the day."

If you regularly skip breakfast, you risk losing energy and having problems concentrating. It's better to listen to your body and give it the nutrients it needs - either straight after getting up or a little later in the morning.

Too many carbohydrates? Better not

When asked about the "most important meal" of the day, most adults in Germany opt for breakfast. Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

For many, muesli, toast or bagels are part of breakfast. But if you start the day with too many simple carbohydrates, you risk a rapid rise in blood sugar - followed by an equally rapid drop. This can lead to tiredness and cravings.

"Instead, try a protein-based breakfast like eggs or a smoothie with nuts and seeds," advises Dr. Collman. Proteins help to keep blood sugar levels stable and ensure long-lasting satiety.

However, nobody has to give up carbohydrates completely. The key is to choose the right sources: Complex carbohydrates such as oatmeal contain energy as well as protein and fiber. This combination slows down digestion and ensures a lasting feeling of satiety.

If you start the day with more protein and complex carbs, you will stay full of energy for longer and avoid the dreaded blood sugar crash.

Don't start with the to-do list straight away

Switching straight into work mode in the morning puts you under unnecessary stress Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

Of course, it's important to be aware of what the day holds and what tasks you have to do. But that doesn't mean you have to get started as soon as you wake up - especially if you're stressed.

"You'll start the day feeling overwhelmed, anxious and depressed," warns Anderson. "So take the time off before you go to work." A consciously calm morning can help to reduce stress and start the day with more composure.

Instead of checking emails straight after waking up or being stressed by appointments, a relaxed morning routine can help. Whether it's a short walk, a cup of tea or simply a few minutes' rest - those who consciously take time in the morning start the day in a better mood and remain more productive.

Too much coffee can indicate a lack of sleep

Coffee only wakes you up in the short term. Unsplash/cornell_3

A coffee in the morning or between meals is essential for many people. But if you rely on caffeine to get you through the day, you could end up in a vicious circle. "Having caffeine every now and then is fine," says Dr. Rob Danoff. "But if you're relying on coffee to give you energy instead of better sleep, it can lead to a vicious cycle of fatigue."

In fact, high caffeine consumption can be a sign of sleep deprivation. Anyone who regularly needs coffee or energy drinks during the day should question whether the real solution wouldn't be more rest and a better sleep rhythm. Because while coffee wakes you up in the short term, caffeine consumed too late or in excess prevents restful sleep - and only exacerbates the problem in the long term.

