Have you had enough of sandwiches for an aperitif? How about antipasti instead? Cookbook author Claudio Del Principe reveals three recipes that are guaranteed to make your next invitation a success.

Von Vania Spescha und Fabienne Berner

In his books, he philosophizes about cooking and eating - and celebrates Italian cuisine. With this mix, Claudio Del Principe from Basel has been on the road to success for years.

"In Italy, the primi piatti and antipasti are usually more enjoyable than the secondi," says the cookbook author and food blogger. All the more reason for him to love simple cuisine.

In the video, blue News presenter Vania Spescha watches Claudio Del Principe show her how to make wonderful antipasti from the three typical Italian summer vegetables pepperoni, eggplant and zucchini.

Buon appetito!

Involtini di Melanzane

Involtini di Melanzane is one of Claudio Del Principe's favorite recipes. Here's how to prepare it:

Ingredients:

2 eggplants

Extra virgin olive oil

Fine sea salt

Black pepper from the mill

1 small bunch of basil

2 buffalo mozzarella (or better still burrata or stracciatella)

Aceto balsamico tradizionale

Preparation:

1. preheat the oven to 200 degrees top/bottom heat.

2. cut the eggplants lengthwise into 3-millimeter-thick slices. Brush both sides with olive oil and bake in the preheated oven on two baking trays lined with baking paper for 10 to 15 minutes until they start to color, then turn and brown for another 10 to 15 minutes.

3. remove the trays from the oven, season the eggplant slices with salt and pepper. Then place all the slices on one of the baking trays and cover with the second baking tray.

4 Leave to cool. This causes the slices to collapse, soften and become easier to roll. Place a strip of mozzarella and a basil leaf on each of the eggplant slices and roll them up into rolls.

5. drizzle olive oil and a few drops of balsamic vinegar over the rolls, grind fresh pepper over them and garnish with basil.

You can find more dishes by Claudio Del Principe in his cookbook "all'orto", published by AT Verlag.