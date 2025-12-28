95 minutes in the 1956 film "Und immer lockt das Weib" was enough to make French actress Brigitte Bardot a global star. Picture: imdb.com

Erotic, sexy and lascivious: an image that turned Brigitte Bardot into a legend. Now she has died at the age of 91. In just a few active years as a movie star, BB went down in cinema history.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you She was a diva, dream woman, sex symbol and animal rights activist. Last but not least, Brigitte Bardot was a talented actress. Now the French film star has died at the age of 91.

In 1973, the cinema adventure came to an end: BB, as the French actress was also known, was approaching 40 and turned her back on the art of film.

Why? "I was fed up with the movie world. The animals were more important to me. It's as simple as that," was her explanation.

blue News reveals her seven best films. Show more

Brigitte Bardot made her international breakthrough as an actress with the film "Und immer lockt das Weib". In it, she plays an 18-year-old orphan who turns men's heads.

In Roger Vadim's film, which was shot in the mid-1950s, she pushed the boundaries of what was permitted in terms of sexuality in front of the camera at the time.

Bardot also wore her skin and charisma naturally and freely in films such as "Contempt" by Jean-Luc Godard (1963), "Private Life" by Louis Malle (1962) and "The Truth" by Henri-Georges Clouzot (1960).

Other films in which the young woman with the ponytail became an international star were "A Woman Like Satan" (1959) and "With a Woman's Arms" (1958).

At the height of her career as an actress in the mid-1970s, Brigitte Bardot retired from the world of film. She was tired of the star hype. "I hate people. I find my balance in nature, in the company of animals," said Bardot.

The French film icon left almost 50 films to posterity. blue News presents her seven best works:

"And always the woman beckons" (1956)

In 1956, 95 minutes were enough to turn Brigitte Bardot into a world star. The film "And Always the Woman Lures" is a French-Italian production directed by Roger Vadim.

Brigitte Bardot's film career began in 1952, and her worldwide breakthrough came four years later with "And Always the Woman Lures". Image: imdb.com

The story follows young Juliette, who lives in a small village on the southern French coast. With her unconventional nature, she upsets the local men and causes tension within the village community.

The film caused a sensation due to its revealing portrayal. Bardot's sensual charisma and her extraordinary interpretation of the role were particularly emphasized.

"Babette goes to war" (1959)

"Babette goes to war" is a French comedy. It tells the story of Babette (played by Brigitte Bardot), a young woman from the countryside who lives in the big city of London and unexpectedly becomes involved in a secret mission.

In "Babette goes to war", Brigitte Bardot parachutes over France to kidnap a German general. Image: imdb.com

Babette parachutes into German-occupied France to help kidnap a German general. The film thrives on its cheerful tone, Bardot's charming charisma and the humorous staging of the unusual main character.

"The Truth" (1960)

"The Truth" is a French film directed by Henri-Georges Clouzot. It centers on Dominique Marceau (Brigitte Bardot), who is on trial for the death of her lover.

In the movie "The Truth", Dominique Marceau (Brigitte Bardot) has to give an account of her life in court. Image: imago/United Archives

In the course of the trial, stages of her life, her relationships and personal backgrounds are shown. Among other things, the drama addresses interpersonal conflicts, social morals and the search for truth.

Bardot's performance was widely praised by critics, as was the intense and serious tone of the film, which received widespread attention due to its content.

"Contempt" (1963)

"Contempt" is a film by French-Swiss director Jean-Luc Godard, based on the novel of the same name by Alberto Moravia.

It centers on screenwriter Paul Javal (Michel Piccoli), who is working on a film project while his marriage to Camille Javal, played by Brigitte Bardot, is falling apart.

Brigitte Bardot plays the dissatisfied wife Camille Javal in the film "Contempt". Image: imago stock&people

The film deals with themes such as artistic creation, interpersonal relationships and the challenges of filmmaking.

"Contempt" became famous because of Godard's expressive images, melancholy mood and experimental approach to the medium of cinema.

"The Seductress" (1964)

"The Seductress" is a French-Italian film with Brigitte Bardot in the leading role. The plot follows Penelope Lightfeather. In the course of the story, the young woman becomes involved in espionage activities after being recruited by a Soviet agent (Anthony Perkins).

In "The Seductress", Penelope Lightfeather (Brigitte Bardot) spies together with a Soviet agent (Anthony Perkins). Image: imago stock&people

Despite her lack of professional experience, Lightfeather manages to obtain secret information thanks to her charm and charisma. The film combines elements of agent comedy and love story and puts Bardot's comedic skills in the foreground.

"Viva Maria!" (1965)

"Viva Maria!" is an adventure film by director Louis Malle starring the two French film icons Brigitte Bardot and Jeanne Moreau.

It tells the story of two women with the same first name, Maria, who meet during a revolution and become embroiled in a series of exciting events.

In the movie "Viva Maria!", the two dissimilar Marias, played by Brigitte Bardot (left) and Jeanne Moreau, instigate a revolution. Image: IMAGO/Capital Pictures

The two Marias become leaders of a rebellious movement and take a stand against injustice and oppression. The film combines adventure, comedy and political themes and showcases the striking screen presence of the two leading actresses.

"The Novices" (1970)

"The Novices" is a French-Italian film directed by Guy Casaril. The comedy tells the story of Agnes, played by Brigitte Bardot, who lives as a novice in a convent.

The lively temperament of Agnes (Brigitte Bardot, right) brings unrest to everyday monastic life in the film "The Novices". Image: imago/United Archives

Her lively temperament soon brings a lot of unrest to everyday life in the convent - as a result, Agnes leaves the convent again.

The film deals with the clash between secular and religious lifestyles in a humorous way and once again gives Brigitte Bardot the opportunity to show her comedic side.

