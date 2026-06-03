Spain and Greece top the list of the most popular summer vacation destinations for the Swiss. sda

Spain and Greece remain the most popular summer destinations for the Swiss. However, the latest booking data from Dertour Suisse shows a change: cooler destinations in the north are gaining in importance.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Spain and Greece remain the most popular summer destinations for the Swiss in 2026.

In western Switzerland, Tunisia and Turkey with all-inclusive offers are also particularly popular.

Cooler destinations are becoming increasingly important. Canada, Norway and Scotland are benefiting from heatwaves in the Mediterranean and the desire for more active vacations.

Due to the conflict in the Middle East, many long-haul travelers are switching to Canada and the Caribbean. At the same time, spending on individual and specialty travel is increasing significantly. Show more

Spain and Greece remain the undisputed favorites for Swiss summer vacations. This is shown by the latest booking data from travel group Dertour Suisse for 2026, but there is a lot going on behind them: the north is catching up, long-haul travel is shifting - and the German-speaking and French-speaking Swiss are booking noticeably differently.

According to the analysis,beach vacations in the Mediterranean region dominate bookings. In German-speaking Switzerland, Spain and Greece top the rankings, while French-speaking Switzerland relies more heavily on all-inclusive offers in Tunisia and Turkey.

Travelers are moving away due to the Middle East conflict

At the same time, so-called "cool destinations" are growing from a niche product to the mainstream. Canada, Norway and Scotland are experiencing a sharp rise in demand - driven by heatwaves in the Mediterranean, the desire for more active vacations and a sense of security that many travelers currently prefer to locate in the north.

On long-haul routes, many travelers are switching to Canada and the Caribbean in response to the Middle East conflict. Tanzania and combined safari tours are also gaining in importance as alternatives to classic beach vacations overseas.

The Swiss are spending slightly less on traditional beach vacations than in the previous year. At the same time, budgets for individual and special trips are increasing significantly - by ten percent in French-speaking Switzerland and by almost eight percent in German-speaking Switzerland.

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