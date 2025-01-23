Roger Federer and Francine Jordi: Switzerland's undisputed beauty icons Francine Jordi has featured most often in the "GlücksPost" ranking over the past 25 years. Image: IMAGO/Bildagentur Monn Roger Federer was also a name that was mentioned several times. Image: Christophe Gateau/dpa Presenter Sandra Studer takes 2nd place among women ... Image: blue News ... closely followed by Michelle Hunziker. Both will present the ESC 2025. Image: sda In December 2024, "GlücksPost" published the ranking for the current year, with Mona Vetsch at the top of the women's list. Image: SRF For the men, it is Marco Odermatt. Image: KEYSTONE Second place for women goes to Beatrice Egli Image: IMAGO/Future Image And 3rd place goes to Maja Brunner. Image: imago In second place among the male representatives is Röbi Koller, who is making his last appearance on "Happy Day" this year. Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio Comedian Claudio Zuccolini is also still on the podium. Image: SRF/Gian Vaitl Roger Federer and Francine Jordi: Switzerland's undisputed beauty icons Francine Jordi has featured most often in the "GlücksPost" ranking over the past 25 years. Image: IMAGO/Bildagentur Monn Roger Federer was also a name that was mentioned several times. Image: Christophe Gateau/dpa Presenter Sandra Studer takes 2nd place among women ... Image: blue News ... closely followed by Michelle Hunziker. Both will present the ESC 2025. Image: sda In December 2024, "GlücksPost" published the ranking for the current year, with Mona Vetsch at the top of the women's list. Image: SRF For the men, it is Marco Odermatt. Image: KEYSTONE Second place for women goes to Beatrice Egli Image: IMAGO/Future Image And 3rd place goes to Maja Brunner. Image: imago In second place among the male representatives is Röbi Koller, who is making his last appearance on "Happy Day" this year. Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio Comedian Claudio Zuccolini is also still on the podium. Image: SRF/Gian Vaitl

For a quarter of a century, the list of the 100 most beautiful Swiss people has been a source of debate. To mark the anniversary, "GlücksPost" has analyzed the most successful names in the ranking.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Francine Jordi and Roger Federer were named the most beautiful Swiss of all time, having achieved top positions in the ranking for years.

Mona Vetsch and Marco Odermatt lead the current 2024 ranking, based on empathy and down-to-earthness.

The full list can be found in the current issue of "GlücksPost". Show more

"GlücksPost " has been publishing the list of the "100 Most Beautiful People in Switzerland" for 25 years. During this time, two names have stood out in particular: Francine Jordi and Roger Federer. Both were named the most beautiful personalities of all time, as they achieved the best positions in the history of the ranking.

Francine Jordi, the versatile pop singer from Bern, impresses not only with her stage presence, but also with her resilience. Despite suffering from breast cancer in 2017, she remained true to her passion and celebrated her 25th stage anniversary in 2023. "GlücksPost" praised her unbroken energy and versatility, which she also demonstrated at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Not only beautiful on the outside

Roger Federer dominated the list of the most beautiful Swiss for over two decades. His elegant playing style and fair sportsmanship have made him a legend who has left a lasting mark on the sport of tennis. Federer remains a role model for many and is described as a timeless hero in the reasons for the ranking.

In addition to Jordi and Federer, other prominent personalities are also represented in the ranking. Sandra Studer and Michelle Hunziker, who are both presenters at the Eurovision Song Contest, follow in second and third place. SRF presenter Sven Epiney and blue Sport figurehead Roman Kilchsperger have also made a name for themselves in the list.

The complete ranking of the 100 most beautiful Swiss can be found in the current issue of "GlücksPost".

Vetsch and Odermatt at the top

The latest "GlücksPost" ranking is from the end of December 2024, with Mona Vetsch at the top of the women's list. The editors cite her empathetic nature as the reason for their decision. Second place goes to Beatrice Egli, who has "found her way back to her roots" since she was on the jury for "DSDS". And third place goes to Maja Brunner - the actress was particularly convincing with her openness about being single and happy.

In the men's category, skiing ace Marco Odermatt is in pole position - thanks to his sporting heights combined with his down-to-earth attitude. He is followed by Röbi Koller, who will soon be retiring from TV and presenting his last episodes of "Happy Day". Also still on the podium is comedian Claudio Zuccolini, who also radiates down-to-earthness and happiness in his career and private life.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

