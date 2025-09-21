Camping needs to be learned. Bild: Pexels / Nataliya Vaitkevich

Camping vacations are all the rage. Mycation editor Jenny went camping for the first time and reveals the mistakes most people (including herself) make.

Sven Ziegler

Campsites have experienced a boom since the coronavirus pandemic. According to the TCS, the number of visitors to Swiss campsites was 1 million in 2023, and last year it was still 900,000. But as the number of campers increases, so does the number of mistakes made when camping. The most common camping mistakes (and how to avoid them).

Not securing loads

"What was that?" is probably the most frequently asked question when driving. When you're on the road in a camper van, all items must be well stowed and all cupboards closed. Clothespins or magnets can be helpful for securing small items. Because beware: dishes and water bottles pose a risk of injury if they fly into the windshield on the next bend.

Do not read reviews

When choosing a hotel, many people filter the site for ratings of 4 stars and higher. With campsites, on the other hand, people do less research. This is because most people choose a campsite because it is on their route.

However, it does help to look at the ratings and what is on offer beforehand. The most important questions are: Are there communal showers (and how clean are they)? What is the location like? Is the pitch paved? Is there a filling station for fresh water? And: Can you empty gray and black water?

Arriving at the campsite at night

Rolling into the campsite after sunset not only annoys all the neighbors, but also has decisive disadvantages in terms of orientation. For one thing, it's dark and it's not so easy to drive onto the support legs. In addition, the generator must not always be switched on at night, so it can get quite hot. You should arrive at the campsite in the countryside by 7 p.m. at the latest so that you can check where everything is in daylight. Campsites with late check-in are an exception. Find out more about how to find the right campsite.

Don't take any light with you

Camping means freedom, and more and more Swiss people are taking the plunge. Bild: Pexels

Today, any cell phone can be converted into a flashlight. But when you're in the middle of nature, it's also dark and you may not know when you'll next be able to charge your battery. If you still want to sit outside, you should definitely take an external light source (such as a string of lights) with you. For the particularly clumsy, a headlamp is recommended so that your smartphone doesn't go off when you go to the outhouse at night.

Packing too much

Do you want to enjoy the sunshine and therefore only take light clothing with you? That can really backfire when camping (if you don't pack). In the vast majority of cases, however, you pack too much. After all, you want to be equipped for every situation. The same applies to books: are you really going to read 7 books if you also want to see things outside all the time? Smart packing is the solution, keyword capsule wardrobe.

Don't plan recipes

When you go on a camping vacation, you often only have a very small fridge in your caravan. When camping, you need to plan even better. The most common mistake here is to go shopping without a structure.

Your food will spoil or you realize that you don't even have the utensils you need for a soup (keyword: blender). That's why you should only ever go shopping for 1 to 2 days and think about what you want to cook in advance.

Emptying the black water tank too rarely

Even if you hardly use the camping toilet: Especially on hot days, the black water should be emptied as often as necessary. Otherwise you will become the type of camping neighbor who is known for his unpleasant smell.

Making noise in the caravan or tent

Good weather when camping is not always guaranteed. Unsplash

A caravan is not soundproof. This means that arguments, discussions and other things can be heard. Unless you want to be the star of the next camping reality show, it's better to argue in a whisper or on a piece of paper. This also applies to music: if you want to make yourself unpopular with the neighbors, you can of course listen to Baschi at full volume and bawl along. But then you don't have to be surprised about revenge. Otherwise, be considerate.

Set off the alarm at night

A caravan usually has an alarm in case someone tries to steal it. Find out in advance how it works (and how to turn it off). Otherwise you run the risk of waking everyone up at night. Mycation editor Jenny speaks from experience.

Illegal wild camping

Wild camping is permitted in Scandinavia, and in Switzerland you are also allowed to spend the night in the great outdoors in some places. However, wild camping is prohibited in almost all of our neighboring countries. It is therefore important that you find out in advance whether you are even allowed to park near the beautiful waterfall. If so, the same applies as always when camping: leave no trace!

Camping with friends you don't like

Camping is a test of relationships. Spending days in a confined space, discussing the washing up in whispers? You have to want that. If you have the feeling that your friendship might be strained by living so closely together, then it's not a good idea. Unless you want the relationship to end.