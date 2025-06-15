Skywalks are very popular and attract tourists in droves. blue News has summarized the five most spectacular ones for you and explains what makes them unique.

Nicole Agostini

Skywalks are very popular and attract masses of tourists worldwide.

The viewing platforms have a glass floor or grid floor and guarantee a breathtaking view.

In addition to the unforgettable experience and the architecture they offer, there are also critical voices.

blue News has summarized the five most spectacular skywalks for you and explains why they are unique.

Have you ever been on a glass bridge at a height of 1430 meters? No, then the Tianmen Mountain Skywalk is the answer. After overcoming your fear of heights, you can enjoy a breathtaking view.

Skywalks are very popular: whether it's the Glacier Skywalk in Canada or the Langkawi Sky Bridge in Malaysia.

blue News has summarized the five most spectacular skywalks for you in a video and explains why they are unique. In addition to the wow effect, there are also critical voices about the structures in nature.

