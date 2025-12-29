Presenter Michael Usher asks Sarah Ferguson about her finances on the TV show "60 Minutes Australia" in 2011. Shortly afterwards, the ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor interrupts the interview. Picture: Sceenshot Youtube

Jimmy Wales, co-founder of the online encyclopaedia Wikipedia, recently broke off an interview on camera. However, the internet entrepreneur was not the first to walk out of a TV interview in a rage.

"That's the stupidest question in the world." With these words, Jimmy Wales breaks off an interview with German journalist and podcaster Tilo Jung for his format "Jung & Naiv" in November 2025.

What exactly happened?

Jung introduces his celebrity guest and first asks him whether Wales is the sole founder or co-founder of the online encyclopaedia Wikipedia. "Say what you want. It doesn't matter," he replies.

Despite the negative response, Jung followed up and pointed out that the facts were unclear. A statement that quickly makes the internet entrepreneur angry.

"I'll say it again: it doesn't matter. I've answered your question four times now ... You know what, I'm done ... Thank you ... that's stupid. Don't ask me stupid questions."

A moment later, Wales leaves the studio in a rage after less than 50 seconds.

Cancelling interviews is part of the political calculation

Jimmy Wales is not the first celebrity to make an early exit in front of the cameras.

Storming out of TV shows with real or staged outrage is almost part of the media's calculation these days - not least by populist politicians.

But actors, athletes and ex-members of the British royal family also resort to this type of media work from time to time.

It is claimed that Donald Trump is the most consistent interviewer, perhaps even in the entire history of mankind. He has ditched his questioners countless times - as a businessman, as a presidential candidate, but also as president.

blue News presents the unofficial top 9 interview dropouts of the last three decades:

Nino Niederreiter (2025)

In May 2025, the Swiss ice hockey team loses the World Cup final against the USA 1:0 after overtime. Nino Niederreiter answers the SRF presenter's questions on camera shortly after the game.

"Difficult, difficult": Nino Niederreiter can only stand the microphone for a short time after the defeat in the final. Picture: Screenshot SRF

"What's going on inside you right now?" the NHL player is asked.

"Difficult, difficult, difficult ... oh ... I can't do it," Niederreiter replies with tears in his eyes, turns around and stomps off again less than 15 seconds later.

Alice Weidel (2025)

Alice Weidel, the co-leader of the AfD, has experience of aborted TV interviews. Two should be mentioned here. The 46-year-old politician has declared that she wants to become chancellor of all Germans. Her far-right party places great value on patriotism.

However, there is always confusion about Weidel's place of residence. Officially, the politician is registered in Überlingen on Lake Constance. She has also lived in Switzerland with her partner for many years.

When asked in February 2025 in the ZDF documentary "Alice Weidel - a portrait" about her roots in her constituency in Germany, Weidel reacts thin-skinnedly.

She then evades the question of how often she had spent the night there in the previous year. "You don't ask other politicians how often they spend the night at home," Alice Weidel replies gruffly and breaks off the interview at minute 21.

Alice Weidel (2017)

Alice Weidel attracted even more media attention in 2017 with her abrupt departure from the political talk show "Wie geht's, Deutschland?".

AfD politician Alice Weidel left the ZDF program "Wie geht's, Deutschland?" prematurely in 2017. Image: Screenshot ZDF

CSU man Andreas Scheuer called on the AfD politician to distance herself from "right-wing radicals" such as Björn Höcke in her party.

The AfD's then lead candidate for the 2017 federal election refused to take this lying down and demonstratively left the ZDF program, protesting loudly.

Sigmundur Davíd Gunnlaugsson (2016)

Icelanders are shocked: the name of their Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson appears in the Panama Papers in 2016. Days later, the politician answers a journalist's questions on television.

Even after the interviewer's first question ("Did you yourself have connections to an offshore company?") and Gunnlaugsson's uncertain response ("Ahem, myself?"), it seems clear that this interview could get complicated.

Gunnlaugsson is asked about a company called Wintris, which he says is fully registered with the Icelandic tax authorities.

The politician explains that he is not prepared to answer such questions: "What are you trying to invent here? This is completely inappropriate." Gunnlaugsson then stands up and breaks off the interview - shortly afterwards he submits his resignation as prime minister.

Robert Downey Jr. (2015)

For many a Hollywood star, prematurely cutting short a TV interview is part of their image. But hardly any actor has ever celebrated his exit as predictably and cool as Robert Downey Jr.

In 2015, the now 60-year-old was asked about his drug and alcohol past in an interview with the TV station Channel 4.

Robert Downey Jr. asks back, "What are we doing here?" - "I'm asking you questions," replies presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

A moment later, the actor smiles and waves to the camera, says "Bye" and leaves the scene.

Paris Hilton (2011)

In an interview with the US TV channel ABC in 2011, Paris Hilton was asked: "Don't you sometimes worry that the people who have followed in her footsteps, like Kim Kardashian, might overshadow her?"

The answer from the then 30-year-old hotel heiress is short: "No."

You need to know this: Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton used to be best friends - but only until the day Kim emancipated herself from Paris and launched her own TV show.

When the presenter probed and asked how Hilton was dealing with the poor ratings for her show "The World According to Paris", she got up and left the TV studio.

Sarah Ferguson (2011)

On the TV show "60 Minutes Australia" in 2011, TV presenter Michael Usher politely but firmly asks Sarah Ferguson, who was still Duchess of York at the time, about possible financial inconsistencies.

Shortly afterwards, Ferguson says into the camera that this part of the interview should be deleted. She then smiles and tells the presenter to please move on to the next topic.

From the moment Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ex-wife asks back with distinction: "Sorry, what was the question?", TV viewers realize that this interview is not going to end well.

Shortly afterwards, Sarah Ferguson apparently breaks off the interview - but unexpectedly returns a few minutes later.

The interview shows one thing above all: Ferguson is a person with two sides. On the one hand, there is Sarah, the charming, unconventional ex-Royal, who speaks openly and honestly about her mistakes.

And then there's Bad Fergie - as she once called herself - who makes bad decisions and is repeatedly involved in scandals.

Peter Gauweiler (1994)

Bavarian lawyer Peter Gauweiler was considered a hardliner during his career as a CSU politician. In 1993, he served as Minister for Regional Development and the Environment and became embroiled in the so-called "law firm affair".

At the time, it was alleged that the now 76-year-old had illegally leased the client base of his law firm for 10,000 German marks (equivalent to 4,700 Swiss francs) per month during his time as minister.

In the talk show "0137" on the pay-TV channel Premiere, Gauweiler initially willingly answered a few questions on the subject - but not for very long, as the video shows.

From this point on, Gauweiler suddenly no longer seems to understand the presenter's questions ...

Actress Karin Struck (1992)

Some say this is the most spectacular exit from a TV show to date. This may also have something to do with the fact that Angela Merkel, who later became German Chancellor, was involved.

In the "NDR Talk Show" on July 3, 1992 on the subject of abortion, actress Karin Struck and Angela Merkel, then Federal Minister for Women and Youth, and presenter Wolf Schneider came to blows.

The argument escalated to such an extent that Struck decided to leave the discussion. The actress rips the cabling off her body. She then throws the microphone and later a glass, hitting an audience member sitting behind her in the face.

