Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez got married These are the best pictures from the mega wedding in Venice

Noemi Hüsser

28.6.2025

The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez got married! Here they are leaving their hotel on the way to their wedding reception.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez got married! Here they are leaving their hotel on the way to their wedding reception.

Image: Luca Bruno/AP/dpa

The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding. The wedding was officially announced on Friday evening with this picture.

The wedding was officially announced on Friday evening with this picture.

Image: Instagram

The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding. This was Lauren Sánchez's wedding dress. She posted the picture on Instagram.

This was Lauren Sánchez's wedding dress. She posted the picture on Instagram.

Image: Instagram

The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding. Among those invited to the wedding were Trump's daughter Ivanka with husband Jared Kushner, ...

Among those invited to the wedding were Trump's daughter Ivanka with husband Jared Kushner, ...

Image: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding. ... CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman, ...

... CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman, ...

Image: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding. ... Microsoft founder Bill Gates, ...

... Microsoft founder Bill Gates, ...

Image: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding. ... Actress Sydney Sweeney, ...

... Actress Sydney Sweeney, ...

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding. ... Presenter Oprah Winfrey, ...

... Presenter Oprah Winfrey, ...

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding. ... and actor Orlando Bloom.

... and actor Orlando Bloom.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding. The Kardashian clan was also in attendance. Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, ...

The Kardashian clan was also in attendance. Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, ...

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding. ... Kendall Jenner, ...

... Kendall Jenner, ...

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding. ... Kylie Jenner, ...

... Kylie Jenner, ...

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding. ... and mother Kris Jenner.

... and mother Kris Jenner.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding. The wedding is sure to provide plenty of content. Kim Kardashian (l.) and Khloé Kardashian on a water cab.

The wedding is sure to provide plenty of content. Kim Kardashian (l.) and Khloé Kardashian on a water cab.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding. Leonardo DiCaprio is camera-shy.

Leonardo DiCaprio is camera-shy.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding. The wedding is a spectacle for tourists: passengers on a ferry watch the wedding guests.

The wedding is a spectacle for tourists: passengers on a ferry watch the wedding guests.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding. Photographs are also taken from land.

Photographs are also taken from land.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding. Even the Venetians are amazed by the wedding.

Even the Venetians are amazed by the wedding.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding. Groom Jeff Bezos enjoys the attention.

Groom Jeff Bezos enjoys the attention.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding. Khloé Kardashian poses for a selfie with a gondolier.

Khloé Kardashian poses for a selfie with a gondolier.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding. Lauren Sánchez leaves the hotel.

Lauren Sánchez leaves the hotel.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding. The wedding location is directly opposite St. Mark's Square. Accessible by water cab.

The wedding location is directly opposite St. Mark's Square. Accessible by water cab.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding. Lauren Sánchez arrives on the island of San Giorgio.

Lauren Sánchez arrives on the island of San Giorgio.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding. The wedding also means an increased police presence.

The wedding also means an increased police presence.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding. Because not everyone is happy. Protests break out.

Because not everyone is happy. Protests break out.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding. An activist from the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion hangs a banner in front of St. Mark's Basilica.

An activist from the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion hangs a banner in front of St. Mark's Basilica.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding. "If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more taxes." Banners like this can also be seen in Venice.

"If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more taxes." Banners like this can also be seen in Venice.

Image: KEYSTONE

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez said "I do" - surrounded by stars, billionaires and absolute discretion. You can find the best pictures of the wedding in the photo gallery.

28.06.2025, 09:13

28.06.2025, 10:21

It was a wedding of superlatives. And of the super-rich. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world, and former TV presenter Lauren Sánchez got married.

The ceremony took place on the island of San Giorgio, which is located directly opposite St. Mark's Square, in strict seclusion from the public.

Celebration costing at least ten million euros. Jeff Bezos says

Celebration costing at least ten million eurosJeff Bezos says "I do" to Lauren Sánchez in Venice

Many celebrities were present: TV celebrities Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey, US presidential daughter Ivanka Trump, actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Orlando Bloom, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and many others.