Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez got married! Here they are leaving their hotel on the way to their wedding reception.
The wedding was officially announced on Friday evening with this picture.
This was Lauren Sánchez's wedding dress. She posted the picture on Instagram.
Among those invited to the wedding were Trump's daughter Ivanka with husband Jared Kushner, ...
... CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman, ...
... Microsoft founder Bill Gates, ...
... Actress Sydney Sweeney, ...
... Presenter Oprah Winfrey, ...
... and actor Orlando Bloom.
The Kardashian clan was also in attendance. Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, ...
... and mother Kris Jenner.
The wedding is sure to provide plenty of content. Kim Kardashian (l.) and Khloé Kardashian on a water cab.
Leonardo DiCaprio is camera-shy.
The wedding is a spectacle for tourists: passengers on a ferry watch the wedding guests.
Photographs are also taken from land.
Even the Venetians are amazed by the wedding.
Groom Jeff Bezos enjoys the attention.
Khloé Kardashian poses for a selfie with a gondolier.
Lauren Sánchez leaves the hotel.
The wedding location is directly opposite St. Mark's Square. Accessible by water cab.
Lauren Sánchez arrives on the island of San Giorgio.
The wedding also means an increased police presence.
Because not everyone is happy. Protests break out.
An activist from the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion hangs a banner in front of St. Mark's Basilica.
"If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more taxes." Banners like this can also be seen in Venice.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez said "I do" - surrounded by stars, billionaires and absolute discretion. You can find the best pictures of the wedding in the photo gallery.
It was a wedding of superlatives. And of the super-rich. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world, and former TV presenter Lauren Sánchez got married.
The ceremony took place on the island of San Giorgio, which is located directly opposite St. Mark's Square, in strict seclusion from the public.
Many celebrities were present: TV celebrities Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey, US presidential daughter Ivanka Trump, actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Orlando Bloom, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and many others.