The sports vacations are just around the corner! If you don't want to spend your salary on a ski vacation right now, you can opt for a cheaper alternative: Off to a sledging vacation! These are the 5 slopes for maximum tobogganing fun.

While ski vacations are becoming increasingly expensive, day tickets for tobogganing usually cost around half the price of a ski pass, depending on the destination. The catch is that toboggan runs are usually below the snow line. Unfortunately, this makes it somewhat more difficult to plan excursions.

For the sports vacations, we present five toboggan runs where there is a greater chance of snow and which cater to different needs.

For families: Arosa-Lenzerheide (GR)

Image: Arosa has wonderful toboggan runs. Arosa Tourismus

The Kronberg in Appenzellerland is the ideal toboggan run for families. The run is well prepared and suitable for children and less experienced sledgers thanks to its gentle incline. At 7 kilometers, the run is long and it is a good idea to take a break at the Scheidgegg mountain restaurant after the halfway point. You pay 36 francs for three runs.

For adrenaline junkies: Grindelwald Jungfrau "Eiger Run"

Not for the faint-hearted: the Eiger Run at dusk. Jungfraubahnen 2019

The "Eiger Run" in the Jungfrau region is probably one of the most spectacular toboggan runs in Switzerland. Take the Eiger Express or the cogwheel railroad up to the Eiger Glacier station, including a fascinating mountain panorama. The toboggan run leads through romantic forests to Brandegg and Grindelwald. The route is challenging and requires good skill and courage. A day ticket costs 45 francs.

For night owls: Bergün (GR)

Bergün has a great piste along the iconic railroad Christof Sonderegger CH-9424 Rheineck

If you go sledging in Bergün, the famous UNESCO World Heritage railroad ride is included. The region offers two great runs. The Darlux run is often referred to as the Lauberhorn for sledgers). However, night sledging on the floodlit Albula Pass road is particularly recommended.

The run is 4.4 kilometers long and on asphalt, which makes the ride particularly smooth so that you can enjoy the view of the mountains at night. The day ticket costs CHF 30 with a half-fare card.

For connoisseurs: Melchsee-Frutt (OW)

Snow-covered forests, long runs: On the Melchsee-Frutt toboggan run, you can enjoy relaxed tobogganing. Melchsee-Frutt

Speaking of enjoyment: The toboggan run in Melchsee-Frutt offers a beautiful, long run through snow-covered forests. The descent is moderate and ideal for connoisseurs who want to experience winter nature to the full. There are also cozy places to stop for refreshments along the route. The day ticket costs 45 francs.

For the sporty: Fideriser Heuberge (GR)

With a length of 12 kilometers, the toboggan run in the Fideriser Heubergen is one of the longest in Switzerland. The challenging route requires fitness and technique and is therefore ideal for sporty sledgers. The descent also offers breathtaking views of the Grisons mountains. Including sledge hire, the sledging fun here costs CHF 62. .