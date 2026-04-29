Who will win this year's ESC? The bookmakers' odds are a reliable indicator - and currently paint a rather gloomy picture for the Swiss entry.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Although the ESC betting odds were wrong in 2025, they are still considered a surprisingly accurate indicator overall.

Things are currently looking bleak for Switzerland: Veronica Fusaro is currently not among the top 20 with her song "Alice", according to the bookmakers.

The field of favorites is led by Finland, closely followed by France, Denmark, Australia and Greece. Show more

Admittedly: Last year's prediction was wrong. Before the ESC final in Basel 2025, the bookmakers saw the entry from Sweden in the lead.

However, "Bara Bada Bastu" by the band KAJ only ended up in second place, while Austria's JJ won with "Wasted Love".

And yet: in the three previous years - and often enough in the past - the ESC betting odds already revealed the winner in advance.

Veronica Fusaro currently not in the top 20

In this respect, it is already worth taking a look at the bookmakers ' current favorites for the ESC in Vienna - even if they are rather gloomy for Switzerland.

The odds are 101 to 301 to 1 - as of April 29: So if you bet ten euros on Veronica Fusaro and her song "Alice" to win, you could win up to 3000 euros with the bookmakers.

With these odds, the Swiss entry is not among the top 20. This ranking will certainly change before the final - and experience shows that the ESC betting odds in the lower places were very often not beyond all doubt.

And yet: the current favorites to win this year's ESC come from other countries.

These are the bookmakers' ESC favorites

The top five currently includes Greece, which is entering the race with singer Akylas and his dance-pop song "Ferto".

Meanwhile, Australia is trying to score points with perhaps the best-known artist at this year's ESC, singer and actress Delta Goodrem, and her pop ballad "Eclipse".

According to the bookmakers, Denmark has an even better chance with musical actor Søren Torpegaard Lund's pop song "Før Vi Går Hjem" and France, which is sending 17-year-old newcomer Monroe to Vienna with the highly dramatic chanson "Regarde!".

Finland is the top favorite

The absolute top favorite to win this year's ESC, however, is Finland: with their mixture of dance-pop and classical elements and their song "Liekinheitin", pop singer Pete Parkkonen and classical violinist Linda Lampenius could actually manage to bring the ESC title to Finland for the second time after Lordi in 2006.

What is striking this year is the high number of entries that the artists perform in their native language and thus stand out from the crowd.

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