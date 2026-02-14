Currently showing in Swiss cinemas: The romcom "Ewigi Liebi" starring Luca Hänni and Elena Flury. Picture: DCM Schweiz

The candles are flickering, the nastüechli are ready - everything is ready for a TV evening on Valentine's Day. But which movie should it be? These are the blue News editorial team's favorite love films.

Lisa Stutz

February 14 is Valentine's Day. Few things are as beautiful as spending the day of love together on the sofa and watching a romantic movie together. Nine movie tips - from sad to funny.

"Ewigi Liebi": new and enchanting

"I love movies, but I hate musicals. So the chances of me going to see the latest Swiss romcom 'Ewigi Liebi', a musical made into a movie, were zero, no, less than zero. But then a very good friend asked me if I wanted to accompany her to the world premiere - of course I couldn't say no.

The four main actors of the romcom "Ewigi Liebi" (from left to right): Pasquale Aleardi, Susanne Kunz, Elena Flury and Luca Hänni. Picture: DCM

After all, I'm a fan of cheesy romantic movies that move me to tears. And yes, I admit: 'Ewigi Liebi' by successful Swiss director Pierre Monnard enchanted me - and especially the performance of actress Susanne Kunz and the final scene, which reminded me of ... Oh, I don't want to spoil too much. So just this much: off to the movies and languish."

"Ewigi Liebi" is currently showing at blue Cinema.

Bruno Bötschi, Editor Entertainment/News, is so romantically inclined that he has a total of three favorite love films (see below).

"Past Lives": gentle and sad

"Everything and nothing is right with the lovers in 'Past Lives', who are never really lovers at all. At least not from the outside. The girl Na-young and the boy Hae-sung go to school together in Seoul. They fall in love the way children fall in love. And then Na-young emigrates to the USA with her parents. After many years without contact, the two find each other again online.

But this time, too, things don't go any further due to external circumstances. Years later, they meet again, Na-young is now married to an American. The film raises unanswerable questions in a calm, gentle tone: Is there such a thing as soul mates? Why do we feel an inexplicable connection to some people? Do we have to investigate this? I think it's one of the most unagitated and honest love films of all time."

"Past Lives" is available from blue Video.

Lisa Stutz, Head of Reporters

"Forget me not": Complex love

"A surreal, melancholy masterpiece about a complex love: Joel (Jim Carrey) and Clementine (Kate Winslet) have their shared memories technically erased, but the heart refuses to forget. Joel fights against the disappearance of his great love in his own subconscious.

Supported by a star cast (Kirsten Dunst, Elijah Wood and Mark Ruffalo in supporting roles) and a magnificent soundtrack, Michael Gondry's film is painfully honest. A profound plea about the inescapability of real feelings - visually absolutely unique. And with a subtle happy ending."

The movie is currently available to rent on Apple TV.

Roman Müller, video editor blue News

"The Battle of the Roses": funny and light

"I confess, I'm not a big fan of classic romantic movies. On the contrary. When it comes to schmaltzy blockbusters, I just keep on zapping. My Valentine's Day tip therefore goes in a different direction. I recommend a light and funny movie that is also about a relationship - but not about a happy couple.

In 'The Battle of the Roses', architect Theo Rose (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his wife Ivy (Olivia Coleman) have a seemingly perfect marriage. He is the successful star architect, she is the enchanting woman at his side, a successful chef with a restaurant business.

But one day a storm destroys Theo Rose's showpiece - and throws their whole lives into turmoil. Their relationship begins to falter. Not a classic romcom, but rather a funny movie - with a thought-provoking twist and a star-studded cast. And yes, 'The Battle of the Roses' is a remake of the famous 1989 classic of the same name with Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner and Denny DeVito."

"The Battle of the Roses" is available on blue Video or on Disney+ (in the blue SuperMax package).

Carlotta Henggeler, Editor Entertainment/News

"Love Actually": wonderfully unkitschy

"I don't know how many times I've seen 'Love Actually' - but it happens to me every time: just before the end of the movie, when Colin Firth as a shy writer declares love to his cleaner (played by Lúcia Moniz), I cry like a castle dog every time.

The scene in the romantic movie "Love Actually" that brings tears to blue News editor Bruno Bötschi's eyes every time. Picture: Universal Pictures

But that's not the only reason why I think this English comedy is the most romantic love story of all time. All the other (love) stories in the film are also wonderful, but never cheesy."

"Love Actually" is available from blue SuperMax.

Bruno Bötschi, Editor Entertainment/News

"The Jungle Book": love in all its facets

"My absolute favorite film - and always will be - is 'The Jungle Book'. Okay, admittedly, at first glance it's not a classic love movie. I argue against that: There's the she-wolf, for example, who takes in the human baby Mowgli like her own cub - unconditional care that only comes from a loving mother.

An unbeatable trio: Baloo (from left), Mowgli and Bagheera from "The Jungle Book". Picture: dpa

Or the attention to detail as elephant colonel Hathi brings his company up to scratch (or front elephant?) and even single-handedly (or selfishly?) takes care of the hairstyles and posture of his brave soldiers.

And at the end of the movie, romance flares up when Mowgli - overwhelmed by the big eyes of the girl by the river - says goodbye to his beloved jungle and is persuaded to live with his own kind. There is no snogging, but there are always big feelings involved."

"The Jungle Book" is available on blue Video.

Dominik Müller, Editor News

"The Postman": Romantic cinema fairy tale

"I was in love with lead actress Maria Grazia Cucinotta for a while because of this wonderfully old-fashioned cinema fairy tale. Shy letter carrier Mario learns the language of poetry through his friendship with a well-known poet in order to win the heart of village beauty Beatrice.

A simple and deeply romantic love story unfolds against a picturesque Italian backdrop. Touching, timeless, Oscar-winning and with a tragic background: lead actor Massimo Troisi died of a heart attack 12 hours after filming was completed."

The Postman is available on blue Video.

Roman Müller, Video Editor blue News

"Eternity": Surprising and moving

"I've seen what feels like every romcom, many classics even several times, and yet I couldn't declare any of them my favorites. I was initially skeptical about 'Eternity' and thought: 'Please, not another shallow story with trivial dialogues where you already know the ending after looking at the poster'. But 'Eternity' surprised me. Towards the end, I actually had tears in my eyes - and that (practically) never happens to me with movies.

In the afterlife, Joan has 7 days to choose her eternal destiny: Stay with her lifelong husband or return to her first love, who died young and waited for decades. Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Cullum Turner and Miles Teller, the film strikes the perfect balance between entertainment and subtle humor - both essential for a successful romance.

At the same time, it makes you think: Who would you want to spend your eternity with? By the sea, in the mountains - or in the closest circle of loved ones? A moving and long-lasting movie."

"Eternity" is available on blue Video.

Fabienne Kipfer, Head of Entertainment Newsroom

"The girls from the last row": touching and full of love

"Love often begins as friendship. The friendship between the five women in the Spanish Netflix series 'The Girls from the Back Row' has existed since childhood. Since the women have grown up, they go on vacation together once a year.

But this time fate strikes: before they leave, one of the women is diagnosed with cancer. The rules of the game are changed at short notice. Each of them is allowed to come up with a test of courage that each friend must complete during the vacation. This is not without surprising events - and reveals what love can be and what it can achieve."

Bruno Bötschi, Editor Entertainment/News

