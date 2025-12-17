As Neytiri, Zoë Saldaña embodies the spirit and culture of the Na'vi most strongly in the "Avatar" films. blue News met the Oscar winner and her fellow actress Oona Chaplin for an interview.

Gianluca Izzo

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 2009, the first part of the "Avatar" film series was released and brought Zoë Saldaña worldwide fame as the leading force of the Na'vi people.

In the latest adventure, "Avatar: Fire and Ash", she gets a menacing and equal new opponent, who leads the "Ash People" and is played by Oona Chaplin.

blue News spoke to Saldaña and Chaplin about the character traits of their characters, the importance of faith in the "Avatar" films and their Na'vi language skills.

For US actress Zoë Saldaña, 2009 marks a high point in her career. She is taking on central roles in two newly launched science fiction franchises: In the remake of the cult series "Star Trek" and in the groundbreaking 3D adventure "Avatar - Departure to Pandora".

As Neytiri, she embodies the Na'vi people, the humanoid natives of Pandora, like no other character. With her passionate, combative nature and love for her family and nature, she captures the hearts of the audience and becomes the world-famous face of the successful film series.

Two more "Star Trek" films followed at the beginning of the 2010s and in 2014 she appeared in the next newly launched franchise. After her blue-skinned look in Avatar, she was given a bright green skin color as Gamora in the sci-fi comic adaptation "Guardians of the Galaxy" and became part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Versatile talent and the fight for equality

With the diverse looks in her film roles and her immigrant background, the American with Puerto Rican-Dominican roots is also a representative of the fight for equality and serves as an inspiration for many people.

Not only are the looks in her films diverse, but also her skills as an actress. Although Saldaña is mainly known for her combative, rebellious roles in big science fiction blockbusters, she is also convincing in quieter dramas. As a former dancer, she has also demonstrated her musical flair on several occasions - for the first time in the dance film Center Stage and last year in the controversial musical gangster film "Emilia Pérez".

Zoë Saldaña won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at this year's Academy Awards for her gifted, courageous performance in Pérez.

In "Avatar: Fire and Ash", she slips into the blue Na'vi skin for the third time. In an interview with blue News, she reflects on the development of her character Neytiri. She emphasizes her enormous willpower, which she maintains despite the huge losses she has suffered.

An equal new opponent for Saldaña

The third part of the "Avatar" series introduces a new tribe, the "Ash People". It is led by Varang, who no longer believes in the power of the deity Eywa because her village was burnt down in a fire.

Neytiri's new antagonist is played by Spanish actress Oona Chaplin. In the interview, she notes that Varang and Neytiri are much more similar than they seem at first glance.

Zoë Saldaña also shares her fascinating views on the importance of faith in the "Avatar" films and at the end she even presents her Na'vi language skills.

