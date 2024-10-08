Many Swiss people use the fall vacations to relax. Unsplash/brunovdkraan

The fall vacations are in full swing. If you want to book a short trip spontaneously, you can still find bargains. However, booking early is much more worthwhile than waiting too long, as one expert explains.

No time? blue News summarizes for you During the autumn vacations, many Swiss people opt for short breaks in wellness hotels that offer nature experiences such as hiking or biking.

In addition to Switzerland, popular destinations include the Black Forest and Allgäu in Germany as well as Vorarlberg and Tyrol in Austria.

A vacation expert recommends not falling for supposedly high discounts when booking and emphasizes that early bookings are often more advantageous than last-minute offers. Show more

Autumn is the perfect time for a wellness break. The slowly shortening days are often gray and wet, with occasional sunny and clear spells. The mountains are a wonderful place to spend time, sometimes hiking, sometimes relaxing in the spa.

Many Swiss people have also decided to take a short trip this fall. Those who don't fly to an exotic location either enjoy it at home or treat themselves to a break nearby.

The choice often falls on wellness hotels that offer sporting activities such as hiking or biking in the surrounding area, says Roland Spring, co-founder and managing director of the weekend4two booking platform. "Many of our guests no longer just want to enjoy wellness, but also want to explore nature and get some exercise," adds Spring.

This fall, however, the Swiss are mainly enjoying themselves in their own country. But: "In addition to Switzerland, the Black Forest and Allgäu in Germany are particularly popular. In Austria, Vorarlberg and Tyrol are very popular with our customers." For short trips, the chosen destination always depends heavily on where you live.

Don't be fooled by supposedly high discounts

If you haven't booked anything yet, you can still find something for the fall vacations: "There are still good offers, even last-minute ones," says Spring.

However, the expert advises not to be fooled by supposedly high discounts when booking. Spring: "Many providers advertise discounts of over 30 percent. But if you take a closer look, you'll notice that these discounts are contrived." In reality, little or no discount is granted.

"Booking early is more advantageous than procrastinating"

Classic last-minute offers, as they used to be, are no longer quite so easy to find today. This is also confirmed by the expert: "The travel industry has changed a lot, and booking early is often more advantageous than procrastinating." Many hotels adjust their prices flexibly to demand and occupancy rates.

But those who are still flexible in terms of destination can still book great deals for the fall vacations. A spontaneous break has never hurt anyone.

