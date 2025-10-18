  1. Residential Customers
Not a beautiful country These are the first great Swiss fall pictures from the blue News community

Sven Ziegler

19.10.2025

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership
Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. Amelie sends us these wonderful impressions from Bremgarten AG ...

Amelie sends us these wonderful impressions from Bremgarten AG ...

Image: Amélie

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. ... by the Reuss and from ...

... by the Reuss and from ...

Image: Amélie

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. ... Vitaparcours.

... Vitaparcours.

Image: Amélie

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. Bremgarten AG by the Reuss and the Vitaparcours

Bremgarten AG by the Reuss and the Vitaparcours

Image: Amélie

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. "Tone on tone with the fall", writes Andrea from Thal - her pussycat is perfectly camouflaged.

"Tone on tone with the fall", writes Andrea from Thal - her pussycat is perfectly camouflaged.

Image: Andrea

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. Dreamlike: the Morteratsch glacier in the Engadin in Graubünden in the fall.

Dreamlike: the Morteratsch glacier in the Engadin in Graubünden in the fall.

Image: Johanna

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. Edi sends us these impressions from Saas-Fe

Edi sends us these impressions from Saas-Fe

Image: Edi

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. ... in beautiful Valais.

... in beautiful Valais.

Image: Edi

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. Autumn leaves captured by Susi on "the morning walk in Wangen - Brüttisellen".

Autumn leaves captured by Susi on "the morning walk in Wangen - Brüttisellen".

Image: Susi

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. Andy sends and this magnificent view over ...

Andy sends and this magnificent view over ...

Image: Andy

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. ... the Giessbach Falls ...

... the Giessbach Falls ...

Image: Andy

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. ... and Axalp.

... and Axalp.

Image: Andy

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. Autumn atmosphere in Gstaad

Autumn atmosphere in Gstaad

Image: Sepp

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. Toni doesn't take us on a trip to Ahornalp ...

Toni doesn't take us on a trip to Ahornalp ...

Image: Toni

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. ... near Eriwsil BE, but ...

... near Eriwsil BE, but ...

Image: Toni

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. ... ... also shows us the fall atmosphere ...

... ... also shows us the fall atmosphere ...

Image: Toni

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. ... in Huttwil BE.

... in Huttwil BE.

Image: Toni

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. Münschenbuchsee BE: Senta's camera shoots in the direction of Moossee.

Münschenbuchsee BE: Senta's camera shoots in the direction of Moossee.

Image: Senta

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. Here Senta skillfully places a row of trees at the small boat harbor in Biel BE ...

Here Senta skillfully places a row of trees at the small boat harbor in Biel BE ...

Image: Senta

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. ... and here the Aare gorge.

... and here the Aare gorge.

Image: Senta

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. In Chur in the Lacuna quarter.

In Chur in the Lacuna quarter.

Image: Elisabeth

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. Camping on Lake Walen

Camping on Lake Walen

Image: Elisabeth

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. Henk calls this photo: "Dwarf riot in the flower bed".

Henk calls this photo: "Dwarf riot in the flower bed".

Image: Henk

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. A majestic sight: "I took this picture between the Flüela Pass and Susch," Sepp writes to us when asked.

A majestic sight: "I took this picture between the Flüela Pass and Susch," Sepp writes to us when asked.

Image: Sepp

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. Katharina is only a shadow of her former self - but of course only in this photo, which she ...

Katharina is only a shadow of her former self - but of course only in this photo, which she ...

Image: Katharinna

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. ... under the heading "Beautiful autumn colors" ...

... under the heading "Beautiful autumn colors" ...

Image: Katharinna

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. ... in Rickenbach LU.

... in Rickenbach LU.

Image: Katharinna

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. Walpi's picture looks like a painting!

Walpi's picture looks like a painting!

Image: Walpi

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. Ernst shows us the view of Lugano from the Monte Bré side.

Ernst shows us the view of Lugano from the Monte Bré side.

Image: Ernst

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. Autumnal morning dew, somewhere in Switzerland: Beno's pictures bear witness to the ...

Autumnal morning dew, somewhere in Switzerland: Beno's pictures bear witness to the ...

Image: Beno

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. ... transience of nature.

... transience of nature.

Image: Beno

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. At the same time, however, Beno proves that autumn is also quite ...

At the same time, however, Beno proves that autumn is also quite ...

Image: Beno

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. ... ... can be quite colorful.

... ... can be quite colorful.

Image: Beno

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. Autumn time? Mushroom time!

Autumn time? Mushroom time!

Image: Beno

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership. Autumn in Villnachern AG

Autumn in Villnachern AG

Image: Marina

Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership
blue News is looking for the most beautiful autumn photos from its readers: here are the first 35 works by users. Because this is just the beginning, you can continue to show us what it looks like where you live!

19.10.2025, 15:14

19.10.2025, 15:21

Autumn is at its most beautiful right now - colorful forests, fog on the lake, glowing sunsets. We want to see how you experience the golden fall.

Send us your best fall picture - whether it's from the mountains, a walk in the forest or from your own garden. We will show the best photos on blue News.

Take part - and show Switzerland how beautiful fall can be!

Oder via E-Mail.