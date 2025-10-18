Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership Amelie sends us these wonderful impressions from Bremgarten AG ... Image: Amélie ... by the Reuss and from ... Image: Amélie ... Vitaparcours. Image: Amélie Bremgarten AG by the Reuss and the Vitaparcours Image: Amélie "Tone on tone with the fall", writes Andrea from Thal - her pussycat is perfectly camouflaged. Image: Andrea Dreamlike: the Morteratsch glacier in the Engadin in Graubünden in the fall. Image: Johanna Edi sends us these impressions from Saas-Fe Image: Edi ... in beautiful Valais. Image: Edi Autumn leaves captured by Susi on "the morning walk in Wangen - Brüttisellen". Image: Susi Andy sends and this magnificent view over ... Image: Andy ... the Giessbach Falls ... Image: Andy ... and Axalp. Image: Andy Autumn atmosphere in Gstaad Image: Sepp Toni doesn't take us on a trip to Ahornalp ... Image: Toni ... near Eriwsil BE, but ... Image: Toni ... ... also shows us the fall atmosphere ... Image: Toni ... in Huttwil BE. Image: Toni Münschenbuchsee BE: Senta's camera shoots in the direction of Moossee. Image: Senta Here Senta skillfully places a row of trees at the small boat harbor in Biel BE ... Image: Senta ... and here the Aare gorge. Image: Senta In Chur in the Lacuna quarter. Image: Elisabeth Camping on Lake Walen Image: Elisabeth Henk calls this photo: "Dwarf riot in the flower bed". Image: Henk A majestic sight: "I took this picture between the Flüela Pass and Susch," Sepp writes to us when asked. Image: Sepp Katharina is only a shadow of her former self - but of course only in this photo, which she ... Image: Katharinna ... under the heading "Beautiful autumn colors" ... Image: Katharinna ... in Rickenbach LU. Image: Katharinna Walpi's picture looks like a painting! Image: Walpi Ernst shows us the view of Lugano from the Monte Bré side. Image: Ernst Autumnal morning dew, somewhere in Switzerland: Beno's pictures bear witness to the ... Image: Beno ... transience of nature. Image: Beno At the same time, however, Beno proves that autumn is also quite ... Image: Beno ... ... can be quite colorful. Image: Beno Autumn time? Mushroom time! Image: Beno Autumn in Villnachern AG Image: Marina Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership Amelie sends us these wonderful impressions from Bremgarten AG ... Image: Amélie ... by the Reuss and from ... Image: Amélie ... Vitaparcours. Image: Amélie Bremgarten AG by the Reuss and the Vitaparcours Image: Amélie "Tone on tone with the fall", writes Andrea from Thal - her pussycat is perfectly camouflaged. Image: Andrea Dreamlike: the Morteratsch glacier in the Engadin in Graubünden in the fall. Image: Johanna Edi sends us these impressions from Saas-Fe Image: Edi ... in beautiful Valais. Image: Edi Autumn leaves captured by Susi on "the morning walk in Wangen - Brüttisellen". Image: Susi Andy sends and this magnificent view over ... Image: Andy ... the Giessbach Falls ... Image: Andy ... and Axalp. Image: Andy Autumn atmosphere in Gstaad Image: Sepp Toni doesn't take us on a trip to Ahornalp ... Image: Toni ... near Eriwsil BE, but ... Image: Toni ... ... also shows us the fall atmosphere ... Image: Toni ... in Huttwil BE. Image: Toni Münschenbuchsee BE: Senta's camera shoots in the direction of Moossee. Image: Senta Here Senta skillfully places a row of trees at the small boat harbor in Biel BE ... Image: Senta ... and here the Aare gorge. Image: Senta In Chur in the Lacuna quarter. Image: Elisabeth Camping on Lake Walen Image: Elisabeth Henk calls this photo: "Dwarf riot in the flower bed". Image: Henk A majestic sight: "I took this picture between the Flüela Pass and Susch," Sepp writes to us when asked. Image: Sepp Katharina is only a shadow of her former self - but of course only in this photo, which she ... Image: Katharinna ... under the heading "Beautiful autumn colors" ... Image: Katharinna ... in Rickenbach LU. Image: Katharinna Walpi's picture looks like a painting! Image: Walpi Ernst shows us the view of Lugano from the Monte Bré side. Image: Ernst Autumnal morning dew, somewhere in Switzerland: Beno's pictures bear witness to the ... Image: Beno ... transience of nature. Image: Beno At the same time, however, Beno proves that autumn is also quite ... Image: Beno ... ... can be quite colorful. Image: Beno Autumn time? Mushroom time! Image: Beno Autumn in Villnachern AG Image: Marina

blue News is looking for the most beautiful autumn photos from its readers: here are the first 35 works by users. Because this is just the beginning, you can continue to show us what it looks like where you live!

Sven Ziegler

Autumn is at its most beautiful right now - colorful forests, fog on the lake, glowing sunsets. We want to see how you experience the golden fall.

Send us your best fall picture - whether it's from the mountains, a walk in the forest or from your own garden. We will show the best photos on blue News.

Take part - and show Switzerland how beautiful fall can be!