G&G Awards 2023: Award ceremony on January 20, 2024 with Joel Grolimund, Tanya König, Jennifer Bosshard and Michel Birri (from left to right). SRF/Gian Vaitl

The SRF program "Faces and Stories" ends in June due to cost-cutting measures. The presenters recall special moments, mishaps and talk about what's next for them.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The last episode of "Faces and Stories" will be broadcast on television on June 29.

The presenters remember special encounters and mishaps, for example with stars like Kate Winslet.

After the end of the program, the four will go different ways, but three of them will remain with SRF. Show more

It was announced at the beginning of February: The program "Faces and Stories" will be discontinued. The reason is cost-cutting measures. SRF said at the time that around 20 jobs would be cut. And now the time has come: the last episode of "Faces and Stories" will be broadcast on June 29.

And which encounters will the presenters never forget?

"Oh, there are many," says Jennifer Bosshard to "Glückspost". But there is this one moment: "But I was most impressed by Hollywood star Kate Winslet. I was able to meet her for a chat at the Zurich Film Festival last October. She was there to present her film 'The Photographer', in which she plays the British war photographer Lee Miller," she continues.

For Michel Birri, the meeting with actress Esther Gemsch is unforgettable: "I used to be a real fanboy of her and the legendary series 'Lüthi and Blanc'. When the interview with her came up, I was looking forward to it like a child."

Joel Grolimund tells the magazine about his first interview with Hollywood star Hugh Jackman in London. Tanya König will never forget the interview with US actor Ethan Hawke: "He was so relaxed and down-to-earth," she says.

"He had quite a flag"

But although there are many wonderful moments, not everything can always go according to plan. There were also some unforgettable mishaps, such as when Bosshard suddenly lost communication with the director during a live broadcast of the Swiss Film Awards 2022. The broadcast then had to be interrupted.

König was allowed to interview Til Schweiger for the Limo-Talk format. During the interview, he didn't give her a glance. This even irritated the audience, as she recounts. "But what the audience didn't know was that he had quite a flag."

And then there are things that viewers probably never even noticed: "As a Solothurn native, the Zurich Böögg burning is rather foreign to me," says Grolimund to "Glückspost". Two years ago, his show on this day was completely canceled due to the live broadcast of the "Bööggverbrennen" because it simply wouldn't burn down.

"I was probably in make-up longer than all the male SRF presenters put together," says Birri. He loved the styling. "By the way: my beard was dyed once a week. Otherwise it would be gray. Really grey."

What happens next for the presenters

After the end of the show, the presenters take different paths. Jennifer Bosshard is still leaving her next step open: "To be honest - I don't know myself at the moment," she tells "Glückspost".

Michel Birri will remain "with SRF 3 at 20 percent", as he says. In the autumn, he will be on stage at Night-Märchen at the Theater am Hechtplatz in Zurich and host several events. "And if something comes up on television: very, very gladly".

Joel Grolimund will also continue to work 40 percent for SRF 3 radio. And: "Talks are currently underway about other projects - also outside of SRF."

Tanya König will take a maternity break until the end of the year and then return to work part-time at SRF. "From January 2026, I'll start as an editor and then we'll see what happens. I'll also continue to host exciting events, where I'll also be able to interview one or two interesting people," König told "Glückspost".

After the summer break, the new format "Zu Tisch" will take over the "Gesichter und Geschichten" slot. The program travels through Europe, visits people on location and discovers regional dishes together with them.