"Marvel Rivals" will be released at the beginning of December and should be a good Christmas present for fans of the franchise. NetEase

The gaming year is drawing to a close. Even if there were some highlights, it wasn't necessarily a great year for gamers. In this respect, winter could still provide reconciliation.

Martin Abgottspon

"Lego Horizon Adventures"

The iconic world of Horizon meets the creative possibilities of Lego. In "Lego Horizon Adventures", players take on the role of the fearless Aloy, who, together with a colorful crew, embarks on a mission to save the world and uncover the secrets of her past. In addition to action-packed battles, the game also offers a cooperative experience in which friends can experience various adventures together in the open world. The brightly colored Lego graphics promise a refreshing reinterpretation of the post-apocalyptic setting that fans of Horizon already know and love.

Release: November 14, 2024

"Path of Exile 2"

The dark and complex hack-and-slash role-playing game "Path of Exile 2" takes players back to the world of Wraeclast, where power struggles have been ongoing since the death of the god Kitava. The sequel to the popular original offers an in-depth story, new character classes and revised mechanics that will appeal to newcomers and veterans alike. The dark atmosphere, combined with action-packed battles and a huge selection of abilities, is sure to captivate fans of the first installment.

Release: December 6, 2024

"Marvel Rivals"

Superheroes in a completely new context: In "Marvel Rivals", iconic heroes and villains such as Spider-Man, Iron Man and Doctor Doom take center stage in an intense third-person hero shooter. The story is based on the concept of "Timestream Entanglement", which brings together different Marvel universes. Players can experience thrilling battles in familiar locations such as Wakanda or New York. With a mix of strategy, action and teamwork, "Marvel Rivals" promises a fresh experience for fans of the genre.

Release: December 6, 2024

"Indiana Jones and the Great Circle"

Pop culture's most famous archaeologist returns. "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" combines classic elements of the series - exploration, tricky puzzles and fast-paced action - with modern technology. Players take on the role of Indy and experience a brand new adventure that takes them around the globe. From temple ruins to urban labyrinths, numerous challenges await, requiring both skill and brains. The brutal combat system in the first-person perspective in particular should provide intense but also nostalgic moments.

Release: December 9, 2024

"Cid Meier's Civilization 7"

Eight years have passed since the last installment. Now the celebrated strategy game series "Civilization" is set to set new standards with the seventh part. Players once again take over the leadership of a civilization and guide it through the millennia, from the Stone Age to the future. What's new is that the title is being released simultaneously for consoles and PC for the first time, allowing PS5 users to embark on the adventure without delay. Improved mechanics, an in-depth diplomacy system and immense maps promise fun for years to come.

Release: February 11, 2025

"Assassin's Creed Shadows"

After years of waiting, Ubisoft is fulfilling the wishes of many fans and relocating the Assassin's Creed series to Japan. Shadows is set in an open world where players can take control of two protagonists: Naoe, who relies on stealth and agility, and Yasuke, who excels in direct combat with heavy weapons. The protagonists in particular caused controversy among fans in advance. The historical locations and dynamic battles deserved so much more attention.

Release: February 14, 2025

"Monster Hunter Wilds"

Capcom is taking the popular series to a new technical level with "Monster Hunter Wilds". As the first game in the series to be developed exclusively for the current console generation, it promises breathtaking graphics and even more epic battles. Players can look forward to a huge open world with new, challenging monsters. In addition to solo quests, the popular co-op mode will also return, allowing players to hunt together with friends.

Release: February 28, 2025

"Tales of the Shire"

A game for anyone who wants to leave the hectic battles and dark worlds behind. "Tales of the Shire" from Weta Gameshop invites players into a cozy hobbit world where they can create their own hobbit, set up a cottage and enjoy an idyllic everyday life in the Shire. From tending their own garden to friendly encounters with other inhabitants of the Shire, the game offers a charming and relaxing experience. For Lord of the Rings fans looking for a little peace and quiet, this title is an absolute must.

Release: March 25, 2025