Fancy a bit of daydreaming? Tripadvisor has selected the most beautiful beaches in the world. A look at the list provides inspiration for your next trip and whisks you away to faraway places.

Elafonissi Beach on Crete takes first place. It is followed by Banana Beach in Thailand and Eagle Beach in Aruba.

The ranking invites you to daydream and takes you to dream beaches all over the world, some of which are not that far away. Show more

Who wouldn't want to get away from it all for a while? A short trip to the sea comes in handy. As part of the "Travelers' Choice Awards", Tripadvisor has selected the 25 most beautiful beaches in the world - taking us to faraway places.

But the most beautiful ones are not always so far away. Several European beaches make it into the top ten. One of them even takes the top spot: Elafonissi Beach on Crete is said to be the most beautiful of its kind.

The whole thing was evaluated with the help of millions of reviews and testimonials from travelers on the Tripadvisor platform. The number of reviews also played a role. It seems rather unrealistic that there is a real insider tip among them.

But they are still worth a trip, or perhaps precisely because they attract so many people. After all, this only means that they are true marvels of Mother Nature.

1st place: Elafonissi Beach, Greece

Anyone planning a trip to Crete should definitely add Elafonissi Beach to their itinerary. According to Tripadvisor users, it is the most beautiful beach in the world. The tourism website calls it "a real feast for the eyes that you should treat yourself to once in a lifetime".

The highlight is the combination of turquoise-blue water and pale pink sand, which is the result of the remains of small crustaceans and shell fragments. The romantic lagoon is suitable for young and old alike - but is also a popular destination at sunset. If you want to avoid the crowds, it's a good idea to visit "in the off-season", as one comment recommends.

2nd place: Banana Beach, Thailand

Of course, Thailand should not be missing from a list of the most beautiful beaches, as there are some fantastic spots there. Banana Beach on Phuket makes it into the Tripadvisor ranking, offering "everything you need for a perfect day at the beach".

Fine sand, crystal-clear water, lined with lush greenery - holidaymakers will find a true paradise here. One comment sums it up: "Ideal for switching off and unwinding."

Once a real insider tip, Banana Beach has now become a popular destination. With its colorful underwater world, it is also popular with snorkelers and divers.

3rd place: Eagle Beach, Aruba

The Caribbean is paradise on earth. One island is more beautiful than the next. And there are plenty of dream beaches. But one in particular caught the eye of Tripadvisor users: Eagle Beach on Aruba took third place.

You can relax there on "one of the less crowded beaches in Aruba". The soft, white sand is a wonderful place to stroll and cool off in the turquoise water. A beach day straight out of a picture book. Or rather: "Everything is just right here," says a comment from a tourist from Germany.

4th place: Siesta Beach, Florida (USA)

The wide Siesta Beach in the US state of Florida offers plenty of space for sun-seekers and "whether you want to relax or fill the day with activities" - according to Tripadvisor, there is something for everyone. You won't be able to enjoy solitary hours on the popular beach, but there are plenty of restaurants and stores nearby.

A traveler from Luxembourg praises Siesta Beach: "Sand like powdered sugar, beach as far as the eye can see, great for searching for shells, very well-kept grounds ... Life is better at Siesta Beach."

5th place: Falésia Beach, Portugal

The Algarve in Portugal boasts a number of picturesque stretches of beach. Lined by rugged cliffs, the cliffs offer a dream backdrop for holidaymakers.

Praia da Falésia is part of the town of Olhos de Água and "is known for its dramatic cliffs, golden sand and sparkling blue waters".

A walk on the cliffs offers a fantastic view, while bathers plunge into the roaring waves on the beach below. A German visitor advises on Tripadvisor: "At sunset, the rocks glow in beautiful colors."

These are the remaining dream beaches

6th place: Playa Varadero, Varadero (Cuba)

7th place: Bavaro Beach, Bavaro (Dominican Republic)

8th place: Playa de Muro Beach, Mallorca (Spain)

9th place: Kelingking Beach, Nusa Penida (Indonesia)

10th place: Myrtos Beach, Kefalonia (Greece)

11th place: Spiaggia Beach, Kefalonia (Greece) 11th place: Spiaggia dei Conigli Beach, Lampedusa (Italy)

12th place: Playa de Maspalomas, Gran Canaria (Spain)

13th place: Ipanema Beach, Rio de Janeiro (Spain) Place: Ipanema Beach, Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)

14. Place: Poipu Beach Park, Kauai, Hawaii (USA)

15. Place: Manly Beach, Sydney (Australia)

16. Place: Playa Delfines, Cancún (Mexico)

17th place: Plage de Palombaggia, Corsica (France)

18. Place: Anse Lazio, Praslin (Seychelles)

19. Place: Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres (Mexico)

20. Place: Tropea Beach, Tropea (Italy)

21. Place: Balandra Beach, La Paz (Mexico)

22nd place: Ka'anapali Beach, Maui, Hawaii (USA)

23rd place: Reynisfjara Beach, Vík (Iceland)

24th place: Bondi Beach, Sydney (Australia)

25th place: Muro Alto Beach, Porto de Galinhas (Brazil)

