Take a break from a day's skiing on one of the countless sun terraces in the Swiss Alps.

A break on a sun terrace or in a rustic mountain pub is just as much a part of a perfect day's skiing as good snow conditions. blue News knows the best places to take a break in the mountains.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The perfect day's skiing includes a stop at a mountain restaurant or on an inviting sun terrace.

Depending on where you're skiing down the slopes, there are a few recommended places.

When your legs start to get tired after skiing, it's time for a break. If the sun is shining, you can stretch your throbbing calf muscles on the terrace and recharge your batteries. With a well-filled belly and fresh energy, you can then return to the slopes.

The next best pub will do, but on myswiterland.com you will find the best gourmet break stops in Switzerland. A list provides an overview of snow sports hotels and lodgings with the best restaurants directly on the slopes for a culinary break.

1st tip: Berghaus Diavolezza, Pontresina GR

The famous Berghaus Diavolezza is perched at 3,000 meters with views of Piz Palü and Piz Bernina. Visitors are rewarded with regional specialties in the restaurant, which are also served on the large sun terrace. Meanwhile, the outdoor jacuzzi invites you to bubble away with a fantastic view. Advance booking is required.

2nd tip: Frutt Mountain Resort, Melchsee-Frutt OW

The Frutt Mountain Resort is located near Lucerne on a high plateau in the Swiss Alps. The location at 1920 meters above sea level on a mountain lake and with a view of the peaks of the Alps and the Titlis offers direct access to unique nature experiences and outdoor adventures. Regional and international specialties are served in the four restaurants, two bars and on the two sun terraces.

3rd tip: Hotel Riffelhaus 1853, Zermatt VS

The historic Hotel Riffelhaus 1853 is located directly on the ski slopes and amidst hiking trails and alpine meadows at 2500 meters above sea level. It can be reached from Zermatt on the Gornergrat Bahn in 23 minutes and offers a fantastic view of the majestic Matterhorn. The restaurant focuses on delicious cuisine with mountain herbs and fresh ingredients directly from the region.

4th tip: Berghaus Elsigenalp, Achseten BE

Cosy, rustic and homely: the Berghaus Elsigenalp is surrounded by nature and offers spectacular panoramic views of the mountains. In culinary terms, the mountain hotel focuses on the region - offering fresh, local produce, typical Swiss specialties and a large wine list. The pretty terrace invites you to soak up the sun on fine days, and dogs are also welcome.

5th tip: Rinderberg Swiss Alpine Lodge, Zweisimmen BE

The Rinderberg Swiss Alpine Lodge above Zweisimmen was built in 2012 in an idyllic mountain location surrounded by nature. Guests can look forward to a large sun terrace, excellent cuisine and a location right next to the ski slope, not far from the cable car and numerous hiking trails. Whether for lunch, a small snack in between or an aperitif - the trendy lodge invites you to linger.

This is the blue News editors' favorite place to stop by

Because the blue News editors love to hit the slopes themselves, we have put together our personal favorite mountain pubs for you:

"My favorite place to stop is the Waldhüttli on Stoos SZ. The goulash soup on Saturdays and the Schüblig with mustard and bread are a must. And I also love the Zügenhüttli on the Madrisa above Klosters GR. The sun practically always shines there."

- Stefan Ryser, co-editor-in-chief of blue News

"The advantage of Alpenblick in Arosa GR: the restaurant is located on a slope with little traffic. But there are also culinary reasons why I always make several stops at the most beautiful ski restaurant in Schanfigg during my ski vacations - I warmly recommend the Hacktäschli (created by Arosa star chef Beat Caduff) to meat lovers. I like the giant cream slice even better. And by the way: you can also stop by the Alpenblick in the evening and enjoy a multi-course meal with a wonderful wine pairing." - Bruno Bötschi, editor of blue News

"The Stand ski hut in Engelberg OW has everything that makes a real piste chalet. The interior is super cozy and designed with lots of wood. In the lively and sunny outdoor area, you can let your gaze wander over the glacier. Whether for a delicious lunch or après-ski - a visit to the Stand ski hut is always worthwhile."

- Lea Oetiker, Editor blue News

"I can highly recommend the Schneebar Figeler - it's the place to be in Wengen BE. You might even bump into former ski racer Bruno Kernen or dialect musician Dabu Bucher, who enjoy a day in the snow incognito."

- Fabienne Kipfer, Editor blue News



"At the Moosalp restaurant in Bürchen VS, award-winning hosts Carmen and Amadé Kalbermatten serve a crémeschnitte that is simply world class. Understated, of course."

- Stefan Eggli, presenter of blue Sport

"For me, it doesn't matter where, as long as there's a good schnitzel with chips. The atmosphere has to be rustic and in keeping with the mountains. I'm not into fancy skiing."

- Sven Ziegler, editor of blue News

What is your favorite restaurant or café on the edge of the slopes? Tell us your favorite in the comments column or send us an email to user.feedback@blue.ch.

