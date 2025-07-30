Most people fly from Zurich Airport to Europe. (archive image) sda

In 2024, four out of five air passengers traveled within Europe from Swiss airports. They headed for Spain and the UK particularly often - but seasonal long-haul destinations such as Phuket or Cape Town also remain in demand.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you 80 percent of passengers flew from Switzerland to Europe in 2024.

Spain and the UK were the most popular destinations.

There were seasonal peaks in July and for destinations such as Cape Town and Mallorca. Show more

Around 80 percent of air passengers at Swiss airports traveled within Europe last year. According to the Confederation, the most popular destinations were Spain and the UK.

3.1 million passengers flew from a Swiss airport to Spain in 2024, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Wednesday. It was followed by the UK with 2.89 million passengers. In total, 24 million people took a flight from a Swiss airport. In the pre-coronavirus year 2019, this figure was 25 million.

It was followed by Germany (1.5 million), Portugal (1.49 million), France (1.36 million) and Italy (1.35 million). The relative importance of the individual destinations varied greatly depending on the Swiss airport, the report continued. For example, four times as many people flew to Germany from Zurich than to France, while the reverse was true for Geneva.

A further 8 percent of travelers took a flight to Asia. The same number traveled to North, Central or South America. According to the FSO, 5 percent of passengers flew to Africa and 0.4 percent to Oceania.

Seasonal differences

The highest passenger volume was recorded in July with 2.6 million departing passengers. This is normal, according to the report. By contrast, the months of January and November were relatively weak with around 1.5 million passengers each.

In terms of destinations, passenger volumes are in part strongly seasonal. According to FSO figures, trips to Cape Town (South Africa) or Phuket (Thailand) are particularly popular in the winter months. The Mediterranean islands of Majorca (Spain) and Crete (Greece), on the other hand, are more frequently flown to between April and October.