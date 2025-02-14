Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer have become even more famous thanks to the Netflix series. Picture: CD Projekt Red

There are also gripping love stories in the pixel world of video games. To celebrate all lovers, lovers, couples and those holding hands, here's a list of the most romantic love stories in games.

Martin Abgottspon

"Halo" - Cortana and Master Chief

Romance in a sci-fi shooter sounds like a bad joke at first. But one of the most touching love stories in gaming history comes from the action shooter "Halo". Perhaps not the most romantic love story in traditional terms, but certainly one of the most tragic. The protagonist, Master Chief, falls in love with his companion AI Cortana.

This love between the steeled Spartan and the virtual image of the Microsoft voice assistant runs through all parts of the 'Halo' series. The Master Chief would do anything to protect his Cortana and she would do the same, even though they may never be together. Spoiler alert: The ending of "Halo 4" takes this romance to the extreme with a poignant scene where the two are able to face each other for a short time, only for Cortana to sacrifice herself for the Master Chief and the two are separated again. It almost moved me to tears at the time.

"Zelda" series - Princess Zelda and Link

The playful personification of "brave hero rescues pretty princess" is and remains "The Legend of Zelda". In almost every 'Zelda' game, our task as Link is to rescue the blonde crown heiress of Hyrule. At first, this may seem almost too cheesy for a fairy tale. But if you look at the overarching story behind the "Zelda" series, you realize that their love is greater than that.

Most of the titles are set in some kind of fixed, overarching timeline and so there are multiple "versions" of Link and Zelda. Sometimes as a younger or older version or as a kind of rebirth of the two. And each time, the two are incessantly drawn to each other, as if their souls and destinies were bound together by a strong force. You could put it in a nutshell and say that Link was born to save and love Zelda. Forever and ever. For me, this is almost the epitome of a romantic confession of love.

Link and Zelda are simply meant for each other. Reddit

"The Witcher 3" - Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg and Triss Merigold

The witch and the sorcerer. The black-haired beauty and the white-haired monster slayer. Yennefer and Geralt are the romantic dream couple par excellence. Geralt fell for Yennefer at first sight and she has been driving him mad ever since. Because the cunning witch is anything but a typical love interest in video games. Yennefer has a mind of her own and is far more quick-witted and cunning than Geralt. But she has this way of dumping Geralt cold at first, only to remind him of her love again with a mischievous smile.

In the "Witcher" game series, Geralt's love life is made even more difficult by the fact that Triss Merigold is a second witch. The red-haired Triss, with her "girl next door" look, is in many ways the complete opposite of Yennefer. She is less cool and seems more honest, big-hearted and light-hearted than her more cunning witch colleague. Geralt also seems to be anything but averse to her. A tricky, romantic love triangle. The choice between the two is quite simply the most difficult decision you have to make in a game.

"Days Gone" - Sarah and Deacon

The old story of the nice girl who falls in love with the bad boy. The zombie action game "Days Gone" tells the romantic story between Sarah and Deacon, mainly in flashbacks. From their first meeting to their first date to their wedding. Deacon, a biker and full member of a rocker gang, takes Sarah into his world. She is not particularly taken with his biker life at first, but gradually comes to understand it better and even becomes a part of it.

It is all the more tragic that the romance at the beginning of the game only exists in flashbacks, as Deacon has to declare Sarah dead after losing sight of her during the zombie outbreak. Outside of this memory, the romance then consists mainly of Deacon's constant grief and worry for Sarah and the irrefutable, constantly rekindled hope that she might still be alive after all. Deacon travels across the apocalypse for his beloved Sarah, just to preserve the hint of a chance that she might be waiting for him somewhere. To do so, he literally walks over dead bodies and puts his life on the line. If that's not romantic.

'Borderlands 3' - Wainwright Jakobs and Alistar Hammerlock

The "Borderlands" series often doesn't take itself too seriously and is known above all for its often crude humor. Nevertheless, "Borderlands 3" manages to establish a romantic couple. We're talking about Sir Alistar Hammerlock and his spouse Wainwright Jakobs, heir to the weapons empire of the same name. The fact that Sir Hammerlock is homosexual was already hinted at in the previous parts, but never explored further.

In the third part, he now has an equal life partner and brother in arms in the form of Wainwright Jakobs. The romance here does not consist of cheesy scenes, but rather how solidly their relationship is portrayed. They often behave like an old couple whose romance has long since given way to a kind of routine. Nevertheless, both would move heaven and hell if their better half were in danger. They embody this old love and the idea of "growing old together". However, their love story also has a tragic past, as their home planet has rather conservative views when it comes to choosing a partner and tradition, and their love was demonized from all sides.

Throughout the game, their love for each other never seems artificial or forced, but genuine and deep. Even towards the end, in the last long cutscene, you see them standing there and, between amazement and fear, their hands clasp as if to say: "If we die, we die together!" - Beautifully romantic.

The game highlights 2020