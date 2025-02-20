"Bauer, ledig, sucht": 21st season in late summer Farmer Cécile (31) from the canton of Obwald is looking for a new love in the 21st season. Image: CH Media Will David (41) from the canton of Vaud light the fire of love? Image: CH Media Farmer Gabi (65) from Sankt Gallen would also be happy to find a new partner. Image: CH Media Hansjürg (57) from the Bernese Oberland is longing for a new love. Image: CH Media Will Jonny (63) from Thurgau find a new lady of the heart on "Bauer, single, sucht"? Image: CH Media Peter (62) from the canton of Lucerne dreams of an honest woman at his side. Image: CH Media Theo (53), a landlord from Graubünden, has lived in Canada for 40 years and will soon have a new woman at his side? Image: CH Media "Bauer, ledig, sucht": 21st season in late summer Farmer Cécile (31) from the canton of Obwald is looking for a new love in the 21st season. Image: CH Media Will David (41) from the canton of Vaud light the fire of love? Image: CH Media Farmer Gabi (65) from Sankt Gallen would also be happy to find a new partner. Image: CH Media Hansjürg (57) from the Bernese Oberland is longing for a new love. Image: CH Media Will Jonny (63) from Thurgau find a new lady of the heart on "Bauer, single, sucht"? Image: CH Media Peter (62) from the canton of Lucerne dreams of an honest woman at his side. Image: CH Media Theo (53), a landlord from Graubünden, has lived in Canada for 40 years and will soon have a new woman at his side? Image: CH Media

Amor, amor, amor: The new season of "Bauer, single, sucht" starts in late summer. blue News introduces you to the first single candidates - from Cécile from Obwalden to Theo, who lives in Canada.

Carlotta Henggeler

Friends of "Bauer, single, sucht" can rejoice: the 21st season of the matchmaking show is just around the corner.

Soon there will be endless flirting on Swiss farms - at least if things go well.

The new season starts in late summer. blue News introduces you to some of the new candidates.

Cécile (31) from Obwalden

Cécile is a woman full of facets: She is currently completing her training as a farmer on an adventure farm, having already gained experience in farm maintenance and experiential education. She loves meeting new people and is open to new encounters.

In her free time, she is drawn to the great outdoors - whether on long-distance hikes, roller skating or on a freestyle bike. But she also has a lot to offer in terms of craftsmanship: one of the highlights of her previous projects was converting an old school bus into a cozy tiny house.

Her lifestyle is deliberately minimalist and her interests are varied. She loves music - both as a listener and as an active musician - and deals with profound questions about life.

Cécile is now looking for a partner who shares her passions. Mutual acceptance, enjoyment of nature and openness to discovering new things together are important to her. She is already bubbling over with ideas for the farm week: From joint excursions to an adventurous ride to the alp - she wants to create unforgettable experiences.

David (41) from Vaud

David is ready for love. On his modern farm in Vaud, he looks after 40 suckler cows and their calves with dedication - and he has learned one thing above all from the animals: patience.

As a calm, loyal and conscientious person, he values precisely these qualities in a partner. At the same time, he hopes that she is just as spontaneous, humorous and nature-loving as he is.

David prefers to spend his free time actively: whether cycling, swimming, hiking or skiing - nature is his second home. He would particularly enjoy swimming in Lake Geneva with his sweetheart or enjoying the breathtaking view after a hike.

For David, spring stands for new beginnings and opportunities - just like love. The romantic longs for a partner with whom he can share not only life but also a family. Who would like to get to know this warm-hearted man?

Gabi (65) from St. Gallen

Gabi is a person full of joie de vivre. As one of the first women to learn the profession of a farmer, she has never allowed herself to be restricted by convention.

Today, she lives out her passion as a horse breeder and is an excellent carriage driver who has already won several awards. Her greatest pride and joy: her stallion Erode. But as fulfilled as her life is, the right man is still missing for happiness as a couple.

The energetic farmer's wife inspires with her positive nature. Her best friend raves that Gabi doesn't show a "bad weather face" even on gray days. She is humorous, warm and sociable - a woman who doesn't let things get her down easily. But she also knows that the right partner could bring out a softer side in her.

What does Gabi want? A humorous, open-minded man who is just as adventurous as she is and shares her love of horses. Whether it's carriage rides, deep conversations or relaxed moments together - she wants to enjoy life to the full.

Hansjürg (57) from the canton of Bern

Hansjürg, from the Bernese Oberland, took over his parents' farm in 1995 and now passionately looks after his 40 dairy cows, which graze on the alpine pastures in summer. A true animal lover, he is now looking for a partner who shares his love of nature and animals.

The sociable and good-natured farmer describes himself as a true man of the heart. In love, he is sensitive, attentive and a good listener, while at work he makes decisions with a clear head. Humor is essential for him - life should not be taken too seriously.

Hansjürg is looking for a woman with a strong character who loves nature, is adventurous and enjoys spending time with animals. Romance plays a major role for him, as do honesty, openness and tenderness in a relationship.

Jonny (63) from the canton of Thurgau

Jonny is no ordinary farmer - with his tattoos, piercings and distinctive goatee, he stands out from the crowd.

But behind the rock look is a warm-hearted and humorous man who is looking for his farm lady. Not only do two ponies live on his farm, but also a dog and a cat - animals are just as important to him as freedom and adventure.

Communicative, honest and not afraid to show his feelings - that's how Jonny describes himself. His lifestyle is relaxed, but he never gets bored. Whether spontaneous trips with his vintage tractor, hiking tours or a dip in the water - he is looking for a woman who shares his thirst for adventure.

Romance is a must for him: A cozy cuddle spot is already waiting for his future partner by his fireplace. If you are a nature-loving, spontaneous and fun-loving soul, you could win Jonny's heart.

Peter (62) from the canton of Lucerne

Peter, better known as "Geissepeter", is living his dream as a goat farmer. On his farm in the canton of Lucerne, he looks after his 40 peacock goats with dedication - and is now looking for a partner who shares his love of animals and adventurous spirit.

The humorous and open-minded Lucerne native is a talented craftsman and built his barn with his own hands. But alongside his work, he also has time for hobbies: he enjoys hiking, e-biking, playing Jass or solving puzzles. He would love to experience all of this with his future partner.

Peter is a sensitive, warm-hearted man who is looking for an honest and humorous woman - with a great love of animals, of course. He wants to enjoy nature and romance together, from shared wellness breaks to unforgettable sunsets.

Theo (53) from the canton of Graubünden lives in Canada

Theo has called the vastness of Canada his home for more than 40 years. He passionately runs his farm, breeds Haflinger horses and is dedicated to wood processing. Together with his daughter Angelina, he leads a fulfilling life - but what he is missing is the right woman at his side.

The humorous horse breeder describes himself as "half-wild" - a true original who is organized, helpful and always positive. In his free time, he enjoys horseback riding, getting into his small plane or spending precious moments with his daughter. But despite his deep connection to Canada, he is looking for a woman who will bring his Swiss values back into his life.

His dream woman should be close to nature, have a sense of humor and be open to new things. There is always something to do on his farm - from working with horses to summer camps and exciting excursions. Theo is ready for a new chapter.

