Max Loong came to Los Angeles in 2004. In an interview with Simone Bargetze, he tells us why he loves California and what he misses most about Switzerland.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Simone Bargetze visits actor, presenter and entrepreneur Max Loong.

The two have known each other for over 20 years.

Loong has lived in Los Angeles since 2004, but there are still things he misses about Switzerland. Show more

Presenter, actor, entrepreneur - Max Loong is at home in many areas. He has hosted shows such as The Voice of Switzerland and MusicStar, regularly appears in front of the camera and runs his own boutique hotel and restaurant in Bali. He is also co-owner of a club in Los Angeles and the Zurich Film Festival.

Loong has been friends with Simone Bargetze for more than 20 years. Their children attend the same school and are also inseparable. For the latest episode of L.A. Calling, Bargetze met him in Los Angeles - they talk about his career, moving to California and what they miss most about Switzerland, such as good toilet paper.

This is the last edition of "L.A. Calling". You can find all previous episodes here.