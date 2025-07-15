Dubious honor: Finnair is at the top of the ranking and comes off worst among Europe's airlines. IMAGO/dieBildmanufaktur

The worst airlines in Europe are named in the Air Passenger Rights Index 2025. A Scandinavian airline lands in the dubious first place - Swiss, on the other hand, is in the midfield.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The worst airlines in Europe are named in the Flightright Index 2025.

The Scandinavian airline Finnair takes the dubious first place.

Swiss lands in the lower midfield in 9th place and does not score well in terms of reliability in particular.

Flightright expert Feyza Türkön does not give the industry a good report card overall. Show more

The Flightright consumer portal selects the worst airlines in Europe every year. The 20 "largest and best-known" airlines on the continent were also scrutinized for the Flightright Index 2025. The somewhat dubious top position goes to the Finnish airline Finnair, followed by Vueling and Ryanair.

Finnair scored well below average, particularly in terms of reliability in terms of delays and cancelations, with only 1.5 stars. Feyza Türkön, passenger rights expert at Flightright, says: "It can no longer be said that low-cost airlines perform worse per se than premium providers. With Finnair, a classic premium airline ends up at the bottom of the list - right next to Ryanair and Vueling. So quality does not automatically have anything to do with the ticket price."

Swiss weak in terms of reliability

Swiss, on the other hand, was ranked 9th, placing it in the lower midfield. It scored worst in terms of reliability with 2.5 points, but better in terms of payment behavior (3) and customer satisfaction (2.78).

The ranking is based on reliability and payment behavior for compensation and a survey of Flightright customers. The categories are included in the overall rating in equal parts.

"An indictment of the industry"

At the bottom of the list is Discover Airlines - the Lufthansa subsidiary therefore scores best with an overall score of 3.33. It is followed by Eurowings (3.32), also a Lufthansa Group company, and the Spanish national airline Iberia (3.25).

Overall, passenger rights expert Türkön draws a sobering conclusion for Europe's largest airlines: "Many airlines continue to let passengers down - in terms of service, punctuality and, above all, compensation payments. Not a single airline achieved more than 3 stars in customer satisfaction. This is an indictment of the industry."