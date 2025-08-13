The ZDF show hosted by cult presenter Horst Lichter has been turning junk into cash since 2013. Picture: Boris Breuer

High-profile visitors to the ZDF rummage show: Horst Lichter welcomes celebrities to "Bares für Rares" time and again. Which stars have already haggled with the dealers on the rummage show? blue News tells you.

Horst Lichter will once again bring together rarity owners and dealers for an opulent evening show on "Bares für Rares XXL" today, Wednesday, August 13, 8:15 p.m. on the TV channel ZDF.

This time, German magician Timon Krause will be bringing an antique with him. The 31-year-old is by no means the first celebrity to appear on the flea market show.

blue News shows you which famous faces have made guest appearances on "Bares für Rares" in the past:

Guido Maria Kretschmer

Presenter Horst Lichter together with fashion designer Guido Maria Kretschmer. Picture: ZDF/Sascha Baumann

Fashion designer Guido Maria Kretschmer was a guest on the "XXL" edition in October 2024. He brought along a rarity that has been in his possession for 25 years: an antique document that was apparently signed by Napoleon Bonaparte.

Art expert Detlev Kümmel estimated its value at 5000 to 6000 euros. In the end, it fetched a little more. Dealer Julian Schmitz-Avila acquired the document for as much as 6,200 euros.

Natalia Wörner

Actress Natalia Wörner with her son Jacob and dealer Sven Deutschmanek. Picture: ZDF/Sascha Baumann

In July 2024, actress Natalia Wörner and her son Jacob Lee Seeliger wanted to sell an old, hand-carved mini-farm. Dealer Sven Deutschmanek estimated the value at 900 to 1300 euros, and in the end they even raised 2850 euros.

Sky Du Mont

Horst Lichter together with actor Sky Du Mont. Picture: ZDF/Sascha Baumann

Sky Du Mont experienced a bitter disappointment in the summer of 2022: with a heavy heart, the actor wanted to part with an old family heirloom and donate the proceeds to Ukraine.

However, the secretary from 1820 had been improperly restored. Expert Detlev Kümmel valued the piece of furniture at "only" 3800 to 4400 euros, but it got even worse: dealer Daniel Meyer only paid 2000 euros.

Christine Urspruch

Horst Lichter together with actress Christine Urspruch in his ZDF flea market show. Picture: ZDF/Frank Dicks

Actress Christine Urspruch dropped by Horst Lichter's jumble sale castle in 2019 to sell a chaise longue for a profit. "I feel like a princess," she said, liking the pompous setting. However, the sale of the piece of furniture was less to the taste of the "Tatort" star.

"I'll just give myself over to orbit and see what good stars are here above me," said Urspruch, putting her fate in the hands of the dealers. "I'm happy to see you," Ludwig Hofmaier cheered. He immediately made himself comfortable on the piece of furniture: "This is something for little people." However, there was no celebrity bonus, only 600 euros were paid for the seat.

Verona and Diego Pooth

Diego and Verona Pooth on the TV show "Bares für Rares" with presenter Horst Lichter and art expert Detlev Kümmel- Picture: ZDF/Frank W. Hempel

Diego and Verona Pooth tried their luck with a watch in 2019. The then 16-year-old had sensible plans for the proceeds: "I want to use some of the money to pay for my driver's license". According to art expert Detlev Kümmel, the timepiece from 1915 was a "perfect watch": "I would be here at 1800 to 2000 euros."

The Pooths were left breathless as the dealers slowly approached the expert's estimate. "It also ticks so beautifully. Some don't tick properly," Verona Poothg praised the watch. The tactic worked, and Diego picked up 2,000 euros from Walter Lehnertz on one condition: "For the driver's license. I want to see that on the internet, that you get it too."

Vanessa Mai

Singer Vanessa Mai accompanied her mother-in-law Christa Vogel on the ZDF rummage show in May 2020. Picture: ZDF/Willi Weber

In 2020,Vanessa Mai accompanied her mother-in-law Christa Vogel, who wanted to sell a diamond brooch from the 1870s for at least 1400 euros. "It's finally bringing some sparkle to the hut," said dealer Walter Lehnertz, delighted with the ladies' visit and their souvenirs. Their sales tactic was: "We'll let our charm play out."

But the men were quickly out of the picture and a fierce bidding war broke out between dealers Steiger and Nüdling: "Let the war begin," joked Waldi when the 3000 euro mark was broken.

In the end, Lisa Nüdling won the bid for 3100 euros. "I didn't think there would be such goosebumps when the numbers fly here," said a delighted Vanessa Mai.

Jörg Pilawa

Horst Lichter and Jörg Pilawa. Picture: ZDF/Sascha Baumann

With plenty of history in tow, Jörg Pilawa danced with Horst Lichter. The hand-colored map by Frederik De Wit dates back to 1680.

"I only discovered this map a few years ago in my father's estate," said the quiz presenter, who was delighted with the expertise of 5500 to 6500 euros.

"I always thought you knew everything beforehand. But you don't know anything," Jörg Pilawa teased the dealers. After naming the estimated price, Wolfgang Pauritsch admitted: "I was completely wrong." In the end, the ticket went to Walter Lehnertz - for an impressive 6680 euros.

Patricia Kelly

Patricia Kelly visiting Horst Lichter. Picture: Frank W. Hempel

At the end of the 1980s, Patricia Kelly bought a silver coin purse in Amsterdam. A few decades later, the singer wanted to get rid of the piece. But expert Detlev Kümmel criticized: "Every single coin had to be drilled four times. That makes my heart bleed." To get the dealer's card anyway, Patricia Kelly had a plan: "I want to donate this."

Retailer Walter Lehnertz greeted her enthusiastically: "One of the little Kellys!" Patricia proved her sales talent: "This bag has been everywhere with us Kellys." Waldi flirted: "Because it's from the Kelly, the bag is actually priceless."

When the bidding stalled at 500 euros, Patricia Kelly went one better: "The Kelly fans are going to go crazy." And indeed, Waldi knocked one out: "Schnack, a thousand."

Tennis legend Boris Becker sold one of his tennis rackets to Horst Lichter. Picture: ZDF/Frank Dicks

In June 2017, tennis legend Boris Becker sold the racket with which he played his last Wimbledon match in 1999 for 10,000 euros.

But there were repercussions: the dealer Julian Schmitz-Avila, who purchased the historic piece, was initially supplied with a different, identical racket. An "accidental mix-up", as Becker's lawyer claimed.

