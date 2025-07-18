Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley - the two were considered a "dream couple" for years. IMAGO/Avalon.red

Lies, love, cheating: celebrity break-ups have been a hotly debated topic in the public eye for years. Especially when it comes to cheating. These seven celebrity affairs were particularly controversial.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Celebrity affairs regularly cause a worldwide stir.

For example, this one involving Shakira and Gerard Piqué or Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley.

These seven celebrity affairs and infidelities were particularly interesting for the public. Show more

When celebrities cheat, it makes headlines around the world and attracts a great deal of public interest. Affairs, cheating and subsequent break-ups have always been some of the most sensational stories from the lives of stars. These seven were particularly controversial:

Shakira and Gerard Piqué

Footballer Gerard Pique and singer Shakira have two children together. Andreu Dalmau/EFE/EPA/dpa/Archiv

Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their separation at the beginning of June 2022. The footballer had cheated on the singer after twelve years of dating. The two have two children together.

Shakira had suspected for some time that Piqué was unfaithful to her, but the Colombian lacked solid evidence. But this was presented to her one day on a silver platter, according to the fan theory. After a trip, she opened her fridge and found a jar of gonfi that shouldn't have been there. It was a variety that neither the singer, her two children nor Gerard Piqué like.

So what was the spread doing in the family fridge? For Shakira, that was all she needed as proof of Piqué's infidelity.

In an interview with The Sunday Times in 2024, the singer spoke about the affair. She explained that the gonfi glass theory wasn't true at all. What is true, however, is that Gerard Piqué is in a committed relationship with his affair Clara Chia Martí and has publicly stood by her.

Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley

Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley were a couple until 2000. KEYSTONE

Hugh Grant probably had the most spectacular affair. The British actor had been a couple with supermodel Elizabeth Hurley since 1987. In 1995, Grant was caught in flagrante delicto: the police caught him in his car with prostitute Divine Brown.

A media scandal was triggered around Hugh Grant, costing the Briton a fine of 1,000 dollars and Grant had to take part in an AIDS education program.

Despite this, Liz Hurley and Hugh Grant stayed together - they separated in 2000.

Hugh Grant regretted his infidelity, explaining that he was extremely dissatisfied with his Hollywood debut in the comedy film "Nine Months" with Julianne Moore and Robin Williams. "Everyone in it was brilliant, but I was so awful that I was in a bad mood," said the actor.

Boris and Barbara Becker

Boris and Barbara Becker when they were still a couple. Christophe Gateau/dpa

In 1993, he entered the harbor of marriage as one of the greatest German athletes of his time: Tennis icon Boris Becker married actress Barbara Feltus. The couple were regarded as the glamorous duo of the 90s - at least until the summer of 1999, when their private happiness began to crack.

After an early exit in the round of 16 at Wimbledon and a heated argument with his heavily pregnant wife, Becker sought solace - at the bar of a London hotel, of all places. There he met the Russian model Angela Ermakova. What followed became probably the most famous short relationship in German celebrity culture: the myth of the "broom closet affair" was born.

The result of the fleeting evening was not long in coming - daughter Anna Ermakova, who looks very much like Boris Becker, was born shortly afterwards.

The tabloid media reported on Becker's affair for weeks. The Beckers' marriage finally broke down - a public divorce war followed, which culminated in a sensational trial in the USA in 2001. The end result was a divorce.

Franck and Wahiba Ribéry

Franck and Wahiba Ribéry with their children. imago/MIS

French footballer Franck Ribéry also cheated on his wife in 2009. The former Bayer player had sex with a then 17-year-old prostitute in a luxury hotel in Munich.

In France at the time, clients could face up to three years in prison for having contact with underage prostitutes. During the trial, the footballer claimed that he had not known that the girl was underage at the time.

The court believed Franck Ribéry and acquitted him. His wife Wahiba stayed with him. They now have four children together.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. The separation was followed by a long legal battle. KEYSTONE

Arnold Schwarzenegger was also confronted with the consequences of his infidelities in public. After 25 years of marriage, Maria Shriver separated from the "Terminator" star in 2011 after it became known that Schwarzenegger had fathered a child during his marriage to long-time housekeeper Mildred Baena.

Joseph Baena was born in 1997 - but his existence remained a secret for years, even within the family.

It was only when the affair became public that Shriver initiated a divorce, which only became final in 2021 after a protracted, ten-year legal battle. The revelation plunged Maria Shriver into a deep personal crisis, as she now openly describes in her book.

Schwarzenegger himself has repeatedly regretted his misstep publicly.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

The "Twilight" dream couple Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. Getty Images

In the summer of 2012, an affair rocked the dream couple of the "Twilight" saga: Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were considered a dream couple after their film success, but the relationship came to an end when paparazzi photographed Stewart and director Rupert Sanders kissing. Sanders was already married and the father of two children at the time.

The publication of the photos caused a scandal that forced Stewart to apologize publicly. Pattinson subsequently separated from Stewart. Despite a brief love comeback, the relationship finally broke up in 2013.

Woody Allen, Mia Farrow and Soon-Yi Previn

Woody Allen and Mia Farrow parted ways in 1992. (archive picture) -/Photoreporters/dpa

The relationship between director Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn is one of the most controversial in Hollywood - and yet the two have been married for over 25 years.

When the couple met, Allen was dating actress Mia Farrow, Soon-Yi Previn's adoptive mother, and the filmmaker began an affair with Soon-Yi, 35 years his junior, behind the actress's back.

On January 13, 1992, Mia Farrow found nude photos of her then 21-year-old adopted daughter in Allen's apartment. Shortly afterwards, it became public knowledge that Allen had a sexual relationship with Soon-Yi.

What followed was a bitter and public separation and custody battle. The couple have three children together: the two adopted children Dylan and Moses and their biological son Ronan.

Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn. imago images/Mary Evans

Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn married in Venice in 1997. Despite their age difference and the ongoing criticism, they still lead a secluded but stable family life in New York. The couple adopted two daughters together and rarely appear in public. In interviews, Allen repeatedly emphasizes how happy and balanced their marriage is.

Dylan Farrow, Allen's adopted daughter, has been making serious allegations of abuse against the director for decades. In an open letter published in the New York Times, she described how Allen sexually abused her in the attic of her mother Mia Farrow's New York apartment when she was seven years old.

Despite extensive investigations, Woody Allen was never charged, but the responsible public prosecutor emphasized that there was "reasonable suspicion" against Allen. Woody Allen denies the allegations to this day.

