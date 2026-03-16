When Julia Roberts won the Oscar for the film "Erin Brockovich" in 2001, her partner Benjamin Bratt was still cheering with her - four months later, the couple announced their separation. Picture: David McNew/Getty Images

Good luck at the Oscars, bad luck in love: will the infamous Oscar curse strike again this year? According to a study, winning an Oscar increases the risk of break-ups.

Bruno Bötschi

Does it really exist - the famous Oscar curse? Researchers from the University of Toronto and Carnegie Mellon University took a closer look at awards ceremonies between 1936 and 2010.

The result: if actors win an Oscar, the likelihood of their relationship breaking up increases.

According to the study, the marriages of the lucky winners lasted only 4.3 years on average, while those of the losers lasted 9.5 years.

Who are the ladies and gentlemen who were suddenly single again shortly after their big triumph? blue News will tell you.

Sandra Bullock and Jesse James

Sandra Bullock was stunned twice in March 2010: at the beginning of the month, when she was presented with the Oscar for her leading role in "Blind Side", and at the end of the month, when she found out about her husband Jesse James' flings with a full-body tattooed model called Michelle "Bombshell" McGee.

Shortly after her Oscar win in 2010, Sandra Bullock split from her husband Jesse James. Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Bullock and James were married for five years, and in January 2010 they adopted a baby boy together. Since their divorce in June 2010, Sandra Bullock has had sole custody.

Since mid-2015, she had been in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who died in 2023 at the age of 57 after a long battle against the incurable muscle and nerve disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Julia Roberts and Benjamin Bratt

When Julia Roberts won the Oscar for "Erin Brockovich" in 2001, her partner Benjamin Bratt was still cheering with her - four months later, the couple announced their separation after four years.

They had parted on good terms, Roberts explained on David Letterman at the time, and no one was to blame. However, both quickly found consolation.

Benjamin Bratt married actress Talisa Soto in April 2002, Julia Roberts married cameraman Danny Moder in July 2002. In an interview for Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast in 2019, Roberts professed her love for him: "He's really, up until this day, this minute, just my favorite person."

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe had a storybook marriage for seven years - until a man named Oscar came into the actress's life in 2006:

A good six months after Witherspoon dutifully thanked the Academy for the Oscar for "Walk The Line", she filed for divorce due to irreconcilable differences.

Six months after winning the Oscar for "Walk The Line," Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philippe split. Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Witherspoon has been happy with her new husband Jim Toth - and her Oscar - since March 26, 2011. And she even managed a second nomination in 2015 with "The Big Trip - Wild", without the marriage breaking up yet. However, the couple separated in 2023 - without a curse.

Sean Penn and Robin Wright

She is an "undying emotional inspiration" for him: when he won his first Oscar in 2004 for "Mystic River", Sean Penn thanked his then wife Robin Wright ("House of Cards") effusively.

When he was honored again for "Milk" in 2009, Penn didn't mention her at all in his acceptance speech. Was it this speechlessness or the "Oscar curse"?

The couple separated in 2010 after 14 years of marriage. Neither found lasting marital bliss after that: Penn was married to fellow actress Leila George from 2020 to 2022, while Wright was married to fashion manager Clément Giraudet from 2018 to 2022.

Kate Winslet and Sam Mendes

In March 2010, Kate Winslet and director Sam Mendes' marriage also collapsed in that darned seventh year - but envy of the Oscar that Winslet had won just under a year earlier for "The Reader" was probably not the reason: After all, thanks to his film "American Beauty", Mendes already had one of his own on the shelf.

The marriage of actress Kate Winslet and director Sam Mendes failed in its seventh year. Image: imago/UPI Photo

Kate Winslet has been married to Ned Rocknroll since December 2012. Nice detail: The best man was her "Titanic" partner Leonardo DiCaprio. Speaking of which: when he finally won his first Oscar for 'The Revenant' in 2016 after a long wait, the actor was officially in a relationship with model Kelly Rohrbach.

The couple broke up shortly after the award ceremony. However, it is doubtful that the eternal heartthrob and bachelor DiCaprio blamed the Oscar curse for this.

Halle Berry and Eric Benét

Halle Berry 's acceptance speech at the 2002 Academy Awards went down in history. She was the first black leading actress to win an Oscar for her role in "Monster's Ball" - an emotional moment in which she also tearfully thanked her then husband Eric Benét.

But their happiness did not last long. By October 2003, the marriage was in tatters. This was due to reports of Benét's sex addiction and several affairs, which eventually became public. Berry filed for divorce.

Even later, the actress did not immediately find lasting happiness in her private life. Her marriage to Olivier Martinez also failed. But Berry is looking to the future: she has been dating musician Van Hunt since 2020 and the couple announced their engagement in February.

Hilary Swank and Chad Lowe

When Hilary Swank won her first Oscar in 2000 for "Boys Don't Cry", everything seemed stable in her private life too. At the time, the actress was married to her colleague Chad Lowe, with whom she had been together since the 1990s.

Hilary Swank and Chad Lowe split up shortly after her Oscar win for "Million Dollar Baby". Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

But after her second Oscar for "Million Dollar Baby" in 2005, many things changed. The growing professional pressure and a life in the spotlight put a strain on the relationship.

Less than a year later, the couple announced their separation. Today, the actress is remarried: in 2018, she tied the knot with entrepreneur Philip Schneider. In 2023, the couple became parents to twins.

Jennifer Hudson and James Peyton

Jennifer Hudson's breakthrough came in 2007: she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the musical film 'Dreamgirls'. Shortly afterwards, private news made headlines: The singer and actress split from her long-term boyfriend James Peyton.

The couple had known each other since they were teenagers and had spent many years together. But Hudson's sudden global success also fundamentally changed her everyday life. An insider explained at the time that their interests had diverged - she was suddenly constantly on the road while her life was changing rapidly.

The Oscar curse - an old phenomenon?

Incidentally, the Oscar curse is not a new phenomenon: Ingrid Bergman and Roberto Rossellini's marriage is said to have fallen victim to it. The actress and the director divorced in 1957 after seven years of marriage - just a few months after the Swede was awarded the Oscar for "Anastasia".

Liza Minnelli held the divorce papers in her hand shortly after winning the Oscar in 1973 - but she had already separated from her husband Peter Allen months before the first take of her successful film "Cabaret" was shot. Picture: Larry Ellis/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Liza Minnelli also held the divorce papers in her hand shortly after her Oscar win in 1973 - however, she had already separated from her husband Peter Allen months before the first clapperboard for her successful film "Cabaret" dropped.

The relationship is said to have been fraught with tension from the very beginning - presumably also because Allen slowly became aware of his homosexuality. The singer came out a few years later.

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