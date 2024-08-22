Liechtenstein is one of the countries least considered as a travel destination. Picture: IMAGO/Depositphotos

Vacations without mass tourism? No longer possible in many places, but they still exist - the less crowded destinations. These countries are insider tips and are visited by only a few tourists each year.

Today, there is often talk of overtourism. Mallorca is struggling with too many tourists and people have been taking to the streets to demonstrate for months . And many places in Switzerland are now also aware of the problem: the Aescher is completely overcrowded, attracts huge numbers of visitors every year and has become a popular photo hotspot, partly because of Instagram and Lonely Planet.

Things are very different where I grew up. Liechtenstein is struggling to attract more tourists rather than get rid of them. Locals don't have to worry about places being overrun, restaurants being overcrowded, streets being littered or rent prices skyrocketing because of Airbnb.

Here it is quiet, idyllic, peaceful, safe, somehow still untouched. There is plenty of space, but not quite so much to see. During the day, busloads of mainly Asian tourists roam through the town of Vaduz, but in the evening the streets are empty again.

Yes, in the Principality you still have your peace and quiet - sometimes too much peace and quiet for my taste, which is why I was drawn to Zurich.

Everything has its advantages and disadvantages. On the other hand, hardly anyone knows my beautiful homeland when I'm traveling abroad. Liechtenstein, eh? When I explain that it's a small principality between Switzerland and Austria, I usually get an understanding smile from the other person: "Aha! Between Sweden and Australia," I've also been told in the USA. Something like that.

Liechtenstein is not the only country in the world that is out of the question as a travel destination for most people. The following destinations are also rarely booked.

The 10 least traveled countries

The US website World Population Review has used data from the World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) to evaluate which countries worldwide have the fewest tourists. Liechtenstein is one of them, but Kiribati, an island republic in the Pacific, is the least visited.

Tourist arrivals in 2022

Kiribati: 2000

Bhutan: 21,000

Tonga: 22,000

Samoa: 51,000

Vanuatu: 65,000

Papua New Guinea: 69,000

Liechtenstein: 101,000

Cook Islands: 114,000

Burkina Faso: 116,000

Angola: 130,000

There are many reasons why certain countries are less attractive to tourists than others. While some are simply very remote and therefore difficult to reach, vacations on certain island states are simply much more expensive due to their remoteness. Others are still underdeveloped in terms of tourism, do not have many attractions to offer and are therefore not worth a visit. Still others cannot be visited due to political instability or war.

1 Kiribati

If you want to visit Kiribati, you will need a lot of time and patience. But the arduous journey is worth it, because once you arrive, travelers are rewarded with paradise. White sandy beaches, crystal-clear water, a rich underwater world, a lush hinterland - and all without the crowds of tourists.

The island state, which is the only country to touch all four hemispheres, is located in the Pacific Ocean between Australia and Hawaii and consists of 32 atolls and one coral island. Many of the atolls are uninhabited and cannot be visited by tourists. Almost all of the inhabitants live in South Tarawa, which is also where travelers meet the most people. The largest islands are Tarawa, Kiritimati - also known as Christmas Island - Tabuaeran, Teraina, Banaba and Abariringa.

2 Bhutan

The Buddhist kingdom of Bhutan is located on the eastern edge of the Himalayas and only ends up on this list because there are a lot of formalities to overcome before tourists can enter. But once there, you will encounter breathtaking nature and unique cultural sites. With its mystical charm, the Himalayan kingdom is one of the most enchanting destinations.

3. tonga

A paradise in the South Seas, but not quite so easy to reach: Tonga boasts palm-fringed sandy beaches, colorful snorkeling areas and a rich culture. Because it takes around 30 hours to get there, many tourists avoid this dream destination. Flights to Tonga are available from Fiji or from the USA, Australia, New Zealand and China.

4 Samoa

Samoa is another South Pacific island that is rarely visited but offers pure beauty. Touted as the "paradise on earth", the Pacific state definitely lives up to this description. White sandy beaches and inland green rainforest, gorges and waterfalls enchant travelers who venture to this land in Polynesia.

Most of Samoa's inhabitants live on the island of Upolu. Savai'i, one of the largest islands in the South Pacific, is also well worth a visit. But some smaller islands can also be visited.

5 Vanuatu

The islands of Vanuatu are home to virtually untouched rainforests and coral reefs. The South Sea island state comprises around 80 islands and stretches over a length of 1300 kilometers. There are impressive volcanic landscapes to discover on Espiritu Santo and the active volcano Mount Yasur is one of the highlights on Tanna. Vanuatu is still considered a real insider's tip - here, too, it is not yet so overcrowded due to its difficult accessibility.

6 Papua New Guinea

The eastern part of the island of New Guinea in the Pacific is called Papua New Guinea. One of the last true wildernesses in the world awaits visitors there. Part of the continent of Oceania, the country attracts visitors with its cultural and biological diversity. Pristine coral reefs and sandy beaches, high volcanoes and mountain peaks as well as a dense rainforest - Papua New Guinea is reminiscent of a forgotten world.

7th Liechtenstein

And then there is this small principality: Liechtenstein is nestled in a picturesque Alpine landscape between Switzerland and Austria, is dotted with numerous hiking trails, fantastic views of the Rhine Valley, medieval castles and has a wealth of cultural attractions. The landmark of this small country of around 40,000 inhabitants is the castle that towers over Vaduz and is home to the Princely Family. Modern and contemporary works can be admired in the art museum - but above all, travelers will find plenty of space and beautiful nature in Liechtenstein.

