There are countless types of Easter eggs. Greece does it almost like Switzerland. Mexico, Russia, Bosnia and Ukraine interpret the tradition quite differently.

Adrian Kammer

Easter eggs symbolize life, fertility and resurrection and are a central part of the Easter tradition in Switzerland.

In Switzerland, they are painted, hidden and bagged.

All over the world, other creative and unique Easter traditions have emerged. Show more

Eggs are an integral part of the Easter tradition. Easter eggs are much more than just a decoration for the nest. For centuries, they have been a symbol of life, fertility and resurrection.

In Switzerland, we boil them and paint them. Then the Easter bunny hides them. And once we've found them, we chug them and only then are we allowed to eat them. They are typically seasoned with flavoring.

But what are Pysanky and Fabergé eggs? Easter eggs are interpreted very differently in different cultures. You can see five very special types in our video.

