Breathtaking backdrops, white beaches and pure luxury service - the Netflix series "White Lotus" makes the dream of a vacation without financial worries come true. These addresses make it come true.

Sven Ziegler

The "White Lotus effect" is changing luxury travel worldwide. The term set-jetting - traveling to the location of a series or film - is now commonplace.

The successful HBO series is set in fictional luxury resorts called "White Lotus" and shows the abysses of the rich and beautiful alongside breathtaking backdrops. But what sticks with you after the last episode? Clearly: the catchy intro and the desire to stroll through these spectacular hotel complexes yourself.

We show you where you can spend the night at the filming locations of well-known series and reveal alternative insider tips. From tropical dream islands to dramatic rocky backdrops in southern Italy - these addresses make set-jetting dreams come true.

Hawaii, "White Lotus" season 1

The Four Seasons Resort on Maui provided the backdrop for the first season of the HBO series "White Lotus". When the series was filmed here in 2020, the hotel was empty due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is otherwise rarely the case, as the luxury resort is an absolute hit among industry insiders. Lush jungle, azure blue water, white beaches - watching the series immerses you in the life of the rich and famous and gives you wanderlust at the same time.

With measurable success: the Four Seasons on Maui has been checked for room availability 386% more often since the season aired compared to the previous year.

Cost: from CHF 730 per night

Italy, "White Lotus" season 2

The Four Seasons in San Domenico Palaca. Four Seasons

The 2nd season of "White Lotus" gives viewers a taste of the dolce vita and was filmed at the Four Seasons in San Domenico Palaca. The luxury hotel has hosted celebrities such as Oscar Wilde and Elizabeth Taylor in the past.

The hotel blends picturesquely into the rocky landscape of Sicily and the rooms and suites with sea views and lush terraces are an absolute highlight.

Cost: from CHF 700 per night

Those who prefer to celebrate the beach scenes of the series are in good hands at UNA HOTELS Capotaormina.

Cost: from CHF 270 per night

Airbnb offers a special gem: beautiful colorful murals, a pool in the perfectly manicured garden and vintage furniture await visitors inside the Villa Tasca. For the proud price of 5500 euros a night. But despite the high price, the villa is mostly fully booked. Only monthly guests can now stay in the luxury accommodation.

There are also villas and castles in baroque style on AirBNB. Airbnb

But: you can simply browse through villas and castles on Airbnb and find similar locations in Baroque style - at a lower price. If you prefer a royal vibe close to the city, the Prince Asmundo suite is the place for you. In the Canalotte Tower, guests can sleep in an ancient castle and the Liberty Mood Residenza is a highlight for anyone looking for a mix of antiquity and modernity.

Thailand, "White Lotus" Season 3

The Four Seasons on Koh Samui has become a place of longing. Four Seasons

The third season of "White Lotus" was filmed in Thailand. Specifically: in Bangkok, Phuket and Koh Samui. For the fictional hotel complex, the filmmakers used the Four Seasons on Koh Samui, which has since become a place of longing for many travelers.

While "White Lotus" in the series is the absolute wellness center, where travelers in search of themselves are supported by diets and cell phone bans, the Four Seasons is simply a luxury resort with beautiful suites in the middle of the jungle.

Cost: between CHF 1700 and CHF 12,000 per night

The island in the Gulf of Thailand is expecting a 65 percent increase in guests from the USA alone. However, Koh Samui was already struggling with overtourism before the 3rd season was broadcast. The islands of Koh Kood, Krabi or Hua Hin are recommended as alternatives. Kop khun ka - thank you (for this tip).

An Anantara hotel is also involved in "White Lotus". Anantara

The luxury chain Anantara was also involved in "White Lotus" in season 3. With 70 suites and 83 pool villas, the Anantara Mai Khao Villas in Phuket is an absolute gem.

The resort is nestled between the golden sandy beach of Mai Khao and the green Sirinath National Park. The spa area, which has already won international acclaim, is also a heavenly oasis.

Cost: between CHF 1000 and CHF 3000 per night

Greece / Croatia, Mamma Mia

The second part of "Mamma Mia" was filmed in Croatia. Villa Serena

The musical "Mamma Mia" is about a young woman in search of her father. But the scenery almost steals the show from the movie full of Abba songs. No wonder, numerous tourists have been visiting the movie location since it was broadcast.

The bad news: you can't stay overnight in the Villa Donna from the first "Mamma Mia" part, because the hotel was built in Hollywood. However, fans can enjoy the beautiful Greek landscape in Skopelos.

The second part of "Mamma Mia" was filmed in Croatia in Vis. Although the hotel where the whole thing is set does not exist, the film crew stayed in the only hotel on Vis: Villa Serena.

Cost: from CHF 450 per night

Abu Dhabi and Jordan, "Dune Part 2"

"Dune Part 2" also awakens the desire to travel. Because some of the spectacular landscapes of Arrakis really do exist. Particularly impressive: the Rub al-Chali desert in Abu Dhabi, one of the largest sand deserts in the world. Here, science fiction meets reality as endless dunes undulate in the shimmering heat - almost as if sandworms were about to appear at any moment.

Wadi Rum, a nature reserve in Jordan, also served as a movie set. There are luxury camps and bubbles in the middle of the red rocks where you feel like you're on another planet. You can find accommodation on the relevant booking portals if you search for "Wadi Rum". If you want to discover more places from "Dune", you can plan half a trip around the world: other locations are in Namibia, Italy and Hungary.

Cost: between CHF 90 and CHF 500 per night

France, Emily in Paris

If you want to spend the night in an "Emily in Paris" film location, you will find what you are looking for in the small town of Gordes in the south of France. The Airelles Gordes, La Bastide is a wellness hotel with top-class cuisine, where Lilly Collins as Emily enjoys lunch with her crush.

The medieval-style luxury hotel could also be a film set for "White Lotus" if the makers were to commit to French charm.

Cost: between CHF 620 and CHF 3000 per night

Norway, "Succession"

In season four of the series "Succession", a decisive negotiation reaches its climax - in the middle of Norway's spectacular nature. The elite meet at the Juvet Landscape Hotel for this confrontation.

For visitors staying here, the hotel is an invitation to leave the world behind and immerse themselves completely in nature. It is not for nothing that the cabins in the forest are described as architectural jewels. An absolute highlight on any trip to Norway.

Cost: between CHF 300 and CHF 340 per night

Morocco, "Inventing Anna"

The La Mamounia in Marrakech. La Mamounia

The series is about the impostor Anna Delvey. La Mamounia, a five-star luxury hotel, is a key film set. The real Anna Delvey also stayed at this hotel before her arrest. The oriental palace welcomes stars and guests from all over the world. It is considered one of the most prestigious hotels in the world.

Cost: between CHF 700 and CHF 1400 per night

