Diane Keaton became famous alongside Al Pacino for her role in "The Godfather I - III". Archivbild: imago images/United Archives

Hollywood legend Diane Keaton is dead: The Oscar winner died at the age of 79 in California. These were her greatest successes.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hollywood star Diane Keaton has died at the age of 79.

Keaton became known to many film lovers through Francis Ford Coppola's mafia epic "The Godfather" and its sequels.

In 1977, Keaton won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Woody Allen's "The Urban Neurotic". Show more

Diane Keaton has appeared in numerous films throughout her career and has won several awards. Keaton was born in Los Angeles in 1946 and grew up with three siblings in Santa Ana, California. After training as an actress in New York, Keaton made her Broadway debut at the age of 22 in the musical "Hair". For decades, she was one of Hollywood's biggest stars - leaving behind a world-famous cinematic legacy.

"The Godfather" (1972)

Diane Keaton became known worldwide in 1972 when Francis Ford Coppola cast her in "The Godfather". The mafia epic starring Marlon Brando and Al Pacino was nominated for eleven Oscars, three of which it won. Part II won six Oscars two years later - both together grossed over 800 million dollars. Part III followed in 1990.

"Do it again, Sam" (1972)

Do It Again, Sam is a film adaptation of the 1969 Broadway play of the same name. The comedy by Herbert Ross with Woody Allen and Diane Keaton is based on the classic film Casablanca. "Do it again, Sam" is the first collaboration between Woody Allen and Diane Keaton, who appeared together in front of and behind the camera in a total of seven other films.

Allan Felix (Woody Allen) alongside Linda (Diane Keaton) in "Do it again, Sam". imago/United Archives

"The Urban Neurotic" (1977)

In 1978, Diane Keaton won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Actress for her role in Woody Allen's classic "The Urban Neurotic". Woody Allen's strongly autobiographical comedy is a tragicomic story about a twisted anti-hero who is neurotic, insecure and unhappy despite, or perhaps because of, his intelligence and sensitivity. The film paved the way for her decades-long career in the film business.

"Manhattan" (1979)

In Woody Allan's romantic comedy, Diane Keaton takes on the role of super-intellectual journalist Mary. 42-year-old Isaac Davis (Allen) has a job he hates and a girlfriend (Mariel Hemingway) he thinks is too young. But then he falls head over heels in love with Mary, the attractive flame of his best friend. Woody Alan's masterpiece is a slice of life for a handful of people in New York - and a profound declaration of love for the city.

"Book Club" (2018)

Vivian (Jane Fonda), Diane (Diane Keaton), Carol (Mary Steenburgen) and Sharon (Candice Bergen) share a long-standing friendship and a passion for books. They find their lives changed forever after discovering the S&M love stories of the bestselling novel "50 Shades of Grey" at their monthly book club. The erotic bestseller has an electrifying effect on the ladies. In this amusing comedy, the four female Hollywood legends show that there is still a lot to experience even after the age of 60.