Hollywood legend Robert Redford is dead: the actor, director and environmental activist has died at the age of 89. These were his greatest successes.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Robert Redford has died at the age of 89. He was one of Hollywood's biggest stars for decades and had a decisive influence on the cinema of the 1970s.

His best-known roles were in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" (1969), "The Sting" (1973) and "All the President's Men" (1976), some of which won several Oscars.

In 1980, he made a successful directorial debut with "Ordinary People" and won the Oscar for Best Director.

He later appeared in films such as "All Is Lost" (2013). Show more

The actor, director and environmental activist Robert Redford died on Tuesday morning at the age of 89 at his home in the mountains of Utah. Born in 1936, the actor was one of Hollywood's biggest stars for decades - and leaves behind a cinematic legacy of global fame.

"Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" (1969)

Redford had his first movie role in 1960, but his breakthrough came around 10 years later with a leading role in the western comedy "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid". His co-star Paul Newman is said to have thought little of Redford at the time, but the two then became friends.

"The Sting" (1973)

The seventies were the high point of American cinema and also of Robert Redford. Four years after "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid", Robert Redford and Paul Newman made another film together.

"The Sting" won seven Oscars in 1974, including for Best Picture. Redford himself was nominated for the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role, but did not win. It remained his only nomination as an actor.

"All the President's Men" (1976)

In 1974, the Watergate affair ended the US presidency of Richard Nixon. After reading reports about it, Redford bought the film rights from Bob Woodward, one of the "Washington Post" reporters who uncovered the background to the Watergate affair.

In 1976, "All the President's Men" (German: "Die Unbestechlichen") was released with Redford in a leading role. The film won four Oscars in 1977.

Robert Redford (r.) and Dustin Hoffman (l.) in the film "All the President's Men". KEYSTONE

"Ordinary People" (1980)

Redford made his directorial debut in 1980. He was behind the camera for the film "Ordinary People" (German: "Eine ganz normale Familie"). The film won the Oscar for Best Picture in 1981, Redford won the Oscar for Best Director. It is the only Oscar he has won in his career. In 2002, the Film Academy honored him with a lifetime achievement trophy.

"All Is Lost" (2013)

Redford did not give up acting completely, however, and continued to appear sporadically in front of the camera in the 80s and 90s. One of his last appearances was in 2013 as a 77-year-old in "All Is Lost". In it, Redford plays a shipwrecked sailor fighting for survival. He is the only person to appear in the film. The hoped-for Oscar nomination failed to materialize.

Robert Redford as a shipwrecked sailor in "All Is Lost". KEYSTONE

More from the department