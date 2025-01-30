Ready-made salads are unhealthy. The reason? The natural protection against bacteria and fungi is lost when the leaves are cut. iStock / oatawa

Certain foods such as ready-made salad or white flour sandwiches are unhealthy - you learn this at school. blue News shows you which foods you should avoid.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ready-made salads and dressings pose health risks, as cutting the leaves promotes bacterial growth and ready-made dressings often contain sugar and additives.

White flour products, canned food and light products are nutritionally questionable as they offer few nutrients, contain potentially harmful chemicals or can trigger hunger pangs due to sweeteners.

Processed foods such as sausage, ready meals and sugar-rich cereals increase health risks, which is why fresh, unprocessed alternatives are preferable. Show more

What seems harmless at first glance is not always good for your health: ready-made salads and white flour products harbor hidden risks. Healthy eating is not always easy.

Some foods that are considered harmless can cause unexpected harm to the body.

Here is an overview of unhealthy foods:

Stay away from fast food

You shouldn't eat fast food too often. iStock / a_namenko

We've all been there: after a stressful week at work, we occasionally crave an unhealthy burger and an even unhealthier portion of fries.

That's fine as long as it's just one thing. But as soon as you combine this exception with other "food traps", it becomes a long-term health risk.

Ready-made pizza? Better not

A ready-made pizza every now and then is okay. iStock / Dalax

A ready-made pizza every now and then won't harm your health. But it's still not really healthy.

It is therefore important that you avoid unhealthy foods such as sweets or potato chips on the other days of the week and eat a balanced and fresh diet instead.

Organic is not necessarily better

Just because it says organic doesn't always mean it's better nutritionally. iStock / Stadtratte

If a product is labeled "organic", many people automatically consider it to be healthy. But this is a fallacy: in fact, the declaration only provides information about the cultivation of the ingredients. Nevertheless, organic potato chips or organic pizzas are usually unhealthy due to the added sugar or salt.

You should leave out white flour products

Bread and biscuits made from white flour have an unfavorable effect on your blood sugar levels. iStock / arfo

Stay away from white flour. This is because it contains no minerals or vitamins worth mentioning for your body. Instead, the body needs its own vitamin and mineral reserves in order to be able to digest the white flour at all. It also converts the white flour into pure sugar, which in turn has a negative effect on blood sugar levels.

So instead of the less filling white flour bread rolls, you should switch to nutrient-rich wholemeal bread in future. The same applies to pasta, biscuits and other pasta products.

In the long term, this approach will save you a lot of empty calories, prevent cravings and provide your body with more vitamins, minerals and fiber.

Canned food contains a dangerous chemical

Many canned foods contain BPA, a dangerous chemical that disrupts hormone balance - fresh produce or glass alternatives are a better choice. iStock / ziquiu

Of course, it is usually more convenient to add the corn straight from the can to the salad instead of cooking it fresh and laboriously scooping it out. However, canned food is not really healthy: a lot of salt or sugar is often added to canned vegetables or fruit.

In addition, many canned foods are coated with the hormone-like pollutant bisphenol-A (BPA). This is on the EU list of the most dangerous chemicals and can leach into the contents of the can. This not only sounds unappetizing, it is also unhealthy, as even small amounts of BPA are enough to disrupt the body's hormone balance. So if you want to be on the safe side, it's better to buy fresh or from a jar.

Light products often contain flavor enhancers

Light products such as Coca-Cola Light are also not a good idea. iStock / Sebastian Gorczowski

Many people opt for "light" products because they contain less fat and less sugar. Instead, however, the products often contain flavor enhancers, aromas and sweeteners. The latter in particular can stimulate the appetite and make you "addicted" to more.

Not all rice is the same

It's worth taking a closer look at rice, as there are big differences. iStock / Aryut

Rice is not nearly as healthy as it may seem at first glance, at least when it comes to white rice: This is milled and polished during production, which means that the nutrients in the husk are lost.

It is therefore better to use unpolished and unpolished whole grain rice. Compared to white rice, it contains more vitamins, minerals and fiber.

If you cannot find whole grain rice in the supermarket, parboiled rice is a good alternative: Compared to wholegrain rice, it is not as healthy, but the vitamins and minerals in the husk are pressed into the inside during production. This preserves 80 percent of them.

Sausage is not sausage at all

The World Health Organization (WHO) advises against eating sausage. iStock / Elmar Gubisch

A vegetarian lifestyle has many advantages, but it is really crucial for your health to avoid sausage: this has been classified as carcinogenic by the World Health Organization (WHO). The same applies to ham. The reason for this is the chemical preservatives contained in processed sausages and finished red meat products. These are unhealthy and increase the risk of bowel cancer.

Better to eat a whole orange

Instead of drinking orange juice, it makes more sense to eat a whole orange. Arno Burgi/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Fruit juices don't just look great, eating them also promises the intake of many vitamins. But that's only half the truth ...

In fact, when fruit is squeezed, a lot of the fiber it contains is lost. This means that after drinking a glass of orange juice, you won't feel full. At the same time, you need five oranges to make it. It is therefore better to eat a single orange and thus minimize your fruit sugar consumption.

Bouillon and glutamate: better to buy organic

Not all bouillon is the same. iStock / happy_lark

When it comes to vegetable stock, certified organic products are the better choice: unlike conventional vegetable stocks, these must not contain flavor enhancers such as glutamate. The same applies to flavorings and sugar.

Cornflakes and muesli bars are often sugar bombs

Wholemeal oat flakes are better than cornflakes. Getty Images/EyeEm

For many people, the morning portion of cornflakes is an inevitable start to a good day. Unfortunately, however, these sweet cereals are usually anything but healthy.

Instead of the sugary calorie bombs, which are also hardly filling, you should opt for wholemeal oat flakes with fresh fruit.

Energy bars are also often advertised as healthy. In reality, however, they contain a good portion of industrially processed soy or milk proteins, sugar, artificial flavors and trans fats.

Ready-made salads and sauces: not a good idea

It's better to avoid ready-made salads for a quick lunch. iStock / oatawa

Why are ready-made salads and sauces unhealthy? This is because the natural protection against bacteria and fungi is lost when the leaves are cut. The cell sap that forms on the cut surfaces not only attracts germs, the plastic packaging also provides a perfect breeding ground for them to spread, as it is warm and moist under the foil.

Incidentally, the salad becomes even unhealthier if you garnish it with ready-made dressing. This not only contains a lot of sugar, but often also other undesirable ingredients. It is therefore better to use a homemade vinaigrette made from vinegar, oil and a dash of honey. It's quick to make and healthier too.

More videos from the department