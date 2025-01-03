Andreas Caminada is going on a culinary adventure in a new cooking show. German celebrities such as Teddy Teclebrhan and Karoline Herfurth are joining the Swiss star chef's "Dinner Club".

Vanessa Büchel

Andreas Caminada's new cooking show "Dinner Club" will be released on Amazon Prime on January 3, 2025.

The "Dinner Club" will feature famous German celebrities such as Teddy Teclebrhan and Karoline Herfurth.

The show is not a competition, but rather people cook "together", as the star chef from Graubünden reveals in the trailer. Show more

Can comedian Teddy Teclebrhan (41) or actress Karoline Herfurth (40) cook? Andreas Caminada (47) finds out.

In the Amazon Prime cooking show "Dinner Club", the star chef from Graubünden embarks on a culinary journey to various countries - accompanied by prominent German guests.

In addition to Teclebrhan and Herfurth, Moritz Bleibtreu (53), Franka Potente (50), Kurt Krömer (50) and Caro Daur (29) also learn from the talented chef in the first season of "Dinner Club".

"We cook together and not against each other"

Caminada makes it clear in the trailer that the cooking show is not a competition: "We cook together and not against each other," he says.

For him, there is nothing better than eating well in great company. Caminada's great company in "Dinner Club" is entertaining. Without any competitive spirit, but wonderfully refreshing.

Cyprus, Switzerland or Portugal

In each episode, Caminada travels to a different country with one of his celebrity guests, where the duo search for unique ingredients and unusual recipes. The two then conjure up a dinner for the group.

For example, the star chef from Graubünden travels to Cyprus with Krömer. With Herfurth to Switzerland. Or he explores the culinary delights of Portugal with Teclebrhan.

"Dinner Club" with Andreas Caminada will be available on Amazon Prime from January 3, 2025. Or as the streaming service announced: "These delicious mice will only be served on Prime Video from January 3!"

