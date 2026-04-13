"Heidi" from 1952 with leading actress Elsbeth Sigmund (right), goat peter Thomas Klameth and Elsie Attenhofer. imago/United Archives

Every child knows the story of "Heidi". It has already been made into a movie several times. The latest version now comes from SRF and RTL, who are bringing out the classic as a series. What have been the best-known "Heidi" film adaptations so far? A look back.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Author Johanna Spyri (1827-1901) immortalized "Heidi", which developed from a Swiss children's book character to a worldwide cult symbol in the 19th century.

The story has been spread internationally through numerous film adaptations, series and cultural adaptations and has been reinterpreted time and again.

Today, "Heidi" is a global symbol of closeness to nature, simplicity and home and has a lasting impact on Switzerland's image abroad. Show more

An orphan girl from the Alps becomes a global hit: "Heidi" has been conquering the world for over 100 years. Her story has enjoyed great success as a silent film and as an anime.

"Heidi" tells the story of an orphan girl from the Swiss Alps who touches the people around her with her zest for life and her open heart. The first volume of Johanna Spyri's novel was published in 1880 - and was an immediate success in Switzerland and Germany. The sequel followed just one year later.

Shortly afterwards, "Heidi" went around the world: the novel was translated into several languages, including French and English, laying the foundations for a global classic.

Now the next chapter begins with the new TV series from SRF and RTL.

An overview of the interpretations of Heidi to date:

1920: First short silent film

About the film: A big city kid from New York, of all places, becomes the first "Heidi": Madge Evans, just ten years old, takes on the role of the Swiss Alpine girl in 1920.

The silent film "Heidi of the Alps" is a US production directed by Frederick A. Thomson. However, the film was not shot in Switzerland, but in California. The "Alpine backdrop" also serves as a technical experiment: the film uses the so-called Prizma two-color system - an early color process in which only two hues are filmed and combined to bring color to the screen for the first time.

About Heidi: Madge Evans was a well-known child actress who played in silent films at a young age and later also appeared in Hollywood productions of the 1930s. In the film "David Copperfield" (1935) by George Cukor, Madge Evans played alongside stars such as Freddie Bartholomew, W. C. Fields and Lionel Barrymore.

1937: "Heidi" goes Hollywood

About the movie: An orphan girl finds happiness in the Alps - until she is taken to Frankfurt and becomes homesick. But in the end, Heidi returns to her grandfather and also changes the life of the sick Klara.

This story - based on the book by Johanna Spyri - was brought to the big screen by director Allan Dwan in 1937. Shirley Temple, just 9 years old at the time, takes on the leading role, with the film loosely based on the original.

About Heidi: Shirley Temple was Hollywood's biggest child star in the 1930s. She became famous worldwide with films such as "Bright Eyes" - and "Heidi" in 1937. She later turned her back on the film business and made a career as a US diplomat.

1952: The first Swiss "Heidi" film

The "Heidi" film from 1952 focuses entirely on the idyllic Alps: in atmospheric black-and-white images, director Luigi Comencini shows the simple life in the mountains with Elsbeth Sigmund as Heidi and Heinrich Gretler as Alpöhi. The film dispenses with the difficult beginning from the book - Heidi's arrival at her grumpy grandfather's house - and plunges straight into the perfect world on the alp.

Although the content of the film is based on Johanna Spyri's original, the story is told in a simplified way and with a clear focus on the contrast between nature and the city. After just a short time, the plot leads to Frankfurt, where Heidi meets Klara and Fräulein Rottenmeier. The film thus remains true to the core of the story, but sets its own accents - less drama, more home movie atmosphere and an idealized depiction of country life.

The first Swiss "Heidi" production is causing quite a stir: The making-of is even shown in the newsreel - effectively the "Tagesschau" of the time. The clip was broadcast on August 29, 1952 and shows Heinrich Gretler running down the mountain as Alpöhi. A camera car in front of him records the scene. This is the beginning of a Swiss success story.

In 1952, film production invested around 60,000 francs in the "Heidi" film adaptation by director Luigi Comencini - who would later work with stars such as Sophia Loren and Claudia Cardinale. By comparison, a carton of milk only cost a few centimes at the time.

Comencini auditioned over 2000 Swiss schoolgirls for the leading role. The "NZZ" speaks of the search for a "small, lively, clever and shy girl". And they hit the bull's eye: Elsbeth Sigmund as Heidi and Thomas Klameth as Geissenpeter.

About Heidi: After "Heidi", Elsbeth Sigmund also played in the sequel "Heidi and Peter" (1955).

1955: Continuation with "Heidi and Peter"

For the first time in color: In 1955, director Franz Schnyder ("Gilberte de Courgenette") brings the sequel to the successful 1952 film to cinemas with "Heidi and Peter". Elsbeth Sigmund, Heinrich Gretler and Thomas Klameth return to their roles.

After its premiere in Zurich, "Heidi and Peter" is also shown in Germany and New York, as well as in France, Italy, Spain and South America. In March 1955, the "NZZ" wrote: "The worldwide success of 'Heidi' in black and white has tempted Praesens-Film to make a 'Heidi' in color."

After the two films "Heidi" (1952) and "Heidi and Peter" (1955), Elsbeth Sigmund only appeared occasionally in smaller Swiss productions. She later retired from acting relatively early and worked as a photographer, among other things.

1974: "Alpine girl Heidi" in anime

In 1974, the series "Alpenmädchen Heidi" was produced in Japan - directed by Isao Takahata, with Hayao Miyazaki as animator and production designer.

The anime becomes a worldwide success and is translated into dozens of languages.

In 1973, the team traveled to Switzerland especially to collect landscapes and impressions on location - a first for anime productions. The series continues to shape the global image of the Swiss Alps to this day.

1978: Popular TV series

The "Heidi" SRF series from 1978 (26 episodes) is one of the most faithful adaptations of Johanna Spyri's classic.

It tells the well-known story of Heidi, the Alpöhi and Klara in detail - from the mountains to Frankfurt - and focuses on a realistic portrayal of the living conditions of the time.

Nicholas Barnes with Katia Polletin as Heidi and Stefan Arpagaus as Geissenpeter in 1978. Imdb.com

The main roles are played by Katia Polletin, who is best known for "Heidi", and Stefan Arpagaus as Geissenpeter.

1993: Disney launches miniseries

The "Heidi" mini-series from 1993 relies on a modern, lavishly produced TV production with an international cast - while remaining close to Johanna Spyri's original. This is exactly what made it a worldwide success.

In 1993, the Disney Channel brought the mini-series to the screen with an illustrious cast. The leading role is played by Noley Thornton, who makes the leap to Hollywood shortly afterwards: in 1994-1995 she can be seen in "Beverly Hills, 90210" as Erica, Dylan's half-sister. Directed by Michael Rhodes, known for series hits such as "Golden Girls".

At her side: Jane Seymour as Miss Rottenmeier. The actress became famous as a Bond girl in "Live and Let Die" (1973) and later enjoyed great success with the series "Dr. Quinn - Doctor with a Passion".

2001: Swiss director brings Heidi to Berlin

The 2001 film adaptation of "Heidi" retells the classic in a modern setting. The story is partly set in the Swiss Alps, but also relocates Heidi to the modern metropolitan backdrop of Berlin.

The film is directed by Swiss director Markus Imboden ("Der Verdingbub"). The leading roles are played by Emma Bolger as Heidi, Max von Sydow, Diana Rigg and Italian star Paolo Villaggio.

2005: British remake

In 2005, a British film version of "Heidi" is released, directed by Paul Marcus. The lead role is played by Irish child star Emma Bolger ("In America"), with Max von Sydow ("The Exorcist", "Game of Thrones") and Diana Rigg ("James Bond", "Game of Thrones") at her side.

The film focuses on a somewhat more serious, realistic narrative style, setting it apart from earlier, highly idyllic versions. Despite a prominent cast, it remains more of a solid TV production without any major awards or commercial breakthrough.

2005: International animated version

An international animated version of "Heidi" is released in 2005, produced by studios in Germany, Canada and Great Britain. It is directed by Alan Simpson.

The production is costly - and delayed due to financial problems, international cooperation and the complex animation.

2015: Swiss film production with film legend Bruno Ganz

In 2015, the modern remake from Switzerland and Germany is released on the big screen. The film is directed by Swiss filmmaker Alain Gsponer ("The Last Weynfeldt"). Newcomer Anuk Steffen plays Heidi. At her side: Swiss film star Bruno Ganz ("Der Untergang") as Alpöhi, and Quirin Agrippi as Geissenpeter.

The Swiss production company Zodiac Pictures ("The Physician"), among others, is behind the project, together with German partners. The film was shot in Switzerland and Germany.

2025: New animated film "Heidi - D' Legendä vom Luchs"

In the animated film "Heidi - D'Legände vom Luchs" (2025), the world-famous story is spun further for the first time. This time with a plot not written by Johanna Spyri.

It centers on a conflict between nature and progress: a businessman wants to build a sawmill in Maienfeld, while Heidi and Peter protect a lynx family. In the process, they themselves end up in danger.

The animated film tackles themes such as nature conservation, friendship and prejudice - and for the first time sheds light on the Alpöhi's past.

2026: New "Heidi" series from SRF and RTL

Zurich schoolgirl Neah Hefti will play the leading role in the new TV series "Heidi". RTL/Christoph Küenzi

SRF and RTL are teaming up to bring out an elaborate "Heidi" TV series. This will be broadcast in 2027. The lead role will be played by Zurich schoolgirl Neah Hefti. She attends 6th grade in the canton of Zurich.

However, she is not completely new in front of the camera: in the feature film "Plitsch Platsch Forever!" - in blue Cinemas from April 16 - directed by Natascha Beller, she already plays the main character Pola.

The new edition aims to tell the story in a more modern way - without losing the essence of Johanna Spyri's classic.

145 years after the publication of Johanna Spyri's novel, the two broadcasters are opening a new chapter in the world-famous story. The series combines the timeless adventures in the Swiss mountains with a modern narrative style and accompanies Heidi on her journey from girl to young woman for the first time.

The focus is on central motifs such as home, friendship and nature - as well as Heidi's personal development and self-determination. The series takes a new look at a character who has shaped generations.

RTL and SRF plan to announce further details of the production in the coming months.

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