Wooden footbridge destroyed in landslide: more than 70 Swiss hiking trails are no longer passable due to natural events or imminent dangers. Schweizer Wanderwege

This weekend could be the last with good hiking weather. But more than 70 hiking trails are currently closed due to natural events or hazards. Landslides, rockfalls and falling rocks are becoming more frequent.

Climate change is exacerbating these dangers: Heavy rainfall, thawing permafrost and drier summers are increasingly destabilizing mountain landscapes.

Hikers bear personal responsibility, and the umbrella organization Schweizer Wanderwege urgently recommends careful planning. Current closures are marked on the Wanderland Schweiz online map. Show more

"Closed due to rockfall", "Closed due to landslide" or "Closed for safety reasons". This and similar information can currently be found on over 70 hiking trails, from the Lower Engadine in the far east of Switzerland to Lower Valais on the border with France.

There are also temporary closures due to forestry work, renovation measures or because a trail is always closed in winter. These are not included in the list above.

The spokesperson for the umbrella organization Schweizer Wanderwege cannot say whether the number of hiking trails closed due to natural hazards or events has increased in recent years. However, Vera In-Albon lists four trends that have a significant impact on safety on hiking trails: summers are getting drier, rainfall is heavier, hotter days are increasing and winters are getting less snow.

Rockfall, rockslides and landslides are on the increase

The consequence of this: "Prolonged and intense precipitation favors rockfalls, torrents and landslides in some places. Rockfalls tend to increase in alpine and high alpine terrain where the permafrost is thawing, while landslides could also become more frequent in the foothills of the Alps or in the Jura."

Rockfalls, landslides and rockslides naturally mainly affect paths in the Alps. But even ten kilometers from Zurich, in the Sihl Valley near Langnau am Albis, a path has been closed for years due to a landslide. The Thurweg near Bischofszell TG is also impassable, also as a result of a landslide.

The closed paths are marked in red and white on the Schweizmobil online hiking map. It should be noted that not every footpath is an official hiking trail. Closures on such paths are not marked on the Wanderland Schweiz map. Especially in the vicinity of hiking trails closed due to natural hazards, it is to be expected that the other trails are also impassable.

Lots of red and white: closed hiking trails are marked like this on the online map. Click on the trail to see the cause. Swisstopo/Schweizmobil

Closures not only, but especially in the Alps

The best-known closed areas through which hiking trails pass are Brienz in the canton of Graubünden, the Spitze Stei near Kandersteg BE and Lake Oeschinen in the same Bernese municipality.

A particularly large number of paths are closed in the canton of Valais. A look at the map shows that there is hardly a side valley without a closure. The flood that pushed an avalanche of debris through Saas Grund and caused further damage in the Saas Valley is still fresh in our minds. The severe storm damage in the Maggia and Bavona valleys in Ticino is also unforgotten, as a result of which various hiking trails are still impassable today.

Hiking trails are a public task. As a rule, the communes are responsible for their care and maintenance. In many cantons, they are supported by the hiking trail organizations, the offshoots of the umbrella organization Schweizer Wanderwege.

Vera In-Albon explains what happens when a debris flow occurs in the area of a hiking trail or a slope begins to slide: "After a natural event, the affected section is usually inspected by the responsible municipality or by the cantonal hiking trail manager. If a danger is identified, the decision is made to temporarily or permanently close or divert the route. This is signaled in the terrain."

So that hikers do not only find out about the closure in the middle of their tour, those responsible also enter the closure on the online national map, on which the Schweizmobil hiking map is also based.

Personal responsibility applies on hiking trails

When asked how well hikers adhere to the closures, In-Albon replies: "We assume that most hikers respect the closures, especially if they are clearly visible and clearly signposted and provided with information signs about the reasons for the closure." However, it does happen that closures are circumvented, either due to ignorance or underestimation of the risk.

Vera In-Albon reminds us that personal responsibility always applies when hiking. "It includes careful tour planning, appropriate behavior and the awareness that natural hazards cannot be completely controlled. There is no such thing as one hundred percent safety in nature."

This means that even if a trail is not closed, a rockfall, landslide or rockslide can still occur.

The following list is a snapshot of the situation in mid-November and is not exhaustive. However, it gives an impression of how many hiking trails have been hit by rockfalls, rockslides, landslides and storm damage, or are threatened by them.

And: Anyone planning a hike would be well advised to zoom in on the online map of Hiking in Switzerland in order to recognize closures and restricted areas.

These hiking trails are closed* Scuol-Clemgia Gorge GR: rockfall

Pisciadel GR: rockfall/debris flow Lagh da Palü GR: severe weather 2023 - new route

Filisur/Schaftobel-Alp Era GR: Closed in sections for safety reasons

Roticcio-Vicosoprano Via Panoramica GR: danger of falling rocks

Vazerol/Brienz - Surava II GR: rockfall, landslide

Capricorn/Alp Curtignatsch GR: rockfall and landslide

Dasciun-Savogno GR: Storm damage

Bischofszell Thurweg Halden TG: Landslide

Sihlwald / Hasenrain ZH: Landslide

Hinterbergen Vitznau LU: landslide

Malters Ammergerige LU: Rockfall

Engelberg Aaschlucht-Schwändliloch OW: Bridge destroyed by flooding

Salbitschijenbiwak-Voralphütte UR: Rockfall

Sagerberg-Riedberg UR: Danger of rockfall

Rossbode -Griessee VS: Rockfall

Binn-Chriegalppass VS: Rockfall

Saas-Almagell: Sattelwäng-Antronapass VS path impassable

Saas Almagell Eyenpalp VS: Storm damage

Zermatt-Alterhaupt VS: Road impassable

St. Niklaus Schwiedernen-Bodu VS: Rockfall

St. Niklaus Schöllijoch-Guggiberg VS: Rockfall

St. Niklaus Schalbetten II VS: Rockfall

St. Niklaus Sparru-Jungu VS: Storm damage

Täsch Springelboden-Eggenstadel VS: Rockfall

Embd Läger-Pletsche VS: Path impassable

Turtmanntal Sänntum-Unnerstafil-Bliischini VS: Path impassable

Ergisch Tännbach VS: Storm damage

Eischoll-Gampel Breiu-Lojini-Lunggi VS: path impassable

Balmhornhütte BE: path closed depending on snow conditions.

Kandersteg BE: rockslide area Spitze Stei

Oeschinensee-Fründenhütte BE: rockslide

Kiental Hubelwald-Brüggerbärgli BE: Storm damage

Gurnigel Stafelalp-Weiermoos BE: Landslide

Gurnigel Wildwasserweg BE: landslide

Simmental Matten-Bachweideni BE: Storm damage

Brienz Milibach BE: Flood damage

Adelboden Aeugi-Lowa BE: Rockfall

Entschligenfälle I-III BE: Rockfall

Sentier de Corvet FR: Pedestrian bridge displaced and impassable due to flooding

Môtiers NE: Combe de la Pouetta Raisse: not closed from November to April

Mont Noble VS: storm damage

Mont Noble III VS: storm damage

Mont Noble IIII VS: storm damage

Vex-Ancien Bisse de Fan VS: storm damage

Hérémence VS: Storm damage

Saint Martin Ancien Bisse de l'Erneya VS: storm damage

Ardon-Derborence VS: Debris flow

Conthey VS: Landslide

Bourg-St-Pierre-Liddes VS: Rockfall

Col de la Forclaz Chemin des Tseppes VS: rockfall

La Fontaine-Planojean VS: Rockfall

St-Maurice-Chemin de la Poya VS: Rockfall

Sentier du Pré VD: Storm damage

Gorges du Chauderon VD: Rockfall

Sentier d'Orgevaux VD: Rockfall

Moudon Bois de Vaux VD: Landslide, wooden footbridge destroyed

La Morgette Morges VD: landslide

Haut du sentier de la Morges VD: landslide

Chancy Along the Rhone GE: Landslide

Aurigeno-Ronchini TI: Pedestrian bridge destroyed by storm

Ponte Cavergno-Bavona: Bridge subsidence after flooding

Bedretto-Pesciora TI: Rockfall

Ossasco TI: Path impassable

Alta Valle di Peccia TI: Landslide

Peccia-Volpeign - Piano di Peccia TI: Storm damage

Peccia-Prato Sornico TI: Storm damage

Olivone-Campo Blenio TI: Rockfall

Pro Dint TI: Storm damage

Piano della Stufa TI: Storm damage

Lostallo Bocchetta di Groven TI: Storm damage

Bersacco-Braggio TI: Landslide

Sorte-Lostallo TI: Flood damage

Broglio-Brontallo TI: Storm damage

Fontana-Riorasca TI: Landslide





* This list was compiled by blue News on the basis of the online map Wanderland Schweiz from Schweizmobil . The list is not exhaustive and corresponds to the status on 14. 11. 2025. Be sure to inform yourself before you go on a hike!

