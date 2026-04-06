Don't know what to wear this spring? No problem. blue News shows you what's on trend. Bilder: Pinterest/ Montage: blue News

Spring is here. High time to discuss what we're going to wear. An overview of the fashion highlights.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you This year, spring brings fresh colors, light fabrics and bold combinations: Layering, fringe dresses, statement skirts and off the shoulder capes characterize the season.

Accessories such as XL sunglasses, crocheted hats, woven bags and eye-catching socks set fashionable accents for women and men.

Shoes are dominated by hybrid sneakerinas, elegant kitten heels, retro clogs and sporty 70s-style retro sneakers. Show more

The temperatures are finally rising again, the days are getting longer - and the Aperol on the terrace is calling louder than ever. Spring is here!

Perhaps the best thing about the new season: the thick winter jackets can go into the cellar. Now there's room for fresh colors, light fabrics and new favorite pieces. And don't panic if you're still missing the right inspiration for your spring look: we've got just the thing to get the season off to a trend-conscious start.

Clothes

Spring is all about mixing, layering and experimenting again. Fashion shows attitude - sometimes casual, sometimes extravagant, sometimes cool. The main thing is that the look has character.

For women, the focus is on versatile styles. Gauchos are making a comeback in pants, and balloon pants will also be increasingly in evidence this spring.

Those who prefer not to wear pants can opt for movement and dynamism this season, for example with a fringe dress. A dress with swinging fringes that causes a stir with every step. The statement skirt, which sets strong accents, is also extremely popular this season.

High collars have already celebrated their comeback in winter, now it's the turn of shirts. Scarf tops, which look as if you've simply thrown on a cool scarf, are also particularly popular.

And now hold my hand (or any hand) when I tell you this: scarf tops are the statement piece of the season.

Yes, that's right!

Whether made of delicate silk, with playful fringes or in sparkling glitter - they give every outfit that certain something and are one of the absolute it-pieces this spring. For those who don't know what they are: Shoulder capes are short, often lightweight capes that drape loosely over the shoulders and add a stylish, almost regal touch to any look.

For men and women in 2026, layering clothes is generally the most important fashion trend this year, and spring is no exception. Instead of wearing just one eye-catching piece, combine several layers so that the outfit looks modern and still remains suitable for everyday wear - especially with tops: Shirts, tops and light sweaters are simply worn on top of each other. Incidentally, this also applies to men.

This coming season, men's fashion is otherwise relaxed but well thought-out. Lightweight button-down shirts and Henley shirts - i.e. collarless shirts with a short button placket at the front - remain stylish basics that are perfect for spring.

Just like a really well-fitting T-shirt - that's half the battle.

The perfect match: wide Bermuda pants.

With their loose cut and casual look, they make for a comfortable yet stylish outfit. Whether made of linen, denim or fine materials - they can be combined in a variety of ways and go well with both sporty sneakers and elegant shoes.

Accessories

Sure, clothes make the man - we've heard it a thousand times. But it's the right accessories that really take your look to the next level.

Perhaps the most important "piece of jewelry" of the season - simply because it's sunny - is sunglasses. XL models in particular are celebrating their comeback: with their oversized lenses and striking frames, they add a touch of retro glamor to any look in no time at all.

A crochet cap is an accessory that instantly adds elegance to any look. Models with a touch of glitter are particularly attractive and add that certain something. And the best thing is: with a little skill, you can easily crochet them yourself - there are plenty of instructions online.

To store all the things that accompany us in everyday life - from Prosecco to go, lipstick and hand cream to a laptop - we naturally need the right bag.

In spring, woven bags in particular put the fashionable icing on the cake. And the best thing is: the woven it-bags are not only very trendy for women, but also for men.

Let's stay with men and bags: XXL bags, cross-body and bowling bags continue to replace the "empty man's hand" look in spring.

If you still haven't had enough of braided bags, you can now follow suit with belts. In general, belts are a wonderful statement piece for men and fit perfectly with the spring 2026 look.

Ties are also a cool accessory for spring - and, to be honest, all year round. They look particularly casual in combination with glasses in retro or futuristic shapes and tinted lenses.

And if you really don't feel like wearing anything at all, you can easily spice up your outfit with eye-catching socks. It's best to choose colorful models - in bright red or royal blue, for example.

Shoes

I'm convinced that shoes reveal more about a person than you might think. When I meet someone new, after a few seconds my gaze automatically wanders downwards - to the shoes, OF COURSE. And suddenly I have an amazingly clear picture of the type of person I'm looking at. It is - without exaggerating - life-changing.

I don't want to brag, but the women's shoe trends for 2026 have been on my shoe shelf for a long time. So for yeeeeears. Among other things, it's about sneakerinas and retro clogs.

The term sneakerina combines the words sneakers and ballerinas - as well as their characteristics. The fashionable hybrid model combines the sporty comfort of sneakers with the feminine elegance of classic ballerinas and goes perfectly with a cool, casual look.

If you like it a little more elegant, fancy footwear is right on trend. For example, with a kitten heel, which becomes an eye-catcher with striking patterns, floral prints or sparkling sequins.

Not a completely new trend, but still at the forefront: flip-flops. Men in particular are once again turning to these comfortable summer shoes this season. Combined with slightly wider-cut pants or casual Bermuda shorts, they look modern instead of like a beach kiosk.

Women are also celebrating flip-flops this spring and summer, with models with a small heel adding an elegant twist.

Also on trend: braided slip-ons. A stylish unisex look that is particularly popular this season. The braided design gives the outfit a modern touch and a classic, elegant look at the same time.

For men, retro sneakers and so-called soccer silhouettes are currently in vogue. Classics with vintage charm, inspired by the sneakers of the 70s and 80s, are celebrating their comeback, often in muted colors and with a narrow shape. Sneakers in the style of old football boots, with distinctive stitching and flat soles, are also making their mark on the street scene and adding a sporty, casual touch to any look.

So, dear readers, you are now definitely ready for spring. As always, the best trend is your own style: wear what you feel most comfortable in and what you like best.