Next July, the "Legend of the Seas", currently the largest cruise ship in the world, will embark on its maiden voyage in the Mediterranean. Picture: zVg

Water slides over several decks, floating luxury hotels and even hydrogen propulsion: numerous new cruise ships will embark on their maiden voyages in 2026. blue News presents the ten most striking newbuilds.

The trend towards ever larger aqua parks with water slides over several decks is particularly striking.

blue News presents the 10 most important newbuilds. Show more

The cruise industry is booming. Four years ago, experts were still predicting that the coronavirus pandemic could potentially give this type of travel a fatal blow.

In the meantime, the opposite has happened: In 2024, over 34 million passengers were counted on the world's oceans. The industry is now aiming for an increase to 40 million customers in five years' time.

With these rosy prospects, the cruise industry is continuing to push ahead with the expansion of its fleet: the industry is also embarking on maiden voyages with spectacular newbuilds in the new year.

"Four Seasons I"

More and more international hotel chains are entering the cruise business - and Four Seasons will be doing so from March. With a length of 207 meters and space for 190 guests, the ship "Four Seasons I" is designed like a super yacht.

The ship's maiden voyage was originally planned for fall 2025, but has now been postponed until next March.

More and more hotel chains are entering the cruise business - from March 2026, Four Seasons will also be doing so with the "Four Seasons I". Image: zVg

A special feature is the four-storey "Funnel Suite", which is built into the funnel. The extremely spacious cabin offers a private terrace of no less than 440 square meters.

However, guests have to dig deep into their wallets for this: 350,000 euros per week is the price tag for fun on the high seas. In return, the shipping company Four Seasons Yachts promises eleven restaurants on board and a one-to-one passenger-to-crew ratio.

"Norwegian Luna"

Norwegian Cruise Line will embark on its first cruise with the "NCL Luna" in April 2026. With just over 3,500 passengers, the ship is similar in size to its sister "Aqua".

The attractions on the ship include the "Aqua Slidecoaster", a combination of roller coaster and water slide, and the ten-deck slide "The Drop".

The big attraction on the "NCL Luna" is the "Aqua Slidecoaster", a combination of roller coaster and water slide over three decks. Picture: zVg

What also makes the "Luna" special is its striking hull, according to the shipping company. However, the 322-metre-long ship is powered by marine diesel - a type of propulsion that experts say is not very future-oriented.

"Emerald Kaia"

Still a yacht or already a cruise ship? The latest ship from the Emerald shipping company can accommodate 128 passengers. From April, the "Emerald Kaia" will be sailing in the Mediterranean, the Caribbean and the Seychelles.

The "Emerald Kaia" is designed as a summer ship and can accommodate 128 guests. Picture: BzVg

It is designed as a summer ship and offers guests an infinity pool, among other things. It is also planned that the new luxury yacht will mainly call at smaller ports.

"Orient Express Corinthian"

Another hotel group that wants to learn how to cruise: Accor is the largest hotel group in Europe and has secured the rights to the famous Orient Express name. In future, cruises will also be offered under this name.

The 220-metre-long "Orient Express Corinthian" will sail across the Mediterranean with passengers for the first time from May 2026. Picture: zVg

The 220-metre-long "Orient Express Corinthian" (making it the largest of its kind) will be sailing from May 2026 with 100-metre-high, tilting masts and innovative sails made of solid material.

Sounds like an exclusive adventure. And it is: a night on the ship costs around 8,000 francs. Among others, Michelin-starred chef Yannick Alléno is responsible for the culinary experience on board.

"Legend of the Seas"

In July, things will really get big on the high seas when the "Legend of the Seas", currently the largest cruise ship in the world, sets sail.

It is 365 meters long, is powered by six engines and can accommodate 7,700 passengers. On board, guests can expect "the largest water park at sea", according to the shipping company Royal Caribbean Cruises.

The "Legend of the Seas" is 365 meters long and provides entertainment on the high seas with a spectacular water park. Picture: zVg

The "Legend" will complete its maiden voyage in the Mediterranean. In November, it will then head across the pond, where the ship will set sail for the Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale.

"Explora III"

The "Explora III" will also embark on its maiden voyage in the Mediterranean - on August 3, 2026 from Barcelona. Europe's largest cruise group, MSC, entered the large luxury ship business two years ago with the Explora concept.

Among other things, the new ship has four swimming pools and various whirlpools on deck. Passengers pay a daily flat rate from 800 euros, which is comparatively cheap for the luxury class.

The "Explora III" from the largest cruise group MSC will embark on its maiden voyage in the Mediterranean next summer. Picture: zVg

The "Explora III" is the third of four boats of this type to be ordered - and is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). According to experts, classic LNG is seen as a transitional solution towards more climate-friendly shipping. However, the substance has been criticized for its high methane emissions.

"Mein Schiff Flow"

The summer of 2026 offers yet another novelty for cruise fans: On August 16, the "Flow" from TUI Cruises will set sail from Palma de Mallorca for the first time. She is a twin of "Mein Schiff Relax", which was launched in November 2023.

A special eye-catcher on the new cruise ship "Flow" is the half-shade roof on the top two decks. Image: zVg

The "Flow" is 333 meters long and can accommodate 4000 passengers. There are 1440 balcony cabins, including 70 for guests traveling alone. A special eye-catcher is the half-shade roof that protects the two uppermost decks.

The "Flow" is powered by conventional LNG. However, according to the shipping company, it can also be powered by bio or e-LNG.

"MSC World Asia"

"MSC World Asia" is the name of the latest project from the Swiss-Italian shipping company MSC. The christening of the cruise ship, which can accommodate almost 6800 passengers, is planned for December 2026.

The ship's entertainment facilities include an aqua park, a spectacular overwater swing and a dry slide called "The Spiral", which looks like a corkscrew and stretches over no less than twelve decks.

Guests on the "MSC World Asia" can expect a spectacular aqua park with slides, swings and other attractions. Picture: zVg

Fun fact: Despite its name, the 333-metre-long ship will not be cruising through Asian waters for the time being, but rather on week-long cruises from Barcelona through the western Mediterranean.

"Viking Libra"

With the "Viking Libra", the shipping company Viking Ocean Cruises is launching a technological innovation in December 2026. The ship's electric drive will be powered by fuel cells that run on liquid hydrogen.

According to the shipping company, this should one day make it possible to sail the oceans emission-free - this is particularly relevant for ecologically sensitive regions such as Antarctica.

One of the special features of the new "Viking Libra" cruise ship is its hydrogen drive. Picture: zVg

The "Viking Libra" is designed for 998 passengers and also has conventional engines - because it is a hybrid drive. The use of hydrogen on large cruise ships is still a rarity.

Seven Seas Prestige

The "Seven Seas Prestige" is also due to set sail on its maiden voyage in December 2026. Luxury on the high seas is also particularly important to Regent Seven Seas Cruises - which is why there will be one crew member for every guest on board.

The Seven Seas Prestige cruise ship offers space for 850 passengers. Picture: zVg

The Seven Seas Prestige also has two-storey Skyview suites with panoramic views and space for 850 guests. Cruise fans will be particularly pleased: The suites all have a private balcony.

