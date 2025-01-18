These morning rituals are guaranteed to help you wake up

The biggest stress factor in the morning is a lack of time. The solution: get up earlier to start the day relaxed. To tackle this without abruptly changing your own biorhythm, simply take it slowly: set your alarm clock just one minute earlier every morning. This way, you will gradually get closer to the new time you want to get up. And we all know that even one minute in the morning is worth its weight in gold.

Image: iStock/Zephyr18