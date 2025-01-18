These morning rituals are guaranteed to help you wake up

Do you find it hard to get out of bed in the morning, let alone get up for your morning exercise? These tips and small changes will make it easier for you to start the day!
If you let a shrill, loud alarm clock wake you up, it's no wonder you're in a bad mood. Instead, set a nice melody or your favorite radio station as a wake-up call to wake you up gently.
Special lamps wake you up with light (but this may not be enough for deep sleepers to wake up). There are also special apps and wristbands that can even determine your deep sleep phases and ensure that you are not woken from one. This means you wake up less 'groggy'.
The biggest stress factor in the morning is a lack of time. The solution: get up earlier to start the day relaxed. To tackle this without abruptly changing your own biorhythm, simply take it slowly: set your alarm clock just one minute earlier every morning. This way, you will gradually get closer to the new time you want to get up. And we all know that even one minute in the morning is worth its weight in gold.
Eyes open and the first thing you reach for is your cell phone? Where, admittedly, nothing earth-shattering has really happened overnight, right? Instead of wasting precious time scrolling through Facebook and Instagram, why not use the first few minutes of the new day for the following morning rituals ...
You don't even have to get up for this: Stretch and stretch for a few moments in bed to get out of your "sleepy stupor". Gently stretch your neck and massage your temples. Follow your body's intuitive urges.
Start the morning consciously and calmly with a meditation. Go into yourself, block out worries, thoughts and duties and let go for a few minutes - you can also use the mantra "let" (when breathing in) and "let go" (when breathing out). If you meditate regularly, you strengthen your attention and concentration and become more resistant to stress.
Of course, taking a shower also helps enormously to wake up in the morning. Shampoos and shower gels that contain refreshing substances such as citrus fruits help you get fit. While showering and styling afterwards, you can boost the wake-up process in the following ways ...
Turn on your favorite music and increase the release of happiness hormones. Dancing along is absolutely allowed!
Most people will probably agree that the thought of lacing up your running shoes at 5.30am and sprinting through the forest doesn't exactly encourage you to get out of bed quickly. But successful people like former US President Obama swear by fitness in the morning. To make this easier, arrange to exercise with a friend or perhaps hire a personal trainer to kick your tired butt.
You don't necessarily have to run, even a walk in the morning will give you a healthy start to a sometimes stressful day. Even if it's just the walk to the bakery or getting off the bus one stop early. A few steps in the fresh air should always be included - especially if you're a desk jockey who spends the whole day in the office.
It's raining cats and dogs and/or you don't have the time or inclination to go outside before work? No problem at all. Then at least open the windows in the morning and breathe in and out deeply. Fresh plants in your home also create a better indoor climate. Try smelling them. Or do you prefer the smell of coffee?
There's nothing wrong with coffee in the morning. However, you will start the day fitter and healthier if you don't immediately give your body a caffeine shock on an empty stomach.
Instead, opt for water with lemon first. This is because citrus fruits not only have a wake-up effect from the outside in the shower gel, but also wake up the body from the inside. As an alkaline food, lemon balances acids in the body and - when drunk on an empty stomach - removes the toxins that have accumulated during the night. It also stimulates digestion!
Drink a freshly squeezed glass of juice afterwards. Grapefruit, orange and sea buckthorn are vitamin bombs that not only keep colds at bay, but also get your brain going quickly in the morning. Afterwards, you are welcome to make a coffee (tea is best for the stomach, but an espresso is also okay).
You should then enjoy your coffee in peace - without the TV on in the background. You can organize your thoughts at the same time: Write a diary or create a realistic to-do list that you can work your way through. Every time you cross out a task that has been completed, it motivates you!
Take time for the most important meal of the day and enjoy a balanced, healthy breakfast with protein (from eggs, for example) and carbohydrates that keep you full for a long time, such as wholemeal bread or oatmeal with fruit. Then the day and all its challenges can begin - you'll definitely be well prepared!
It's also worth getting up early because then you can work in peace. If you're the first to arrive at the office, you'll have a lot done before the pack arrives - and can finish work earlier.
These morning rituals are guaranteed to help you wake up
The alarm clock rings, you jump out of bed and are immediately in top form? Or are you one of those people who just can't get going in the morning? These morning rituals will help you get your day off to a good start.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Some things take a lot of effort to do in the morning - for example, exercising as soon as you get up.
- But this helps your body to really get going.
- You should also avoid giving your body a caffeine shock as soon as the alarm clock rings - you can find alternatives in the picture gallery.
