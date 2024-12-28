These movies are waiting for you in 2025 David Corenswet is the new Superman in the film of the same name by director and writer James Gunn ('Guardians of the Galaxy'). His dog Krypto is also in the movie. Image: DC Studios 22 years after the first part "28 Days Later" with Cillian Murphy, the sequel "28 Years Later" is now following - the Irishman is also set to be back. Image: British Film Council Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson play the protagonists in the seventh installment of the "Jurassic" series. Image: Universal Studios Rachel Zegler plays the titular Snow White in the live-action remake. The film is preceded by several controversies - how it performs at the box office will be revealed in March. Image: Disney Mason Thames plays the role of Hiccup in the live-action remake of "How To Train Your Dragon". Image: Dreamworks Brad Pitt and Damson Idris play mentor and rookie in the upcoming "F1" film. Image: Formula 1 These movies are waiting for you in 2025 David Corenswet is the new Superman in the film of the same name by director and writer James Gunn ('Guardians of the Galaxy'). His dog Krypto is also in the movie. Image: DC Studios 22 years after the first part "28 Days Later" with Cillian Murphy, the sequel "28 Years Later" is now following - the Irishman is also set to be back. Image: British Film Council Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson play the protagonists in the seventh installment of the "Jurassic" series. Image: Universal Studios Rachel Zegler plays the titular Snow White in the live-action remake. The film is preceded by several controversies - how it performs at the box office will be revealed in March. Image: Disney Mason Thames plays the role of Hiccup in the live-action remake of "How To Train Your Dragon". Image: Dreamworks Brad Pitt and Damson Idris play mentor and rookie in the upcoming "F1" film. Image: Formula 1

The 2025 cinema year awaits with some gems - and stories we already know. But some of them will be released in new packaging. Here are a few important movie releases for next year.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sequels and remakes dominate: With films such as "28 Years Later", "Jurassic World: Rebirth", "Mission Impossible 8", and a "Superman" reinterpretation, studios are focusing on well-known franchises.

Live-action adaptations on trend: works such as Snow White and How To Train Your Dragon are continuing the wave of live-action adaptations of popular animated classics.

Individual projects with star power: Guillermo Del Toro ("Frankenstein"), Brad Pitt ("F1") and Ana de Armas ("Ballerina") bring fresh approaches to established genres and universes. Show more

While many are still hanging on to the works of the past year, we are looking ahead. In 2025, some remakes and sequels await, but you can still look forward to a promising year at the movies. Here are a few films that will be coming to the big screen next year.

28 Years Later

Shortly after its release, the sequel to Danny Boyle's legendary zombie series is one of the most watched horror trailers ever.

"28 Days Later" was released 22 years ago. The whole concept back then was based on what the world - in this case England - would look like 28 days after the outbreak of the zombie apocalypse. The sequel showed that state in "28 Weeks Later" and now 28 years after the epidemic.

Director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland have teamed up again for the late sequel and are not just making one film, but three. "28 Years Later" is set to become a trilogy. Whether the start will be successful will be revealed in cinemas from June 19, 2025.

Snow White

Ah, the Disney live-action films: We can't avoid them this year either. Several animated films, which have now been made with real people, are coming to cinemas. One of these is the controversial "Snow White", undoubtedly one of Disney's most popular fairy tales. Controversial because lead actress Rachel Zegler maneuvered herself from one blunder to the next.

Among other things, she said: "It's not 1937 anymore, Snow White doesn't need to be rescued by the prince or dream of great love. She dreams of becoming the leader she can be". Fans of the fairy tale are annoyed by this because it is no longer Snow White. So why a real-life adaptation when a completely different story is being told?

You have to hand it to Zegler: she can sing, as you can hear in the teaser for the movie. But whether it will be a box office hit remains to be seen on March 20, 2025.

Superman

The golden age of Clark Kent is clearly over. Christopher Reeve was the Superman par excellence in the 1980s - since then, many actors have tried their hand at the role. It didn't really work out with Henry Cavill, now David Corenswet is supposed to do it.

Director James Gunn is in charge of this project. Posters and trailers are making fans' hearts beat faster, as it looks like a return to the Reeve aesthetic.

So the alien is coming back to the big screen. Whether he can combat the general fatigue towards superhero films remains to be seen from July 10, 2025.

Jurassic World: Rebirth

You'd think there can never be enough dinosaurs. However, the prehistoric creatures have passed their zenith. Even the original "Jurassic Park" trilogy declined in quality - and it was the same with "Jurassic World".

Now Universal wants to get back to its roots with "Jurassic World: Rebirth" - or so it seems when you look at the few screenshots for the movie.

Whether the seventh part can breathe new life into this franchise remains to be seen. The cast is certainly impressive: Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey and Rupert Friend take on the dinosaurs - or join forces with them? Unfortunately, there is no trailer yet, but the movie will be released on July 2, 2025.

How To Train Your Dragon

It's definitely not just Disney that has caught live-action fever, other major studios are also getting in on the act. Naturally due to the success of various live-action film adaptations.

Probably one of Dreamworks' most popular films is "How To Train Your Dragon" and here comes a movie with real people around the corner.

The short trailer for it looks really good, so Universal should be in for a success. Nevertheless, the question arises as to how many works we really want to - or should - recycle in a new guise.

Ballerina

Nobody expected the huge success of "John Wick". The elegant assassin managed to impress in a total of four parts in the cinema. Another spin-off in this universe therefore seemed only a matter of time.

Ana de Armas takes on the leading role in the spin-off "Ballerina". The story is set to take place between the third and fourth parts of "John Wick". The ballerina Eve Macarro is trained as an assassin to avenge the death of her father.

The movie was in production for some time, and behind the scenes some things didn't seem to be going so smoothly. Apparently the script had to be rewritten several times and countless scenes had to be reshot. This is usually not a good sign for a movie - especially not when it's an existing franchise.

You can see how well Ana de Armas does in "Ballerina" in cinemas from June 5, 2025.

F1

In recent years, films about fast cars or racing drivers have been very popular - and that doesn't just mean "Fast and Furious". For example, "Ford vs. Ferrari" and "Gran Turismo" have been a success.

A film about Formula 1 will soon be released in cinemas. Brad Pitt is taking on the leading role. Former F1 driver Sonny Hayes was a successful racing driver who had to put the brakes on his career due to an accident. He takes on the role of mentor to a young racing driver, played by Damson Idris.

According to press releases, the film will be based on real races and take an authentic look behind the scenes - despite the fictional nature of the content. The cinema release date for "F1" is June 26, 2025.

Mission Impossible 8: The Final Reckoning

Now it's coming to an end: Tom Cruise is taking his hat off as Ethan Hunt in the "Mission Impossible" films. After the seventh installment, "MI: Dead Reckoning", this story comes to a close - and also marks Cruise's farewell as an agent.

Whether "Mission Impossible 8: The Final Reckoning" is the last film in this series is difficult to doubt. However, one thing seems to be set in stone: it's definitely over for Tom Cruise. He has already said so himself and even the adrenaline junkie is not getting any younger.

However, Cruise has once again put his whole body on the line for this movie, and of course he does all the stunts himself. No matter how breakneck they are - such as driving a motorcycle over a cliff and then opening the parachute. He actually did that for the seventh part. "MI8: The Final Reckoning" will be released in Swiss cinemas on May 21, 2025.

Frankenstein

Guillermo Del Toro ("The Shape of Water", "Pinocchio") is undoubtedly a unique filmmaker in the director's chair these days. The visionary always has his own style when it comes to his films and comes up with original ideas in terms of style and story. The latter may not be the case with his new project, but the former should definitely be the case.

Del Toro is currently working on his version of "Frankenstein". He doesn't seem to be changing the story much: The description so far simply states that Viktor Frankenstein wants to bring the dead back to life and creates a monstrosity in the process. However, the aesthetics are likely to be excellent once again.

Incidentally, Oscar Isaac plays the lead role of the professor, while Frankenstein's monster is played by the 1.96-metre tall Australian Jacob Elordi. Unfortunately, there is no trailer yet, but this set picture recently made the rounds.

It should be a masterful version of "Frankenstein". Double Dare You

There is no exact date for the cinema release of "Frankenstein" yet, but it should definitely be released in 2025.

