Daniel Radcliffe became world-famous in the role of Harry Potter. Bild: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Harry Potter will return to the screens in 2027: in a TV interview, Daniel Radcliffe revealed his wishes for his successor.

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Daniel Radcliffe achieved world fame as wizard student Harry Potter.

The reboot series of the cult material starts in 2027. In each season, the production adapts one of the books from J.K. Rowling's fantasy saga.

Radcliffe has now revealed that he has written a letter to his successor Dominic McLaughlin, wishing him a "wonderful time". Show more

The round glasses, the scar on his forehead, the streaky black hair: Daniel Radcliffe made film history in his role as Harry Potter. The film adaptation of J.K. Rowling 's novel series also accompanied him as he grew up. In 2027, 26 years after the cinema release of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone", the sorcerer's apprentice returns to the screen.

HBO is remaking the cult fantasy material and filming each of Rowling's books in a series season. The role of Harry will be played by Dominic McLaughlin, who bears a striking resemblance to the young Daniel Radcliffe.

"I just want to give her a hug"

In the ABC program "Good Morning America", the 36-year-old revealed that he had written a letter to his successor. "I just wanted to write to him and say, 'I hope you have a wonderful time, and an even more wonderful time than I had'," Radcliffe also revealed the content of the letter.

"I see these photos of him and the other children and I just want to give them a big hug," the actor commented on the first pictures of McLaughlin in Hogwarts school uniform. These were published in July.

In the series reboot of "Harry Potter", Dominic McLaughlin slips into the role of the wizard student. (archive image) sda

Radcliffe thought the actors looked so young. "I look at them and think: 'Oh, it's crazy that I did that at that age'," says the Brit. "But it's also incredibly sweet and I hope they have a great time."

"Harry Potter" series to start in 2027

Daniel Radliffe became a global star alongside his co-stars Emma Watson (as Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (as Ron Weasley) thanks to the 'Harry Potter' series. The final film in the series was released in 2011.

The series reboot under the aegis of HBO is set to start in 2027. The aim of the production is to faithfully adapt the books by J.K. Rowling, who is involved as executive producer.

In addition to the still relatively inexperienced child actors, there are also some established names on the cast list, such as John Lithgrow (as Albus Dumbledore), Nick Frost (as Rubeus Hagrid), Janet McTeer (as Minerva McGonagall) and Paapa Essiedu (as Severus Snape).