Volcanic landscapes, cloud forests and hot spring water straight from the ground: The Azores offer everything you would otherwise have to fly halfway around the world to see. Why the Portuguese archipelago in the middle of the Atlantic is one of the most exciting destinations in Europe.

Sven Ziegler

Each of the nine islands has its own character: from green tea plantations to black lava cliffs.

São Miguel, Pico and São Jorge are among the most impressive volcanic landscapes in Europe. Show more

Some seek paradise on distant islands with three transfers and a twelve-hour flight. Others simply fly to the Atlantic - to the Azores to be precise. If you've ever dreamed of feeling like you're in an episode of White Lotus - with volcano views, sea views and maximum peace and quiet - you don't have to go all the way to Hawaii or Thailand. Because the Azores have a similar flora and fauna to the Hawaiian islands. The nine-part archipelago is a green paradise - wild, remote and still a real insider tip for many travelers. We reveal why these islands are so unique.

São Miguel made it into the international headlines in 2001 - but for an unusual reason: a yacht was in distress off the coast and half a ton of uncut cocaine washed ashore in packets. Suddenly the whole island was flooded with the drug - many people consumed it without being aware of the dangers. Even more absurd: the cocaine was even used to bread fish or sweeten coffee. Thanks to the Netflix series "Rabo de Peixe", an international audience is now familiar with this bizarre episode. But beyond this involuntary drug trauma, the Azores are anything but a place of crime.

The green island: São Miguel

São Miguel is considered the green paradise of the Azores. Pexels

São Miguel is the green queen of the Azores. The island welcomes travelers with steaming earth, lush green hills and mystical crater lakes. In the caldera of Sete Cidades, Lagoa Azul and Lagoa Verde are reflected in two different colors - a natural spectacle that is rarely found in Europe.

It bubbles and hisses all over the island: Hot springs, bubbling fumaroles and geothermal power from the earth's interior characterize the landscape.

In the Furnas Valley, steam rises from the earth and offers a culinary highlight: cozido is a stew that cooks slowly for hours in the volcanic soil. The tea plantations also delight visitors and bathe the landscape in lush shades of green.

Highlights on São Miguel Sete Cidades crater lakes & Lagoa do Fogo

Furnas Valley with thermal springs and Terra Nostra Park

Gorreana tea plantation & pineapple greenhouses near Ponta Delgada Show more

The summer island: Santa Maria

Santa Maria is the southernmost and sunniest island in the Azores. In the crescent-shaped bay of São Lourenço, white houses with red roofs stand next to green wine terraces and turquoise waters - a panorama like a painting.

Dry in the west, lush green in the east, always warmed by the sun, which shines more often here than anywhere else in the archipelago.

The historic island: Terceira

Numerous waterfalls are hidden away on the Azores. Pexels

Culture meets nature on Terceira. In Angra do Heroísmo, the oldest town in the archipelago and a Unesco World Heritage Site, you can marvel at colorful facades, baroque churches and old fortress walls - a place that breathes stories from the seafaring era.

High above the city stands Monte Brasil, an extinct volcano with views as far as the coast. On the north coast, the lava pools of Biscoitos entice visitors to swim, and in the villages you can experience the colorful festivals in honor of the Holy Spirit in summer - including painted chapels and traditional bull runs.

Highlights on Terceira: Angra do Heroísmo: UNESCO city with colonial flair

Monte Brasil: viewpoint & volcano above the city

Algar do Carvão: walk-in magma chamber with lake Show more

The quiet beauty: Graciosa

Crater lakes on the volcanic islands of the Azores Unsplash

Graciosa is an island for the eye. White, red-roofed windmills, gentle hills, green fields and small villages make the island a picturesque place.

Deep underground, Graciosa's greatest natural wonder awaits: the Furna do Enxofre sulphur cave with its mysterious underground lake. If you want to take a dip, dive into the warm sea pools of Carapacho - where thermal water flows directly into the sea.

The mystical island: São Jorge

The island of São Jorge is considered a particularly dramatic photo subject Unsplash

São Jorge is the legendary island of the Azores. It impresses with its rugged heights, steep cliffs and green fajãs - flat headlands at the foot of dramatic cliffs. This is why the island is often referred to as the dragon.

Narrow paths lead from the plateau down to the Fajã da Caldeira de Santo Cristo, where a tranquil lagoon and mussel beds await amidst a wild and romantic backdrop. More than 40 of these fajãs make São Jorge an Eldorado for hikers who love solitude, views and quaint villages.

In the main town of Velas, volcanic stone meets fishing boats, and the view from Pico da Esperança stretches as far as five islands.

The highest island: Pico

Pico is the largest mountain in Portugal Pexels

The island of Pico rises dramatically out of the water. The mountain of the same name is the highest in Portugal and most of it is shrouded in fog. The youngest island in the Azores consists of black lava rock.

Wine is grown on the flat island, surrounded by walls, and tastes uniquely of the island's special soil. Apart from that, there are not yet many plants and trees, as it is only 250,000 years old.

Whale-watchers have the best chance of spotting sperm whales and dolphins off Pico's coast, often just a few meters from the boat.

Highlights on Pico Climbing the Montanha do Pico volcano

UNESCO wine landscape Criação Velha

Whale watching (from Lajes & Madalena) Show more

The blue island: Faial

Faial is an absolute eye-catcher, especially in the summer months. This is when countless blue hydrangea hedges bloom along the paths and crater edges of the volcanic island. The Peter Café Sport is a meeting place for sailors from all over the world - lunch in the restaurant is an absolute must.

The Caldeira do Faial, a huge crater in the center of the island, invites you to take beautiful panoramic hikes. To the west, near Capelinhos, you can see a lunar landscape of cooled lava from the Azores' most recent volcanic eruption.

And those who love sun and sea will find fine bays and sheltered beaches in Faial - with a bit of luck without a soul around.

The island in bloom: Flores

If spring had an island, it would be Flores. It is the "blooming one" of the Azores. Hydrangeas, wildflowers and azaleas are in full bloom, framed by green slopes and dramatic coastlines. But waterfalls are also a dime a dozen here.

Flores is the perfect island for canyoning, swimming in natural pools or diving. It is the westernmost inhabited island in Europe - but here, at the "end of Europe", you won't find many people, but lots of nature.

Highlights on Flores: Poço da Alagoinha: waterfalls & basin near Fajã Grande

Cascata do Poço do Bacalhau & other waterfalls

Seven crater lakes in the highlands (e.g. Lagoa Funda, Comprida) Show more

The small, fine one: Corvo

Corvo is tiny, wild and wonderfully secluded - at just 17 square meters, it is the smallest inhabited island in the Azores. Because of its size, it is often overlooked.

Yet Corvo is a small paradise in the water and the Switzerland of the Azores. In the center rises Monte Gordo, whose Caldeirão crater looks like a green miniature universe: small lakes, grazing cows, mystical fog.

More tips on the Azores can be found here.